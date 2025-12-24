أثارت واقعة غامضة فوق أجواء ولاية رود آيلاند ضمن منطقة نيو إنغلاند في شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة، موجة واسعة من الجدل، بعد كشف تسجيل صوتي «مسرّب» من محادثات مراقبة الحركة الجوية عن مواجهة غير مألوفة بين طائرة مدنية وجسم طائر مجهول الهوية، ما أعاد إلى الواجهة الحديث عن الكائنات الفضائية ونظريات المؤامرة المرتبطة بها.
وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، عبّر قائد الطائرة عن دهشته أثناء التواصل مع برج المراقبة قائلاً: «لقد مررنا للتو بجانب جسم صغير غريب يبدو كعلبة فضية طافية»، موضحاً أن الجسم كان يحلّق على ارتفاع يقارب 3500 قدم.
وأشار الطيار إلى أن الجسم لم يكن بالوناً ولا طائرة مسيّرة، بل بدا ثابتاً في مكانه واقترب من جناح الطائرة لمسافة لا تتجاوز بضعة أمتار، الأمر الذي أثار قلق الطاقم الأرضي، ووُصفت الحالة على الهواء مباشرة بأنها «مخيفة».
وزاد الجدل اشتعالاً عندما أنهى أحد موظفي المراقبة المحادثة بعبارة لافتة: «حظاً موفقاً مع الكائنات الفضائية!»، وهي جملة اعتبرها متابعون تعبيراً ساخراً يخفي عجز الرادارات الأرضية عن رصد بعض الأجسام الصغيرة التي قد تظهر فجأة داخل مسارات طيران حيوية.
وانتشر التسجيل الصوتي، الذي نشرته قناة VASAviation المتخصصة في بث الاتصالات اللاسلكية للطيران، بسرعة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة حول طبيعة الجسم «الفضي» القادر على التحليق دون محركات أو وسائل تثبيت مرئية.
وفي المقابل، التزمت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية (FAA) الصمت، رافضة التعليق على الواقعة حتى الآن، وهو ما فتح الباب أمام سيل من التكهنات والفرضيات حول تكرار ظهور أجسام غامضة في سماء الولايات المتحدة.
A mysterious incident over the skies of Rhode Island in the New England region of the northeastern United States has sparked widespread controversy, following the revelation of a "leaked" audio recording from air traffic control conversations about an unusual encounter between a civilian aircraft and an unidentified flying object, bringing discussions about extraterrestrial beings and related conspiracy theories back to the forefront.
According to what was reported by the "New York Post," the pilot expressed his astonishment while communicating with the control tower, saying, "We just passed by a strange small object that looks like a floating silver can," explaining that the object was flying at an altitude of about 3,500 feet.
The pilot noted that the object was neither a balloon nor a drone, but appeared to be stationary in place and came within a few meters of the aircraft's wing, which raised concerns among the ground crew, and the situation was described live on air as "frightening."
The controversy intensified when one of the air traffic control staff ended the conversation with a striking phrase: "Good luck with the extraterrestrials!" This statement was considered by observers as a sarcastic expression that hides the inability of ground radars to detect some small objects that may suddenly appear within vital flight paths.
The audio recording, published by the VASAviation channel, which specializes in broadcasting aviation radio communications, quickly spread across social media, amid increasing questions about the nature of the "silver" object capable of flying without visible engines or stabilization means.
In contrast, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has remained silent, refusing to comment on the incident so far, which has opened the door to a flood of speculations and hypotheses about the recurring appearance of mysterious objects in the skies of the United States.