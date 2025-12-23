تحوّل شارع في إمبابة بمحافظة الجيزة المصرية إلى مسرح فوضوي بعد انهيار مفاجئ لعقار مكون من 5 طوابق، ما أدى إلى إصابة 4 أشخاص، وسط عمليات إنقاذ عاجلة ورفع للركام.
وتلقت الإدارة العامة للحماية المدنية بالجيزة بلاغاً من شرطة النجدة بوقوع الحادثة، فانتقلت فرق الإنقاذ على الفور بالتنسيق مع قوة أمنية من قسم شرطة إمبابة، حيث تبين أن العقار القديم انهار على سكانه، دون تسجيل أي وفيات حتى الآن.
وأفاد المسؤولون أن المصابين الأربعة تلقوا الإسعافات الأولية، وجرى نقلهم إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج اللازم، فيما تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية وإخطار مدير أمن الجيزة، مع عرض الواقعة على النيابة العامة للبحث في أسباب الانهيار وتحديد المسؤوليات.
وأثار الخبر حالة من القلق بين أهالي المنطقة، في ظل تحذيرات سابقة من خطورة بعض العقارات القديمة على حياة السكان، وسط دعوات لمزيد من الرقابة والتفتيش على المباني للحيلولة دون تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث.