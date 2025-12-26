تحذيرات خطيرة تتصاعد من داخل مقصورات الطائرات التجارية حول العالم، بعد تحقيقات كشفت حالات «أبخرة سامة» يشتبه في ارتباطها بأمراض قاتلة، وتلف في الدماغ، ونوبات قلبية، وحتى حالات انتحار بين أفراد أطقم الطيران.

وتُعرف هذه الظاهرة باسم «حوادث الأبخرة»، إذ يتسرب زيت المحركات الساخن أو سوائل أخرى إلى نظام تزويد الهواء داخل المقصورة، ما يؤدي إلى تعرض الطيارين والمضيفين لمستويات سامة من المواد الكيميائية، بحسب تحقيق نشرته صحيفة DailyMail البريطانية.

قصص مأساوية لأطقم الطيران

من أبرز الحالات، رون ويلاند الطيار الأمريكي الذي كان يتمتع بصحة ممتازة، لكنه أصيب بمرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري بعد تعرضه للأبخرة على متن طائرة بوينغ 767. ووفقاً لعائلته، بدأت أعراضه بعد ملاحظة رائحة قوية لزيت المحركات أثناء الرحلات، وانتهت حياته المهنية ثم وافته المنية بعد أقل من عامين.

أما جيمس أندربرغ الطيار بشركة سبيريت إيرلاينز، فتدهورت حالته الصحية بشكل سريع بعد تعرضه للأبخرة أثناء رحلة بطائرة إيرباص A319، وانتهى به الأمر إلى الوفاة إثر نوبة قلبية، فيما أظهر تشريح جثته التهابات في القلب والجهاز العصبي.

وفي حادثة مشابهة، توفي ماثيو باس مضيف الطيران البريطاني البالغ 34 عاماً، بعد تعرضه لأبخرة في الطائرة، إذ أظهرت الفحوصات التهابات في القلب والجهاز العصبي، ما دفع عائلته لربط وفاته بالهواء الملوث داخل المقصورة.

رد الصناعة وغياب الأدلة القاطعة

رغم هذه الحالات، تؤكد شركات الطيران والهيئات المصنعة مثل بوينغ وإيرباص أن هواء المقصورات آمن ويلبي معايير السلامة والصحة، مشيرة إلى أن مستويات الملوثات منخفضة عموماً. وتوضح الشركات أن «حوادث الأبخرة» معروفة لكنها نادرة، وأنها لا تشكل خطورة مباشرة على الركاب أو الطواقم، بينما يشير خبراء إلى أن غياب أنظمة مراقبة جودة الهواء يجعل تقييم المخاطر صعباً.

هذه التحقيقات سلطت الضوء أيضاً على صلة محتملة بين التعرض للأبخرة والاكتئاب والانتحار بين أطقم الطيران، إذ أظهرت دراسة اكتوارية أن معدل الانتحار بين الطيارين في بعض الشركات كان ضعف المعدل الوطني. ويعتقد خبراء أن التعرض المزمن للمواد الكيميائية قد يؤثر على وظائف الدماغ، ما يزيد خطر الاكتئاب وفقدان السيطرة على المزاج.

ورغم ذلك، تصر شركات الطيران على أن رحلاتها آمنة، وأن حوادث الأبخرة تُعد استثناءات، وتعمل على تطوير تقنيات تنقية الهواء داخل المقصورة باستمرار.