Turkish media revealed a sophisticated fraud incident that took place in Sakarya, where a 56-year-old Turkish citizen lost 2.5 million Turkish lira, equivalent to about 58,000 US dollars, after falling victim to a scam that used deepfake technology to mimic the voice and image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The story began when the Turkish citizen, named Irfan Sezgin, watched a fake video on one of the social media platforms, featuring a character that looked exactly like President Erdoğan, discussing "the safest and most reliable investment methods in Turkey," while displaying fake numbers and indicators showing high monthly profits.

Sezgin was convinced by the video and clicked on the attached link, where he provided his personal information and began transferring an initial amount of about 104,000 lira, according to his statement. Soon after, he was contacted by fraudsters who claimed to be employees of the famous Baykar defense company that produces drones, and the Turkish oil company.

Turkish media reported that the fraudsters convinced him that his investment was safe, then persuaded him to send additional amounts under various pretexts such as "lifting a ban on the account," "recovering frozen profits," or "paying administrative fees."

The fraud continued in stages, with the fraudsters requesting increasing amounts (100,000, 250,000, reaching hundreds of thousands) under the guise of helping him recover his money, until the total reached 2.5 million lira before the fraudsters completely disappeared and cut off contact.

Sezgin later discovered that the video was produced using artificial intelligence, and he filed an official complaint with the public prosecutor's office. In poignant statements to the Turkish press, Sezgin described the catastrophic repercussions on his life, saying: "We dreamed of buying a house and a decent car, but now we have lost everything, and even our pension has become threatened."