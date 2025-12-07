A new tragedy has shaken the Indian tourist city of Goa, following a massive fire that broke out in a nightclub associated with a hotel in Arpora, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 people, including foreign tourists, while others suffered severe burns and suffocation, according to local authorities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident in an official statement, emphasizing the need to adhere to safety standards in all tourist facilities to prevent further tragedies.

The fire erupted shortly after midnight last night (Saturday) during a fireworks display inside the nightclub, where sparks ignited wooden parts, leading to thick smoke rising in the basement and kitchen, trapping the victims who were unable to escape. Nitin F. Raikar, the head of the fire department in Goa, confirmed that most of the fatalities were due to suffocation before rescue teams arrived.

Footage showed emergency responders carrying the injured and deceased down a narrow staircase, while hundreds gathered outside the hotel to witness the rising smoke, in a tragic scene that shocked both the local community and tourists alike.

Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, stated that the incident could have been avoided, pointing out that the nightclub was operating without an official license, and confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine responsibilities and punish those responsible with the harshest penalties.

This tragedy comes amid a recurrence of fires in tourist facilities in India, where the country has witnessed similar incidents in recent months that claimed dozens of lives, due to poor infrastructure and a lack of adherence to safety procedures.

It is worth noting that Goa was a former Portuguese colony on the Arabian Sea coast, and now attracts millions of tourists annually thanks to its golden beaches and unique atmosphere, yet the recurring incidents raise concerns among visitors about the safety of recreational facilities.