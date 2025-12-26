ديرما بن الشفايف: تقنية تجديد وحيوية طبيعية للشفاه

The Dermapen device for lips is considered an innovative technique to stimulate the renewal of lip cells and improve their appearance. It works by creating very tiny holes in the outer layer of the skin, which stimulates the production of natural collagen and elastin.



The main benefits include improving the texture of the lips, increasing their softness, enhancing the natural color, and reducing cracks and fine lines around the lips. Additionally, it helps in better absorption of any moisturizing products or serums, which increases the effectiveness of daily lip care and makes them look fuller and healthier.

Sessions are usually once every two weeks or as needed, and it often requires 3 to 6 sessions to achieve a noticeable result. After use, it is recommended to apply a rich moisturizer or a dedicated lip serum to enhance hydration and protection. It is also very important to sterilize the device before and after use to avoid any infections.

