بعد سنوات من الكفاح والعمل المتواصل رغم بلوغه الـ88 عاماً، شهد إد بامباس تحولاً غير متوقع في حياته بفضل موجة تضامن عالمي غير مسبوقة. الرجل الذي اضطر للعمل لساعات طويلة في متجر بقالة بولاية ميتشيغان لضمان لقمة عيشه، بات اليوم مليونيراً قادرًا على التقاعد بسلام وأمان مالي لأول مرة منذ عقود.
المسن المتقاعد سابقًا من شركة «جنرال موتورز»، فقد راتبه التقاعدي بعد إفلاس الشركة عام 2012، واضطر لمواصلة العمل رغم تقدمه في السن، بعد وفاة زوجته جوان عام 2018 التي كانت دعمه الأكبر. كانت الأيام طويلة وشاقة، حتى جاء لقاء غيّر مسار حياته مع المؤثر الأسترالي الشاب وايدنهوفر ببامباس، الذي وثّق قصته في فيديو على "تيك توك" لمتابعيه البالغ عددهم 7.7 مليون شخص.
وسرعان ما انتشر الفيديو كالنار في الهشيم، ليجذب تعاطف آلاف المتابعين حول العالم. وأدى التحرك الجماهيري إلى جمع تبرعات ضخمة لم يكن المسن يحلم بها، لتتجاوز في أقل من يومين المليون دولار، ثم تصل إلى 1.7 مليون دولار، مما مكّنه أخيرًا من التوقف عن العمل والعيش بكرامة.
القصة لم تكن مجرد عملية جمع تبرعات، بل أصبحت رمزًا حيًا لقوة التضامن الإنساني، إذ أظهرت كيف يمكن لمبادرة بسيطة أن تغير حياة شخص متقدم في السن يعيش ظروفًا صعبة، وتجسد أثر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في نشر الخير والرحمة بشكل عالمي.
After years of struggle and relentless work despite being 88 years old, Ed Bumpas experienced an unexpected transformation in his life thanks to an unprecedented wave of global solidarity. The man who had to work long hours in a grocery store in Michigan to ensure his livelihood is now a millionaire capable of retiring in peace and financial security for the first time in decades.
The retired senior, who previously worked for General Motors, lost his pension after the company went bankrupt in 2012 and had to continue working despite his age, following the death of his wife Joan in 2018, who was his greatest support. The days were long and arduous until a meeting changed the course of his life with young Australian influencer Wadenhofer Bumpas, who documented his story in a video on TikTok for his 7.7 million followers.
The video quickly spread like wildfire, attracting the sympathy of thousands of followers around the world. The public movement led to massive donations that the senior had never dreamed of, surpassing one million dollars in less than two days, and eventually reaching 1.7 million dollars, enabling him to finally stop working and live with dignity.
The story was not just a fundraising effort; it became a living symbol of the power of human solidarity, demonstrating how a simple initiative can change the life of an elderly person living in difficult circumstances, and embodying the impact of social media in spreading goodness and compassion globally.