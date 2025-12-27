ألقت السلطات السورية، اليوم (السبت)، القبض على رجل وعمه بعد مقتل فتاة وإصابة شقيقها في ريف حلب.

وقالت إن الجريمة، التي كانت مدبرة بعنف شديد، بدأت بخلاف عائلي تحول إلى فاجعة مروعة، بحسب التحقيقات. وأقرّ المتهمان بتخطيطهما وتنفيذ الجريمة عمداً، بعد محاولتهما تزييف الحقائق بادعاء تعرض مركبتهما لاعتراض مسلح.

بينما أكدت «الطبابة الشرعية» أن سبب وفاة الفتاة تلقيها طلقات نارية عدة في الرأس، في واحدة من أكثر الحوادث إثارة للصدمة في المنطقة أخيراً.