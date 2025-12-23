هز انفجار قوي صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء) حرم جامعة ناغويا في منطقة تشيكوسا بمحافظة آيتشي اليابانية، مما أسفر عن إصابة ثلاثة رجال بجروح، جميعهم في حالة مستقرة وواعين.

وقع الانفجار صباحا في مخزن المواد الكيميائية التابع لكلية العلوم داخل الحرم الجامعي الشرقي (هيغاشيياما كامبوس)، حيث كان العاملون يقومون بعملية تنظيف وترتيب روتينية في المخزن عندما انفجر فجأة زجاجة تحتوي على مادة كيميائية تُعرف باسم تتراكلوروسيلان أو رباعي كلوريد السيليكون.

وفقاً لتقارير الشرطة والإطفاء، فإن هذه المادة شديدة التفاعل مع الرطوبة في الهواء، حيث تتحلل بسرعة مكونة حمض الهيدروكلوريك ودخاناً كثيفاً، مما قد يؤدي إلى انفجار أو حرق كيميائي إذا لم تُعامل بحذر شديد.

وأصيب الثلاثة رجلان في العشرينيات ورجل في الثلاثينيات بحروق كيميائية على الجلد، وتم نقلهم فوراً إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، لكن إصاباتهم غير مهددة للحياة.

هرعت فرق الإطفاء والشرطة إلى الموقع، وتم إغلاق المنطقة المحيطة بالمبنى مؤقتاً لضمان السلامة، دون وقوع حريق واسع أو تسرب مواد خطرة خارج الحرم.

وتعتبر مادة تتراكلوروسيلان شائعة الاستخدام في الأبحاث العلمية، خصوصا في مجالات الكيمياء والمواد المتقدمة، لإنتاج السيليكون عالي النقاوة أو المواد النانوية، ومع ذلك، هي من المواد الخطرة جداً.

وتنصح مراكز الأبحاث العلمية التعامل معها بحذر لأنها تتفاعل بعنف مع الماء أو الرطوبة، مما ينتج غاز كلوريد الهيدروجين السام والمسبب للحروق، وقد تؤدي إلى انفجارات إذا تعرضت للهواء في ظروف غير مناسبة، خصوصا إذا كانت الزجاجة قديمة أو تالفة.

حوادث مشابهة تحدث أحياناً في المختبرات الجامعية حول العالم أثناء عمليات التنظيف أو التخلص من المواد القديمة، مما يبرز أهمية الالتزام ببروتوكولات السلامة الصارمة، مثل ارتداء معدات الحماية الكاملة وتهوية المكان جيداً.