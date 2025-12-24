A mysterious incident over the skies of Rhode Island in the New England region of the northeastern United States has sparked widespread controversy, following the revelation of a "leaked" audio recording from air traffic control conversations about an unusual encounter between a civilian aircraft and an unidentified flying object, bringing discussions about extraterrestrial beings and related conspiracy theories back to the forefront.

According to what was reported by the "New York Post," the pilot expressed his astonishment while communicating with the control tower, saying, "We just passed by a strange small object that looks like a floating silver can," explaining that the object was flying at an altitude of about 3,500 feet.

The pilot noted that the object was neither a balloon nor a drone, but appeared to be stationary in place and came within a few meters of the aircraft's wing, which raised concerns among the ground crew, and the situation was described live on air as "frightening."

The controversy intensified when one of the air traffic control staff ended the conversation with a striking phrase: "Good luck with the extraterrestrials!" This statement was considered by observers as a sarcastic expression that hides the inability of ground radars to detect some small objects that may suddenly appear within vital flight paths.

The audio recording, published by the VASAviation channel, which specializes in broadcasting aviation radio communications, quickly spread across social media, amid increasing questions about the nature of the "silver" object capable of flying without visible engines or stabilization means.

In contrast, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has remained silent, refusing to comment on the incident so far, which has opened the door to a flood of speculations and hypotheses about the recurring appearance of mysterious objects in the skies of the United States.