يُعد روب راينر، ابن الكوميدي الراحل كارل راينر، أحد أبرز أيقونات هوليوود، اشتهر بدور «ميت هيد» في المسلسل الكوميدي الشهير «All in the Family»، ثم انتقل إلى الإخراج محققاً نجاحات هائلة بأفلام مثل «The Princess Bride»، «This is Spinal Tap»، «When Harry Met Sally...»، «Stand by Me»، «A Few Good Men»، «Misery»، و«The American President»، وصدر هذا العام تكملة لفيلمه «This is Spinal Tap».

In a horrific incident that shook the American film industry, renowned actor and director Rob Reiner (78 years old) and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner (68 years old) were found dead inside their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday evening, with police describing the deaths as "apparent homicide."

The Murder of Rob Reiner and His Wife

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the deaths in separate statements, without the police initially officially announcing the identities of the victims.

Bass stated, "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner's contributions resonate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative works and his fight for social and economic justice."

Details of the Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife

The details of the incident date back to the Los Angeles Fire Department responding to an emergency medical call late in the afternoon, where they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

The Los Angeles Police Department's robbery and homicide unit is conducting the investigation, awaiting a search warrant to fully enter the home.

For his part, Police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton stated at a press conference on Sunday evening that no suspects have been identified yet, and the cause of death will be announced by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

The Family Mourns the Victims

The Reiner family issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Michelle and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and ask for privacy during this extremely difficult time."



Who is Rob Reiner?

Rob Reiner, the son of late comedian Carl Reiner, is one of Hollywood's most prominent icons, known for his role as "Meathead" in the famous sitcom "All in the Family." He later transitioned to directing, achieving immense success with films such as "The Princess Bride," "This is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally...," "Stand by Me," "A Few Good Men," "Misery," and "The American President." This year, a sequel to his film "This is Spinal Tap" was released.



Who is Michelle, Rob Reiner's Wife?

Reiner was also a prominent political activist, supporting Democratic candidates such as John Kerry, Al Gore, and Hillary Clinton. His wife Michelle was a renowned photographer, known for capturing the famous photo of Donald Trump that adorned the cover of his book "Trump: The Art of the Deal," and she collaborated with her husband on numerous projects.

Reiner was previously married to actress and director Penny Marshall and has three children from his second marriage to Michelle.

Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident, amid deep sorrow prevailing in the Hollywood community and across the United States.