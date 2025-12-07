هزت مأساة جديدة مدينة غوا السياحية الهندية، بعد اندلاع حريق هائل في ملهى ليلي تابع لفندق في أربورا، أسفر عن مصرع 25 شخصاً على الأقل بينهم سياح أجانب، فيما أصيب آخرون بحروق واختناقات شديدة، وفقاً للسلطات المحلية.

وأعرب رئيس وزراء الهند ناريندرا مودي عن حزنه العميق للحادثة في بيان رسمي، مؤكداً ضرورة الالتزام بمعايير السلامة في جميع المنشآت السياحية لتجنب وقوع مزيد من المآسي.

اندلع الحريق بعد منتصف ليل أمس (السبت) خلال عرض للألعاب النارية داخل الملهى، حيث أشعلت الشرارات الأجزاء الخشبية، ما أدى إلى تصاعد دخان كثيف في الطابق السفلي والمطبخ، ليحاصر الضحايا الذين لم يتمكنوا من الفرار. وأكد نيتين ف. رايكر رئيس جهاز الإطفاء في غوا أن معظم القتلى لقوا حتفهم نتيجة الاختناق قبل وصول فرق الإنقاذ.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة عناصر الإسعاف وهم ينقلون المصابين والقتلى عبر درج ضيق، بينما تجمع المئات خارج الفندق لمشاهدة الدخان المتصاعد، في مشهد مأساوي صدم المجتمع المحلي والسياح على حد سواء.

ورأى برامود ساوانت رئيس وزراء ولاية غوا أن الحادثة كان يمكن تفاديها، مشيراً إلى أن الملهى كان يعمل دون ترخيص رسمي، وأكد أن التحقيق جارٍ لتحديد المسؤوليات ومعاقبة المتسببين بأقصى العقوبات.

وتأتي هذه المأساة في ظل تكرار حرائق المرافق السياحية في الهند، حيث شهدت البلاد خلال الأشهر الماضية حوادث مشابهة أودت بحياة العشرات، بسبب ضعف البنية التحتية وعدم الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة.

يذكر أن غوا كانت مستعمرة برتغالية سابقة على ساحل بحر العرب، والآن تستقبل ملايين السياح سنوياً بفضل شواطئها الذهبية وأجوائها المميزة، إلا أن الحوادث المتكررة تثير مخاوف الزوار حول سلامة المرافق الترفيهية.