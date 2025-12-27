عاد ملف الإيجار القديم إلى الواجهة من بوابة اسم تاريخي، بعدما تحوّل نزاع سكني في قلب المهندسين إلى بلاغ رسمي يحمل توقيع شقيق الرئيس المصري السابق الراحل جمال عبد الناصر، في واقعة أثارت تفاعلاً واسعًا داخل الشارع المصري.

طارق عبد الناصر شقيق الزعيم الراحل، تقدّم بمحضر في قسم شرطة العجوزة، اتهم فيه مالك العقار الذي يقيم فيه بمحاولة إتلاف باب شقته السكنية، في خطوة قال إنها تهدف إلى إجباره على مغادرة الوحدة التي يشغلها منذ سنوات طويلة بعقد إيجار قديم.

وبحسب ما ورد في البلاغ، أكد طارق عبد الناصر أنه فوجئ بمحاولة التعدي على باب شقته، رغم تمتعه بحق قانوني ثابت في الإقامة بموجب عقد الإيجار المبرم، مشددًا على أن الواقعة جاءت في سياق خلافات متكررة مع مالك العقار بشأن استمراره في السكن.

وأوضح أن ما حدث لا يمكن فصله عن الضغوط المتصاعدة التي يتعرض لها بعض قاطني الإيجار القديم، معتبرًا أن ما جرى يمثل محاولة غير مشروعة لانتزاع الحيازة بالقوة بدل اللجوء إلى الطرق القانونية.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام مصرية، أفادت مصادر أمنية بأن الأجهزة المختصة انتقلت إلى موقع الشقة فور تلقي البلاغ، وأجرت معاينة رسمية أثبتت وجود تلفيات في باب الوحدة السكنية، جرى إثباتها في محضر تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

وأضافت المصادر أن الشرطة استمعت إلى أقوال الشاكي، الذي تمسك بحقه القانوني الكامل، مؤكدًا أن الواقعة تشكل اعتداءً صريحًا على حيازته للسكن.

من جهتها، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق في الواقعة، وطلبت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية للوقوف على ملابسات النزاع، مع استدعاء مالك العقار لسماع أقواله، تمهيدًا لتحديد التكييف القانوني للواقعة، سواءً باعتبارها إتلافًا متعمدًا أو تعديًا على حيازة سكنية.

وتأتي هذه القضية في وقت يشهد فيه ملف الإيجار القديم جدلًا واسعًا داخل مصر، وسط مطالب متعارضة بين الملاك والمستأجرين، ما يمنح الواقعة بعدًا يتجاوز كونها خلافًا فرديًا إلى نموذج جديد لصدام قانوني واجتماعي مفتوح.