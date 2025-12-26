تحذيرات خطيرة تتصاعد من داخل مقصورات الطائرات التجارية حول العالم، بعد تحقيقات كشفت حالات «أبخرة سامة» يشتبه في ارتباطها بأمراض قاتلة، وتلف في الدماغ، ونوبات قلبية، وحتى حالات انتحار بين أفراد أطقم الطيران.
وتُعرف هذه الظاهرة باسم «حوادث الأبخرة»، إذ يتسرب زيت المحركات الساخن أو سوائل أخرى إلى نظام تزويد الهواء داخل المقصورة، ما يؤدي إلى تعرض الطيارين والمضيفين لمستويات سامة من المواد الكيميائية، بحسب تحقيق نشرته صحيفة DailyMail البريطانية.
قصص مأساوية لأطقم الطيران
من أبرز الحالات، رون ويلاند الطيار الأمريكي الذي كان يتمتع بصحة ممتازة، لكنه أصيب بمرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري بعد تعرضه للأبخرة على متن طائرة بوينغ 767. ووفقاً لعائلته، بدأت أعراضه بعد ملاحظة رائحة قوية لزيت المحركات أثناء الرحلات، وانتهت حياته المهنية ثم وافته المنية بعد أقل من عامين.
أما جيمس أندربرغ الطيار بشركة سبيريت إيرلاينز، فتدهورت حالته الصحية بشكل سريع بعد تعرضه للأبخرة أثناء رحلة بطائرة إيرباص A319، وانتهى به الأمر إلى الوفاة إثر نوبة قلبية، فيما أظهر تشريح جثته التهابات في القلب والجهاز العصبي.
وفي حادثة مشابهة، توفي ماثيو باس مضيف الطيران البريطاني البالغ 34 عاماً، بعد تعرضه لأبخرة في الطائرة، إذ أظهرت الفحوصات التهابات في القلب والجهاز العصبي، ما دفع عائلته لربط وفاته بالهواء الملوث داخل المقصورة.
رد الصناعة وغياب الأدلة القاطعة
رغم هذه الحالات، تؤكد شركات الطيران والهيئات المصنعة مثل بوينغ وإيرباص أن هواء المقصورات آمن ويلبي معايير السلامة والصحة، مشيرة إلى أن مستويات الملوثات منخفضة عموماً. وتوضح الشركات أن «حوادث الأبخرة» معروفة لكنها نادرة، وأنها لا تشكل خطورة مباشرة على الركاب أو الطواقم، بينما يشير خبراء إلى أن غياب أنظمة مراقبة جودة الهواء يجعل تقييم المخاطر صعباً.
هذه التحقيقات سلطت الضوء أيضاً على صلة محتملة بين التعرض للأبخرة والاكتئاب والانتحار بين أطقم الطيران، إذ أظهرت دراسة اكتوارية أن معدل الانتحار بين الطيارين في بعض الشركات كان ضعف المعدل الوطني. ويعتقد خبراء أن التعرض المزمن للمواد الكيميائية قد يؤثر على وظائف الدماغ، ما يزيد خطر الاكتئاب وفقدان السيطرة على المزاج.
ورغم ذلك، تصر شركات الطيران على أن رحلاتها آمنة، وأن حوادث الأبخرة تُعد استثناءات، وتعمل على تطوير تقنيات تنقية الهواء داخل المقصورة باستمرار.
Serious warnings are escalating from within commercial aircraft cabins around the world, following investigations that revealed cases of "toxic fumes" suspected to be linked to deadly diseases, brain damage, heart attacks, and even suicide among flight crew members.
This phenomenon is known as "fume events," where hot engine oil or other fluids leak into the cabin air supply system, exposing pilots and cabin crew to toxic levels of chemicals, according to an investigation published by the British newspaper DailyMail.
Tragic Stories of Flight Crews
Among the most notable cases is Ron Weiland, an American pilot who was in excellent health but developed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis after being exposed to fumes on a Boeing 767. According to his family, his symptoms began after noticing a strong smell of engine oil during flights, leading to the end of his career and his passing less than two years later.
James Underberg, a pilot with Spirit Airlines, experienced a rapid decline in health after being exposed to fumes during a flight on an Airbus A319, ultimately resulting in his death from a heart attack, while an autopsy revealed inflammation in the heart and nervous system.
In a similar incident, 34-year-old British flight attendant Matthew Bass died after being exposed to fumes on the aircraft, with tests showing inflammation in the heart and nervous system, prompting his family to link his death to the contaminated air inside the cabin.
Industry Response and Lack of Conclusive Evidence
Despite these cases, airlines and manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus assert that cabin air is safe and meets health and safety standards, noting that pollutant levels are generally low. The companies explain that "fume events" are known but rare, and do not pose a direct risk to passengers or crews, while experts point out that the absence of air quality monitoring systems makes risk assessment difficult.
These investigations have also highlighted a potential link between fume exposure and depression and suicide among flight crews, as an actuarial study showed that the suicide rate among pilots in some companies was double the national average. Experts believe that chronic exposure to chemicals may affect brain functions, increasing the risk of depression and loss of mood control.
Nevertheless, airlines insist that their flights are safe, and that fume events are exceptions, continuously working on developing air purification technologies within the cabin.