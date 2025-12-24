تحوّل احتفال عيد ميلاد الطالبة الجامعية التركية رمزية هوروز إلى مأساة، بعد تناولها كعكة أثارت حساسية قاتلة، لتُفارق الحياة بعد 20 يوماً من صراع مع مضاعفات الحساسية، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات الصحية في تركيا.
كان زملاء الطالبة قد اشتروا الكعكة من مخبز محلي، مع التأكيد على عدم احتوائها على البيض، نظراً لأن الطالبة تعاني حساسية شديدة تجاهه. بعد حصولهم على تأكيد من المخبز، وزع الطلاب قطع الكعكة في مقر السكن الجامعي، لتبدأ الطالبة فوراً بمعاناة أعراض ضيق التنفس وانهيار وظائف الجسم.
وأفاد تقرير طبي رسمي أن سبب الوفاة هو «صدمة حساسية حادة»، فيما قامت السلطات الأمنية في تركيا باحتجاز عدد من عمال المخبز بتهمة الإهمال الذي أدى إلى الموت. كما جرى نقل عينات من الكعكة إلى مختبرات إسطنبول لإجراء الفحص النهائي والتأكد من المكونات.
أثارت الواقعة موجة من الانتقادات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع مطالبات بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن الإهمال وتطبيق معايير صارمة لضمان سلامة الأغذية، خصوصاً في حالات الحساسية المهددة للحياة.
The birthday celebration of Turkish university student Ramziya Horoz turned into a tragedy after she consumed a cake that triggered a fatal allergy, leading to her passing away 20 days later after battling allergy complications, according to health authorities in Turkey.
The student’s classmates had purchased the cake from a local bakery, confirming that it did not contain eggs, as the student had a severe allergy to them. After receiving confirmation from the bakery, the students distributed pieces of the cake in the university dormitory, and the student immediately began to suffer from symptoms of shortness of breath and body function collapse.
A formal medical report stated that the cause of death was "acute allergic shock," while Turkish security authorities detained several bakery workers on charges of negligence leading to death. Samples of the cake were also sent to laboratories in Istanbul for final testing to verify the ingredients.
The incident sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with calls for accountability for those responsible for the negligence and the implementation of strict standards to ensure food safety, especially in cases of life-threatening allergies.