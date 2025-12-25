حذّر خبراء حماية المستهلك في منظمة «Which?» من عادة شائعة قد ترفع مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض داخل المنازل، مؤكدين أن ارتداء الأحذية في الداخل ينقل كميات كبيرة من البكتيريا الضارة، لاسيما خلال التجمعات العائلية ووجود الأطفال أو الحيوانات الأليفة.
تساؤل صادم
ونقلت صحيفة «Mirror» عن الخبراء طرحهم سؤالاً مباشراً للجمهور: «هل ستفرك براز كلبك على أرضية منزلك؟ إذا كانت الإجابة لا، فلماذا تمشي داخل المنزل مرتدياً حذاءك؟»، في إشارة إلى حجم التلوث الذي تحمله نعال الأحذية من الخارج.
400 ألف بكتيريا
وأوضح الخبراء أن الدراسات أظهرت أن نعل الحذاء الواحد يحمل في المتوسط أكثر من 400 ألف بكتيريا، من بينها بكتيريا الإشريكية القولونية (E. coli) المرتبطة بالبراز، التي قد تسبب التهابات معوية ومشكلات صحية خطيرة.
جراثيم المرحاض إلى المنزل
وكشفت دراسات علمية أن 96% من الأحذية تحمل أنواعاً مختلفة من البكتيريا القولونية، ورغم أن بعضها غير ضار، فإن نسبة منها قادرة على نقل جراثيم المرحاض مباشرة إلى أرضيات المنازل.
دراسات داعمة
وفي تقرير سابق لجامعة أريزونا، تبيّن أن 27% من نعال الأحذية تحتوي على بكتيريا E. coli، كما رصدت دراسة أخرى وجود متوسط 421 ألف وحدة بكتيرية على خارج الحذاء الواحد، مع انتقال يصل إلى 99% من هذه البكتيريا إلى الأرضيات النظيفة خلال خطوات قليلة فقط.
مخاطر مضاعفة
وأشار الخبراء إلى أن المخاطر تتضاعف في المنازل التي تضم أطفالاً صغاراً، حيث يزحف الرضع على الأرض ويلامسون الأسطح الملوثة، إضافة إلى دور الحيوانات الأليفة في نقل الأوساخ والبكتيريا عبر كفوفها. كما تتسبب الأحذية في طحن الأوساخ داخل ألياف السجاد وخدش الأرضيات الخشبية، ما يرفع تكاليف الصيانة على المدى الطويل.
نصائح وقائية
ودعا الخبراء إلى تبني سياسة صارمة بخلع الأحذية عند مدخل المنزل وتطبيقها على الزوار، مع توفير نعال داخلية بديلة. كما نصحوا أصحاب الحيوانات الأليفة بتنظيف كفوفها بعد كل نزهة خارجية، والحرص على تنظيف الأرضيات بانتظام للحد من انتشار البكتيريا.
Consumer protection experts at the organization "Which?" have warned about a common habit that may increase the risk of disease within homes, emphasizing that wearing shoes indoors transfers large amounts of harmful bacteria, especially during family gatherings and the presence of children or pets.
Shocking Question
The "Mirror" newspaper reported that experts posed a direct question to the public: "Would you rub your dog's feces on your home's floor? If the answer is no, then why do you walk inside your home wearing your shoes?" This highlights the level of contamination that shoe soles carry from outside.
400,000 Bacteria
Experts explained that studies have shown that a single shoe sole carries, on average, more than 400,000 bacteria, including Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria associated with feces, which can cause intestinal infections and serious health issues.
Toilet Germs to Home
Scientific studies revealed that 96% of shoes carry different types of coliform bacteria, and although some of them are harmless, a portion is capable of transferring toilet germs directly to home floors.
Supporting Studies
A previous report from the University of Arizona showed that 27% of shoe soles contain E. coli bacteria, while another study found an average of 421,000 bacterial units on the outside of a single shoe, with up to 99% of these bacteria transferring to clean floors within just a few steps.
Multiplying Risks
Experts pointed out that the risks multiply in homes with young children, as infants crawl on the floor and touch contaminated surfaces, in addition to the role of pets in transferring dirt and bacteria through their paws. Shoes also grind dirt into carpet fibers and scratch wooden floors, increasing maintenance costs in the long run.
Preventive Tips
Experts urged adopting a strict policy of removing shoes at the entrance of the home and applying it to visitors, providing alternative indoor slippers. They also advised pet owners to clean their pets' paws after every outdoor walk and to regularly clean floors to reduce the spread of bacteria.