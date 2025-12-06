بعد سنوات من الكفاح والعمل المتواصل رغم بلوغه الـ88 عاماً، شهد إد بامباس تحولاً غير متوقع في حياته بفضل موجة تضامن عالمي غير مسبوقة. الرجل الذي اضطر للعمل لساعات طويلة في متجر بقالة بولاية ميتشيغان لضمان لقمة عيشه، بات اليوم مليونيراً قادرًا على التقاعد بسلام وأمان مالي لأول مرة منذ عقود.

المسن المتقاعد سابقًا من شركة «جنرال موتورز»، فقد راتبه التقاعدي بعد إفلاس الشركة عام 2012، واضطر لمواصلة العمل رغم تقدمه في السن، بعد وفاة زوجته جوان عام 2018 التي كانت دعمه الأكبر. كانت الأيام طويلة وشاقة، حتى جاء لقاء غيّر مسار حياته مع المؤثر الأسترالي الشاب وايدنهوفر ببامباس، الذي وثّق قصته في فيديو على "تيك توك" لمتابعيه البالغ عددهم 7.7 مليون شخص.

وسرعان ما انتشر الفيديو كالنار في الهشيم، ليجذب تعاطف آلاف المتابعين حول العالم. وأدى التحرك الجماهيري إلى جمع تبرعات ضخمة لم يكن المسن يحلم بها، لتتجاوز في أقل من يومين المليون دولار، ثم تصل إلى 1.7 مليون دولار، مما مكّنه أخيرًا من التوقف عن العمل والعيش بكرامة.

القصة لم تكن مجرد عملية جمع تبرعات، بل أصبحت رمزًا حيًا لقوة التضامن الإنساني، إذ أظهرت كيف يمكن لمبادرة بسيطة أن تغير حياة شخص متقدم في السن يعيش ظروفًا صعبة، وتجسد أثر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في نشر الخير والرحمة بشكل عالمي.