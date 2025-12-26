جهاز الديرما بن للشفايف يعتبر تقنية مبتكرة لتحفيز تجديد خلايا الشفاه وتحسين مظهرها، يعمل عن طريق إحداث ثقوب دقيقة جداً في طبقة الجلد الخارجية، مما يحفز إنتاج الكولاجين والإيلاستين الطبيعي.
ديرما بن الشفايف: تقنية تجديد وحيوية طبيعية للشفاه

الفوائد الرئيسية تشمل تحسين ملمس الشفاه، زيادة نعومتها، تعزيز اللون الطبيعي، وتقليل التشققات والخطوط الدقيقة حول الشفاه. بالإضافة لذلك، يساعد على امتصاص أي منتجات ترطيب أو سيروم بشكل أفضل، مما يزيد من فعالية العناية اليومية بالشفاه ويجعلها تبدو ممتلئة وصحية.

الجلسات تكون عادة مرة كل أسبوعين أو حسب الحاجة، وغالباً تحتاج من 3 إلى 6 جلسات للحصول على نتيجة واضحة، بعد الاستخدام يفضل وضع مرطب غني أو سيروم مخصص للشفاه لزيادة الترطيب والحماية ، ومن المهم جداً تعقيم الجهاز قبل وبعد الاستخدام لتجنب أي عدوى.
