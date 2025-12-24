تحوّل احتفال عيد ميلاد الطالبة الجامعية التركية رمزية هوروز إلى مأساة، بعد تناولها كعكة أثارت حساسية قاتلة، لتُفارق الحياة بعد 20 يوماً من صراع مع مضاعفات الحساسية، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات الصحية في تركيا.

كان زملاء الطالبة قد اشتروا الكعكة من مخبز محلي، مع التأكيد على عدم احتوائها على البيض، نظراً لأن الطالبة تعاني حساسية شديدة تجاهه. بعد حصولهم على تأكيد من المخبز، وزع الطلاب قطع الكعكة في مقر السكن الجامعي، لتبدأ الطالبة فوراً بمعاناة أعراض ضيق التنفس وانهيار وظائف الجسم.

وأفاد تقرير طبي رسمي أن سبب الوفاة هو «صدمة حساسية حادة»، فيما قامت السلطات الأمنية في تركيا باحتجاز عدد من عمال المخبز بتهمة الإهمال الذي أدى إلى الموت. كما جرى نقل عينات من الكعكة إلى مختبرات إسطنبول لإجراء الفحص النهائي والتأكد من المكونات.

أثارت الواقعة موجة من الانتقادات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع مطالبات بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن الإهمال وتطبيق معايير صارمة لضمان سلامة الأغذية، خصوصاً في حالات الحساسية المهددة للحياة.