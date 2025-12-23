A strong explosion shook the Nagoya University campus in the Chikusa area of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, this morning (Tuesday), resulting in injuries to three men, all of whom are in stable and conscious condition.

The explosion occurred in the morning in the chemical storage facility of the Faculty of Science within the Higashiyama Campus, where workers were conducting routine cleaning and organizing in the storage when a bottle containing a chemical known as tetrachlorosilane or silicon tetrachloride suddenly exploded.

According to reports from the police and fire department, this substance is highly reactive with moisture in the air, rapidly decomposing to form hydrochloric acid and dense smoke, which can lead to an explosion or chemical burn if not handled with extreme caution.

The three injured men, two in their twenties and one in his thirties, suffered chemical burns on their skin and were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Fire and police teams rushed to the site, and the area surrounding the building was temporarily closed off to ensure safety, with no widespread fire or hazardous material leakage outside the campus.

Tetrachlorosilane is commonly used in scientific research, particularly in the fields of chemistry and advanced materials, for producing high-purity silicon or nanomaterials; however, it is one of the very hazardous substances.

Research centers advise handling it with caution as it reacts violently with water or moisture, producing toxic hydrogen chloride gas that causes burns, and can lead to explosions if exposed to air under unsuitable conditions, especially if the bottle is old or damaged.

Similar incidents occasionally occur in university laboratories around the world during cleaning or disposal of old materials, highlighting the importance of adhering to strict safety protocols, such as wearing full protective equipment and ensuring proper ventilation.