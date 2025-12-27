عاد ملف الإيجار القديم إلى الواجهة من بوابة اسم تاريخي، بعدما تحوّل نزاع سكني في قلب المهندسين إلى بلاغ رسمي يحمل توقيع شقيق الرئيس المصري السابق الراحل جمال عبد الناصر، في واقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعًا داخل الشارع المصري.
طارق عبد الناصر شقيق الزعيم الراحل، تقدّم بمحضر في قسم شرطة العجوزة، اتهم فيه مالك العقار الذي يقيم فيه بمحاولة إتلاف باب شقته السكنية، في خطوة قال إنها تهدف إلى إجباره على مغادرة الوحدة التي يشغلها منذ سنوات طويلة بعقد إيجار قديم.
وبحسب ما ورد في البلاغ، أكد طارق عبد الناصر أنه فوجئ بمحاولة التعدي على باب شقته، رغم تمتعه بحق قانوني ثابت في الإقامة بموجب عقد الإيجار المبرم، مشددًا على أن الواقعة جاءت في سياق خلافات متكررة مع مالك العقار بشأن استمراره في السكن.
وأوضح أن ما حدث لا يمكن فصله عن الضغوط المتصاعدة التي يتعرض لها بعض قاطني الإيجار القديم، معتبرًا أن ما جرى يمثل محاولة غير مشروعة لانتزاع الحيازة بالقوة بدل اللجوء إلى الطرق القانونية.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام مصرية، أفادت مصادر أمنية بأن الأجهزة المختصة انتقلت إلى موقع الشقة فور تلقي البلاغ، وأجرت معاينة رسمية أثبتت وجود تلفيات في باب الوحدة السكنية، جرى إثباتها في محضر تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
وأضافت المصادر أن الشرطة استمعت إلى أقوال الشاكي، الذي تمسك بحقه القانوني الكامل، مؤكدًا أن الواقعة تشكل اعتداءً صريحًا على حيازته للسكن.
من جهتها، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق في الواقعة، وطلبت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية للوقوف على ملابسات النزاع، مع استدعاء مالك العقار لسماع أقواله، تمهيدًا لتحديد التكييف القانوني للواقعة، سواءً باعتبارها إتلافًا متعمدًا أو تعديًا على حيازة سكنية.
وتأتي هذه القضية في وقت يشهد فيه ملف الإيجار القديم جدلًا واسعًا داخل مصر، وسط مطالب متعارضة بين الملاك والمستأجرين، ما يمنح الواقعة بعدًا يتجاوز كونها خلافًا فرديًا إلى نموذج جديد لصدام قانوني واجتماعي مفتوح.
The issue of old rental contracts has returned to the forefront through a historic name, after a housing dispute in the heart of Mohandessin turned into an official report bearing the signature of the brother of the late former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, in an incident that sparked widespread reactions within Egyptian society.
Tariq Abdel Nasser, the brother of the late leader, filed a report at the Agouza police station, accusing the owner of the property he resides in of attempting to damage the door of his apartment, in a move he claimed aimed to force him to leave the unit he has occupied for many years under an old rental contract.
According to the report, Tariq Abdel Nasser stated that he was surprised by the attempt to tamper with his apartment door, despite having a legally established right to reside there under the signed rental contract, emphasizing that the incident occurred in the context of repeated disputes with the property owner regarding his continued residency.
He clarified that what happened cannot be separated from the escalating pressures faced by some residents of old rental contracts, considering that the incident represents an unlawful attempt to forcibly seize possession instead of resorting to legal means.
According to Egyptian media, security sources reported that the relevant authorities moved to the apartment's location immediately after receiving the report and conducted an official inspection that confirmed the existence of damages to the apartment door, which were documented in a report in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions.
The sources added that the police listened to the complainant's statements, who insisted on his full legal right, affirming that the incident constitutes a blatant assault on his possession of the residence.
For its part, the Public Prosecution has initiated an investigation into the incident and requested inquiries from the security authorities to clarify the circumstances of the dispute, summoning the property owner to hear his statements, in preparation for determining the legal classification of the incident, whether as intentional damage or an assault on residential possession.
This case comes at a time when the issue of old rental contracts is witnessing widespread debate within Egypt, amid conflicting demands between landlords and tenants, giving the incident a dimension that transcends being an individual dispute to a new model of open legal and social confrontation.