هزّت لحظة مرعبة خواريس في ولاية نويفو ليون المكسيكية! حين حاول شاب يبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا، الفرار من الشرطة، ليواجه مصيره المروع على عمود كهرباء.

الشاب المعروف باسم إريك صعد بسرعة على عمود من الخرسانة لتجنب الاعتقال، لكن أسلاك التيار العالي كانت بانتظاره. لحظة واحدة، كتبت نهاية القصة بشرارة قوية وألسنة لهب صغيرة، أدت إلى سقوطه من عدة أمتار ليقع مباشرة على سيارة دورية الشرطة.

السكّان المحليون صُدموا، وحاولوا تحذيره بالصراخ قبل الحادثة، لكن لم يكن هناك وقت لإنقاذه.

نُقل إريك على الفور إلى المستشفى العام بخواريس، وتقول التقارير إن حالته حرجة بسبب الحروق العميقة والكدمات الناتجة عن السقوط.

وتشير الأخبار الأولية المنشورة في وسائل الإعلام المكسيكية إلى احتمالين وراء مطاردته: إما سرقة أسلاك كهربائية، أو محاولة سرقة منزل. وفي كلتا الحالتين، كان الشاب يركض على أسطح المباني قبل أن يحاول الصعود على العمود المميت.