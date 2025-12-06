شاهد القمر البارد يضيء سماء مدن العالم بعروض ساحرة

حول العالم، أسر البدر المعروف باسم «القمر البارد» أنظار عشاق الفلك والمصورين، بعد أن اقترب من الأرض ليبدو أكبر وأكثر لمعانًا من المعتاد. تُعد هذه الظاهرة الثالثة ضمن سلسلة «العملاق القمري»، حيث يتزامن اكتمال القمر مع اقترابه من الأرض، ما يمنحه حجماً لافتاً وإضاءة مذهلة في السماء الليلية.
استغل المصورون حول العالم الحدث لتوثيق لحظات ساحرة من مختلف المدن، بما في ذلك نيويورك حيث ظهر القمر خلف ناطحات السحاب، بينما عبرت في روما أسراب الطيور أمام قرصه الفضّي، وبدا في لندن كأنه يستقر في كف مضاءة، إلى جانب معالم بارزة مثل برج إيفل في باريس، والمسجد الأزرق في إسطنبول، وقبة مبنى الكابيتول في واشنطن.
كما تباين لون القمر بين البرتقالي والفضي بحسب ارتفاعه وظروف الطقس، ما أضاف بعدًا جمالياً فريدًا لكل لقطة. وتمثل هذه الصور توثيقًا استثنائيًا لأحد أبرز أشكال البدر في العام، مقدمة تجربة بصرية نادرة للمتابعين حول العالم.
Around the world, the full moon known as the "Cold Moon" has captivated the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and photographers, as it approached Earth, appearing larger and brighter than usual. This phenomenon is the third in the series of "Supermoons," where the full moon coincides with its proximity to Earth, giving it a striking size and stunning illumination in the night sky.
Photographers around the world took advantage of the event to capture enchanting moments from various cities, including New York, where the moon appeared behind skyscrapers, while flocks of birds flew in front of its silvery disk in Rome, and it seemed in London as if it was resting in a lit palm, alongside prominent landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, and the dome of the Capitol building in Washington.
The color of the moon also varied between orange and silver depending on its height and weather conditions, adding a unique aesthetic dimension to each shot. These images represent an extraordinary documentation of one of the most prominent full moons of the year, providing a rare visual experience for followers around the world.