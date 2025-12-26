كشفت وسائل إعلام تركية حادثة احتيال متطورة وقعت في مدينة سكاريا، حيث خسر مواطن تركي، يبلغ من العمر 56 عاماً، مبلغ 2.5 مليون ليرة تركية، ما يعادل نحو 58 ألف دولار أمريكي، بعد وقوعه ضحية عملية نصب استخدمت تقنية التزييف العميق لتقليد صوت وصورة الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.

بدأت القصة عندما شاهد المواطن التركي، الذي يُدعى عرفان سيزجين، فيديو مزيفاً على إحدى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر فيه شخصية تشبه الرئيس أردوغان تماماً، وتتحدث عن «أكثر طرق الاستثمار أماناً وموثوقية في تركيا»، مع عرض أرقام ومؤشرات وهمية تُظهر أرباحاً شهرية مرتفعة.

واقتنع سيزجين بالفيديو ونقر على الرابط المرفق، حيث قدم معلوماته الشخصية وبدأ بتحويل مبلغ أولي نحو 104 آلاف ليرة حسب إفادته، وسرعان ما تواصل معه محتالون ادعوا أنهم موظفون في شركة بايكار الدفاعية الشهيرة التي تنتج الطائرات المسيرة، وشركة البترول التركية.

ونقلت وسائل الإعلام التركية أن المحتالين أوهموه بأن استثماره آمن، ثم أقنعوه بإرسال مبالغ إضافية تحت ذرائع مختلفة مثل «رفع حظر عن الحساب» أو «استعادة الأرباح المجمدة» أو «تسديد رسوم إدارية».

واستمر الاحتيال على مراحل، حيث كان المحتالون يطلبون مبالغ متزايدة (100 ألف، 250 ألفاً، وصولاً إلى مئات الآلاف) بحجة مساعدته في استعادة أمواله، ليصل الإجمالي إلى 2.5 مليون ليرة قبل أن يختفي المحتالون تماماً ويقطعوا الاتصال.

واكتشف سيزجين لاحقاً أن الفيديو مُنتج بالذكاء الاصطناعي، فتقدم بشكوى رسمية إلى النيابة العامة، وفي تصريحات مؤثرة للصحافة التركية، وصف سيزجين التداعيات الكارثية على حياته قائلاً: «كنا نحلم بشراء منزل وسيارة لائقة، لكن الآن فقدنا كل شيء، وحتى معاشنا أصبح مهدداً».