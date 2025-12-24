The birthday celebration of Turkish university student Ramziya Horoz turned into a tragedy after she consumed a cake that triggered a fatal allergy, leading to her passing away 20 days later after battling allergy complications, according to health authorities in Turkey.

The student’s classmates had purchased the cake from a local bakery, confirming that it did not contain eggs, as the student had a severe allergy to them. After receiving confirmation from the bakery, the students distributed pieces of the cake in the university dormitory, and the student immediately began to suffer from symptoms of shortness of breath and body function collapse.

A formal medical report stated that the cause of death was "acute allergic shock," while Turkish security authorities detained several bakery workers on charges of negligence leading to death. Samples of the cake were also sent to laboratories in Istanbul for final testing to verify the ingredients.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with calls for accountability for those responsible for the negligence and the implementation of strict standards to ensure food safety, especially in cases of life-threatening allergies.