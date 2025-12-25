شهدت مصر، اليوم (الخميس)، أجواء شتوية باردة مع تكون شبورة مائية كثيفة في ساعات الصباح الباكر، أدت إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في مستوى الرؤية الأفقية، مما دفع السلطات إلى إغلاق عدة طرق رئيسية حرصًا على سلامة المواطنين.

طقس شديد البرودة

ووفقًا للهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية، ساد طقس شديد البرودة في الصباح الباكر، مائل للدفء نهارًا، وشديد البرودة ليلًا على معظم الأنحاء، مع استمرار التحذير من الشبورة الكثيفة على الطرق الزراعية والسريعة والقريبة من المسطحات المائية.

غلق طريق القاهرة-الإسكندرية الصحراوي

وأعلنت غرفة عمليات محافظة الجيزة غلق طريق القاهرة-الإسكندرية الصحراوي بالكامل، بالإضافة إلى منازل الضبعة في اتجاه الطريق الصحراوي، وبوابات وصلة دهشور وبوابات الرسوم، بسبب انعدام الرؤية الناتج عن الشبورة المائية الكثيفة.

كما أغلقت محافظة الإسكندرية الطريق الصحراوي من البوابات، محذرة المواطنين من السير عليه وموصية باستخدام الطرق البديلة واتباع تعليمات رجال المرور حتى تحسن الأحوال الجوية وإعادة فتح الطرق.

شبورة تصل للضباب

وأكدت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية استمرار تكون الشبورة المائية الكثيفة صباحًا، على الطرق المؤدية من وإلى شمال البلاد حتى القاهرة الكبرى، مدن القناة، شمال الصعيد، ووسط سيناء.

الشبورة قد تصل إلى حد الضباب في بعض المناطق، مما يقلل الرؤية إلى أقل من 100 متر، ويستدعي توخي أقصى درجات الحيطة أثناء القيادة، مثل تقليل السرعة، تشغيل أضواء الشبورة، والحفاظ على مسافة آمنة بين السيارات.