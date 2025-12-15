في حادث مروع هزّ عالم السينما الأمريكية، عُثر على الممثل والمخرج الشهير روب راينر (78 عاماً) وزوجته ميشيل سينغر راينر (68 عاماً) ميتين داخل منزلهما في حي برينتوود الفاخر بلوس أنجلوس، مساء الأحد، فيما تصف الشرطة الوفاة بأنها «قتل ظاهري».

مقتل روب راينر وزوجته

وأكدت عمدة لوس أنجلوس كارين باس وحاكم كاليفورنيا غافين نيوسوم، الوفاة في بيانات منفصلة، دون أن تعلن الشرطة رسمياً عن هوية الضحيتين في البداية.

وقالت باس: «إنها خسارة مدمرة لمدينتنا وبلدنا، إن مساهمات روب راينر تتردد في الثقافة والمجتمع الأمريكي بأكمله، وقد حسّن حياة لا حصر لها من خلال أعماله الإبداعية ونضاله من أجل العدالة الاجتماعية والاقتصادية».

تفاصيل حادثة وفاة روب راينر وزوجته

وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة إلى استجابة إدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس لنداء طبي طارئ في ساعة متأخرة من بعد الظهر، حيث عثرت على جثتي رجل وامرأة.

فيما تولت وحدة السرقة والقتل في شرطة لوس أنجلوس التحقيق، مع انتظار مذكرة تفتيش لدخول المنزل بشكل كامل.

من جانبه، أفاد نائب رئيس الشرطة ألان هاملتون في مؤتمر صحفي مساء الأحد، أنه لم يتم تحديد مشتبه به حتى الآن، وأن سبب الوفاة سيُعلن من قبل مكتب الطب الشرعي في مقاطعة لوس أنجلوس.

العائلة تنعى الضحايا

وأصدرت عائلة راينر بياناً يعبر عن الحزن العميق قائلة: «ببالغ الأسى نعلن عن الرحيل المأساوي لميشيل وروب راينر. نحن محطمون بهذه الخسارة المفاجئة، ونطلب الخصوصية في هذا الوقت الصعب للغاية».

من هو روب راينر؟

يُعد روب راينر، ابن الكوميدي الراحل كارل راينر، أحد أبرز أيقونات هوليوود، اشتهر بدور «ميت هيد» في المسلسل الكوميدي الشهير «All in the Family»، ثم انتقل إلى الإخراج محققاً نجاحات هائلة بأفلام مثل «The Princess Bride»، «This is Spinal Tap»، «When Harry Met Sally...»، «Stand by Me»، «A Few Good Men»، «Misery»، و«The American President»، وصدر هذا العام تكملة لفيلمه «This is Spinal Tap».

من هي ميشيل زوجة روب راينر؟

كما كان راينر ناشطاً سياسياً بارزاً، داعماً للمرشحين الديمقراطيين مثل جون كيري وآل غور وهيلاري كلينتون، أما زوجته ميشيل، فكانت مصورة فوتوغرافية مشهورة، التقطت صورة دونالد ترمب الشهيرة التي زيّنت غلاف كتابه «Trump: The Art of the Deal»، وتعاونت مع زوجها في العديد من المشاريع.

كان راينر متزوجاً سابقاً من الممثلة والمخرجة بيني مارشال، ولديه ثلاثة أبناء من زواجه الثاني بميشيل.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لكشف ملابسات الحادث، وسط حزن عميق يسود مجتمع هوليوود والولايات المتحدة.