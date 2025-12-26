شهدت بلدة كايابينار بمدينة دياربكر جنوب شرقي تركيا حادثة صادمة هزّت الشارع التركي، بعدما أقدمت أم على إلقاء رضيعتها البالغة ثلاثة أشهر من نافذة منزلها في الطابق الرابع، لتلفظ الطفلة أنفاسها الأخيرة على الفور.

وحسب مصادر محلية، وقعت الحادثة في شارع 477 بحي فراد، حيث ألقت السيدة ن.أ. الرضيعة من مبنى مؤلف من سبعة طوابق، قبل أن تتدخل فرق الطوارئ والشرطة على الفور. وأكدت الفحوصات الطبية الأولية وفاة الطفلة، ونُقل جثمانها إلى مشرحة دياربكر، بينما جرى توقيف الأم المزعوم معاناتها من مشكلات نفسية للتحقيق معها.

تكرار مأساوي.. العنف الأسري يلوح في الأفق

أثارت الحادثة ردود فعل واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ طالب رواد المنصات بحماية الأطفال ووضع عقوبات رادعة لمرتكبي العنف الأسري.

وتعيد الواقعة إلى الواجهة مأساة أخرى وقعت منتصف نوفمبر الماضي في ولاية قونية، إذ عُثر على طفلة حديثة الولادة داخل حاوية قمامة. ووفق التحقيقات، فإن الأم -وهي أجنبية تبلغ 28 عاماً وأم لخمسة أطفال- ألقت برضيعتها في الشارع، لتتدخل الشرطة وتنقلها إلى المستشفى، إذ ثبت أن حالتها الصحية مستقرة.

هذه الحوادث تثير المخاوف حول حماية الأطفال في تركيا، وتعيد النقاش حول العنف الأسري، والولادات خارج نطاق الزواج، وأهمية تدخل السلطات لمراقبة الأسر التي قد تهدد حياة صغارهم.