أثارت واقعة غامضة فوق أجواء ولاية رود آيلاند ضمن منطقة نيو إنغلاند في شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة، موجة واسعة من الجدل، بعد كشف تسجيل صوتي «مسرّب» من محادثات مراقبة الحركة الجوية عن مواجهة غير مألوفة بين طائرة مدنية وجسم طائر مجهول الهوية، ما أعاد إلى الواجهة الحديث عن الكائنات الفضائية ونظريات المؤامرة المرتبطة بها.

وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، عبّر قائد الطائرة عن دهشته أثناء التواصل مع برج المراقبة قائلاً: «لقد مررنا للتو بجانب جسم صغير غريب يبدو كعلبة فضية طافية»، موضحاً أن الجسم كان يحلّق على ارتفاع يقارب 3500 قدم.

وأشار الطيار إلى أن الجسم لم يكن بالوناً ولا طائرة مسيّرة، بل بدا ثابتاً في مكانه واقترب من جناح الطائرة لمسافة لا تتجاوز بضعة أمتار، الأمر الذي أثار قلق الطاقم الأرضي، ووُصفت الحالة على الهواء مباشرة بأنها «مخيفة».

وزاد الجدل اشتعالاً عندما أنهى أحد موظفي المراقبة المحادثة بعبارة لافتة: «حظاً موفقاً مع الكائنات الفضائية!»، وهي جملة اعتبرها متابعون تعبيراً ساخراً يخفي عجز الرادارات الأرضية عن رصد بعض الأجسام الصغيرة التي قد تظهر فجأة داخل مسارات طيران حيوية.

وانتشر التسجيل الصوتي، الذي نشرته قناة VASAviation المتخصصة في بث الاتصالات اللاسلكية للطيران، بسرعة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة حول طبيعة الجسم «الفضي» القادر على التحليق دون محركات أو وسائل تثبيت مرئية.

وفي المقابل، التزمت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية (FAA) الصمت، رافضة التعليق على الواقعة حتى الآن، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام سيل من التكهنات والفرضيات حول تكرار ظهور أجسام غامضة في سماء الولايات المتحدة.