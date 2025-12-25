Egypt witnessed cold winter weather today (Thursday) with dense fog forming in the early morning hours, leading to a noticeable decrease in horizontal visibility, prompting authorities to close several main roads to ensure the safety of citizens.

Severely Cold Weather

According to the General Authority for Meteorology, severely cold weather prevailed in the early morning, becoming mild during the day, and remaining very cold at night across most areas, with continued warnings about dense fog on agricultural and fast roads, as well as those near water bodies.

Closure of the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road

The Operations Room of Giza Governorate announced the complete closure of the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, in addition to the Dabaa exits heading towards the desert road, and the Dahshour link gates and toll gates, due to the lack of visibility caused by the dense fog.

Alexandria Governorate also closed the desert road from the gates, warning citizens against traveling on it and recommending the use of alternative routes and following the instructions of traffic officers until weather conditions improve and the roads are reopened.

Fog Reaching Dense Fog

The General Authority for Meteorology confirmed the continued formation of dense fog in the morning on the roads leading to and from northern Egypt to Greater Cairo, the Canal Cities, northern Upper Egypt, and central Sinai.

The fog may reach the level of dense fog in some areas, reducing visibility to less than 100 meters, necessitating the utmost caution while driving, such as reducing speed, turning on fog lights, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles.