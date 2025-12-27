The Syrian authorities arrested a man and his uncle today (Saturday) after the murder of a girl and the injury of her brother in the countryside of Aleppo.

They stated that the crime, which was planned with extreme violence, began with a family dispute that turned into a horrific tragedy, according to investigations. The accused admitted to planning and deliberately carrying out the crime after attempting to distort the facts by claiming that their vehicle was intercepted by armed individuals.

Meanwhile, the "forensic medicine" confirmed that the cause of the girl's death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, in one of the most shocking incidents in the region recently.