ديرما بن الشفايف: تقنية تجديد وحيوية طبيعية للشفاه

جهاز الديرما بن للشفايف يعتبر تقنية مبتكرة لتحفيز تجديد خلايا الشفاه وتحسين مظهرها، يعمل عن طريق إحداث ثقوب دقيقة جداً في طبقة الجلد الخارجية، مما يحفز إنتاج الكولاجين والإيلاستين الطبيعي.
الفوائد الرئيسية تشمل تحسين ملمس الشفاه، زيادة نعومتها، تعزيز اللون الطبيعي، وتقليل التشققات والخطوط الدقيقة حول الشفاه. بالإضافة لذلك، يساعد على امتصاص أي منتجات ترطيب أو سيروم بشكل أفضل، مما يزيد من فعالية العناية اليومية بالشفاه ويجعلها تبدو ممتلئة وصحية.
الجلسات تكون عادة مرة كل أسبوعين أو حسب الحاجة، وغالباً تحتاج من 3 إلى 6 جلسات للحصول على نتيجة واضحة، بعد الاستخدام يفضل وضع مرطب غني أو سيروم مخصص للشفاه لزيادة الترطيب والحماية ، ومن المهم جداً تعقيم الجهاز قبل وبعد الاستخدام لتجنب أي عدوى.
The Dermapen device for lips is considered an innovative technique to stimulate the renewal of lip cells and improve their appearance. It works by creating very tiny holes in the outer layer of the skin, which stimulates the production of natural collagen and elastin.
The main benefits include improving the texture of the lips, increasing their softness, enhancing the natural color, and reducing cracks and fine lines around the lips. Additionally, it helps in better absorption of any moisturizing products or serums, which increases the effectiveness of daily lip care and makes them look fuller and healthier.
Sessions are usually once every two weeks or as needed, and it often requires 3 to 6 sessions to achieve a noticeable result. After use, it is recommended to apply a rich moisturizer or a dedicated lip serum to enhance hydration and protection. It is also very important to sterilize the device before and after use to avoid any infections.