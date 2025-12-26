هزّت لحظة مرعبة خواريس في ولاية نويفو ليون المكسيكية! حين حاول شاب يبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا، الفرار من الشرطة، ليواجه مصيره المروع على عمود كهرباء.
الشاب المعروف باسم إريك صعد بسرعة على عمود من الخرسانة لتجنب الاعتقال، لكن أسلاك التيار العالي كانت بانتظاره. لحظة واحدة، كتبت نهاية القصة بشرارة قوية وألسنة لهب صغيرة، أدت إلى سقوطه من عدة أمتار ليقع مباشرة على سيارة دورية الشرطة.
السكّان المحليون صُدموا، وحاولوا تحذيره بالصراخ قبل الحادثة، لكن لم يكن هناك وقت لإنقاذه.
نُقل إريك على الفور إلى المستشفى العام بخواريس، وتقول التقارير إن حالته حرجة بسبب الحروق العميقة والكدمات الناتجة عن السقوط.
وتشير الأخبار الأولية المنشورة في وسائل الإعلام المكسيكية إلى احتمالين وراء مطاردته: إما سرقة أسلاك كهربائية، أو محاولة سرقة منزل. وفي كلتا الحالتين، كان الشاب يركض على أسطح المباني قبل أن يحاول الصعود على العمود المميت.
A terrifying moment shook Juárez in the Mexican state of Nuevo León! When a 21-year-old young man attempted to escape from the police, he faced his horrific fate on an electric pole.
The young man, known as Eric, quickly climbed a concrete pole to avoid arrest, but high-voltage wires were waiting for him. In a split second, a strong spark and small flames wrote the end of the story, leading to his fall from several meters directly onto a police patrol car.
Local residents were shocked and tried to warn him by shouting before the incident, but there was no time to save him.
Eric was immediately taken to the public hospital in Juárez, and reports say that his condition is critical due to deep burns and bruises from the fall.
Initial news reports published in Mexican media suggest two possible reasons behind his chase: either stealing electrical wires or attempting to rob a house. In either case, the young man was running on rooftops before trying to climb the deadly pole.