A street in Imbaba, in the Giza Governorate of Egypt, turned into a chaotic scene after the sudden collapse of a 5-story building, resulting in the injury of 4 people, amid urgent rescue operations and debris removal.

The General Administration for Civil Protection in Giza received a report from the police about the incident, and rescue teams immediately arrived in coordination with a security force from the Imbaba Police Station, where it was found that the old building had collapsed on its residents, with no fatalities reported so far.

Officials stated that the four injured individuals received first aid and were transferred to hospitals for necessary treatment, while legal procedures were taken and the Director of Giza Security was notified, with the incident being referred to the Public Prosecution to investigate the causes of the collapse and determine responsibilities.

The news has raised concerns among the local residents, amid previous warnings about the dangers posed by some old buildings to the lives of residents, along with calls for increased monitoring and inspection of buildings to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.