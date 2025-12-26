أكدت وزارة الخارجية النيجيرية، شن الجيش الأمريكي لضربات دقيقة ضد أهداف إرهابية.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها إن «التعاون الأمني ​​والاستخباراتي بين نيجيريا والولايات المتحدة يستهدف مواقع إرهابية في نيجيريا». وتابعت: «تؤكد وزارة خارجية نيجيريا أن السلطات النيجيرية تواصل تعاونها الأمني ​​المنظم مع الشركاء الدوليين، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة، لمواجهة التهديد المستمر للإرهاب والتطرف العنيف، وأسفر هذا التعاون عن ضربات جوية دقيقة استهدفت مواقع إرهابية في نيجيريا، لا سيما في شمال غربي البلاد».

وأضاف: «تماشيا مع الممارسات الدولية الراسخة والتفاهمات الثنائية، يشمل هذا التعاون تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية والتنسيق الاستراتيجي وأشكال الدعم الأخرى، المتوافقة مع القانون الدولي، والاحترام المتبادل للسيادة، والالتزامات المشتركة بالأمن الإقليمي والعالمي».

واستطرد البيان: «تؤكد نيجيريا مجددا أن جميع جهود مكافحة الإرهاب تسترشد بأولوية حماية أرواح المدنيين، والحفاظ على الوحدة الوطنية، وصون حقوق وكرامة جميع المواطنين، بغض النظر عن الدين أو العرق».