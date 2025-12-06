شاهد القمر البارد يضيء سماء مدن العالم بعروض ساحرة

حول العالم، أسر البدر المعروف باسم «القمر البارد» أنظار عشاق الفلك والمصورين، بعد أن اقترب من الأرض ليبدو أكبر وأكثر لمعانًا من المعتاد. تُعد هذه الظاهرة الثالثة ضمن سلسلة «العملاق القمري»، حيث يتزامن اكتمال القمر مع اقترابه من الأرض، ما يمنحه حجماً لافتاً وإضاءة مذهلة في السماء الليلية.

استغل المصورون حول العالم الحدث لتوثيق لحظات ساحرة من مختلف المدن، بما في ذلك نيويورك حيث ظهر القمر خلف ناطحات السحاب، بينما عبرت في روما أسراب الطيور أمام قرصه الفضّي، وبدا في لندن كأنه يستقر في كف مضاءة، إلى جانب معالم بارزة مثل برج إيفل في باريس، والمسجد الأزرق في إسطنبول، وقبة مبنى الكابيتول في واشنطن.

كما تباين لون القمر بين البرتقالي والفضي بحسب ارتفاعه وظروف الطقس، ما أضاف بعدًا جمالياً فريدًا لكل لقطة. وتمثل هذه الصور توثيقًا استثنائيًا لأحد أبرز أشكال البدر في العام، مقدمة تجربة بصرية نادرة للمتابعين حول العالم.

