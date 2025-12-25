حذّر خبراء حماية المستهلك في منظمة «Which?» من عادة شائعة قد ترفع مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض داخل المنازل، مؤكدين أن ارتداء الأحذية في الداخل ينقل كميات كبيرة من البكتيريا الضارة، لاسيما خلال التجمعات العائلية ووجود الأطفال أو الحيوانات الأليفة.

تساؤل صادم

ونقلت صحيفة «Mirror» عن الخبراء طرحهم سؤالاً مباشراً للجمهور: «هل ستفرك براز كلبك على أرضية منزلك؟ إذا كانت الإجابة لا، فلماذا تمشي داخل المنزل مرتدياً حذاءك؟»، في إشارة إلى حجم التلوث الذي تحمله نعال الأحذية من الخارج.

400 ألف بكتيريا

وأوضح الخبراء أن الدراسات أظهرت أن نعل الحذاء الواحد يحمل في المتوسط أكثر من 400 ألف بكتيريا، من بينها بكتيريا الإشريكية القولونية (E. coli) المرتبطة بالبراز، التي قد تسبب التهابات معوية ومشكلات صحية خطيرة.

جراثيم المرحاض إلى المنزل

وكشفت دراسات علمية أن 96% من الأحذية تحمل أنواعاً مختلفة من البكتيريا القولونية، ورغم أن بعضها غير ضار، فإن نسبة منها قادرة على نقل جراثيم المرحاض مباشرة إلى أرضيات المنازل.

دراسات داعمة

وفي تقرير سابق لجامعة أريزونا، تبيّن أن 27% من نعال الأحذية تحتوي على بكتيريا E. coli، كما رصدت دراسة أخرى وجود متوسط 421 ألف وحدة بكتيرية على خارج الحذاء الواحد، مع انتقال يصل إلى 99% من هذه البكتيريا إلى الأرضيات النظيفة خلال خطوات قليلة فقط.

مخاطر مضاعفة

وأشار الخبراء إلى أن المخاطر تتضاعف في المنازل التي تضم أطفالاً صغاراً، حيث يزحف الرضع على الأرض ويلامسون الأسطح الملوثة، إضافة إلى دور الحيوانات الأليفة في نقل الأوساخ والبكتيريا عبر كفوفها. كما تتسبب الأحذية في طحن الأوساخ داخل ألياف السجاد وخدش الأرضيات الخشبية، ما يرفع تكاليف الصيانة على المدى الطويل.

نصائح وقائية

ودعا الخبراء إلى تبني سياسة صارمة بخلع الأحذية عند مدخل المنزل وتطبيقها على الزوار، مع توفير نعال داخلية بديلة. كما نصحوا أصحاب الحيوانات الأليفة بتنظيف كفوفها بعد كل نزهة خارجية، والحرص على تنظيف الأرضيات بانتظام للحد من انتشار البكتيريا.