The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the U.S. military has carried out precise strikes against terrorist targets.

The ministry stated in a statement that "the security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States targets terrorist sites in Nigeria." It continued: "The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that Nigerian authorities continue their organized security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, to confront the ongoing threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This cooperation has resulted in precise airstrikes targeting terrorist sites in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest of the country."

It added: "In line with established international practices and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence information, strategic coordination, and other forms of support, consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security."

The statement further noted: "Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the priority of protecting civilian lives, maintaining national unity, and safeguarding the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity."