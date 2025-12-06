In a shocking incident that has shaken the state of Louisiana, U.S., police thwarted an elderly man's attempt to purchase a baby girl who was not yet ten months old, inside a local auction house. The operation revealed a swift and professional response from the authorities, preventing any harm to the child or her mother.

Howell Gene Benton (73 years old) from the city of Piqua in Michigan faces charges of attempting to purchase a minor and child trafficking after he approached the mother at "Angie" auction house in the village of Angie, located about 85 miles north of New Orleans, and offered a sum of money in exchange for her child.

Investigations began on November 26, and after three days, police were able to carry out a covert operation that led to Benton's arrest without any resistance. The accused is currently being held in Washington Parish Jail in Franklinton, with bail set at $200,000, while authorities have not yet disclosed any additional details regarding any prior acquaintance with the mother or the legal defense procedures he may pursue.

This incident is considered one of the most significant attempts to exploit minors that has been uncovered in the state recently, highlighting the need for legal vigilance and the enhancement of protective measures for children in public and crowded places.