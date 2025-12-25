Consumer protection experts at the organization "Which?" have warned about a common habit that may increase the risk of disease within homes, emphasizing that wearing shoes indoors transfers large amounts of harmful bacteria, especially during family gatherings and the presence of children or pets.

Shocking Question

The "Mirror" newspaper reported that experts posed a direct question to the public: "Would you rub your dog's feces on your home's floor? If the answer is no, then why do you walk inside your home wearing your shoes?" This highlights the level of contamination that shoe soles carry from outside.

400,000 Bacteria

Experts explained that studies have shown that a single shoe sole carries, on average, more than 400,000 bacteria, including Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria associated with feces, which can cause intestinal infections and serious health issues.

Toilet Germs to Home

Scientific studies revealed that 96% of shoes carry different types of coliform bacteria, and although some of them are harmless, a portion is capable of transferring toilet germs directly to home floors.

Supporting Studies

A previous report from the University of Arizona showed that 27% of shoe soles contain E. coli bacteria, while another study found an average of 421,000 bacterial units on the outside of a single shoe, with up to 99% of these bacteria transferring to clean floors within just a few steps.

Multiplying Risks

Experts pointed out that the risks multiply in homes with young children, as infants crawl on the floor and touch contaminated surfaces, in addition to the role of pets in transferring dirt and bacteria through their paws. Shoes also grind dirt into carpet fibers and scratch wooden floors, increasing maintenance costs in the long run.

Preventive Tips

Experts urged adopting a strict policy of removing shoes at the entrance of the home and applying it to visitors, providing alternative indoor slippers. They also advised pet owners to clean their pets' paws after every outdoor walk and to regularly clean floors to reduce the spread of bacteria.