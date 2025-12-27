The issue of old rental contracts has returned to the forefront through a historic name, after a housing dispute in the heart of Mohandessin turned into an official report bearing the signature of the brother of the late former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, in an incident that sparked widespread reactions within Egyptian society.

Tariq Abdel Nasser, the brother of the late leader, filed a report at the Agouza police station, accusing the owner of the property he resides in of attempting to damage the door of his apartment, in a move he claimed aimed to force him to leave the unit he has occupied for many years under an old rental contract.

According to the report, Tariq Abdel Nasser stated that he was surprised by the attempt to tamper with his apartment door, despite having a legally established right to reside there under the signed rental contract, emphasizing that the incident occurred in the context of repeated disputes with the property owner regarding his continued residency.

He clarified that what happened cannot be separated from the escalating pressures faced by some residents of old rental contracts, considering that the incident represents an unlawful attempt to forcibly seize possession instead of resorting to legal means.

According to Egyptian media, security sources reported that the relevant authorities moved to the apartment's location immediately after receiving the report and conducted an official inspection that confirmed the existence of damages to the apartment door, which were documented in a report in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions.

The sources added that the police listened to the complainant's statements, who insisted on his full legal right, affirming that the incident constitutes a blatant assault on his possession of the residence.

For its part, the Public Prosecution has initiated an investigation into the incident and requested inquiries from the security authorities to clarify the circumstances of the dispute, summoning the property owner to hear his statements, in preparation for determining the legal classification of the incident, whether as intentional damage or an assault on residential possession.

This case comes at a time when the issue of old rental contracts is witnessing widespread debate within Egypt, amid conflicting demands between landlords and tenants, giving the incident a dimension that transcends being an individual dispute to a new model of open legal and social confrontation.