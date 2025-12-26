The town of Kayapınar in Diyarbakır, southeastern Turkey, witnessed a shocking incident that shook Turkish society, after a mother threw her three-month-old baby out of her fourth-floor window, causing the child to take her last breath immediately.

According to local sources, the incident occurred on 477 Street in the Farad neighborhood, where the woman N.A. threw the infant from a seven-story building, before emergency and police teams intervened immediately. Preliminary medical examinations confirmed the child's death, and her body was transferred to the Diyarbakır morgue, while the mother, who allegedly suffers from psychological issues, was detained for investigation.

Tragic repetition... domestic violence looms on the horizon

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, as users demanded the protection of children and the imposition of deterrent penalties for perpetrators of domestic violence.

This incident brings to light another tragedy that occurred in mid-November in Konya, where a newborn baby was found inside a garbage container. According to investigations, the mother—a 28-year-old foreigner and mother of five—threw her baby into the street, prompting police intervention and transport to the hospital, where it was confirmed that her health condition was stable.

These incidents raise concerns about the protection of children in Turkey and revive the discussion about domestic violence, births outside of marriage, and the importance of authorities intervening to monitor families that may threaten the lives of their young ones.