في واقعة صادمة اهتزت لها ولاية لويزيانا الأمريكية، تمكنت الشرطة من إحباط محاولة رجل مسن شراء طفلة رضيعة لم تتجاوز عشرة أشهر من عمرها، داخل دار مزادات محلية. العملية كشفت تحركاً سريعاً واحترافياً للسلطات، ما حال دون وقوع أي أذى للطفلة أو والدتها.
ويواجه هويل جين بنتون (73 عاماً) من مدينة بيكاين بولاية ميشيغان، تهم محاولة شراء قاصر وبيع الأطفال بعد أن اقترب من الأم في دار مزادات "أنجي" بقرية أنجي، الواقعة على بعد نحو 85 ميلاً شمال نيو أورلينز، وعرض مبلغاً ماليًا مقابل طفلتها.
وبدأت التحقيقات في 26 نوفمبر، وبعد 3 أيام تمكنت الشرطة من تنفيذ عملية سرية أدت إلى القبض على بنتون دون أي مقاومة. ويحتجز المتهم حالياً في سجن واشنطن بارش بمدينة فرانكلينتون، مع تحديد كفالة قدرها 200 ألف دولار، فيما لم تكشف السلطات بعد أي تفاصيل إضافية حول معرفة سابقة بالأم أو إجراءات الدفاع القانونية التي قد يتبعها.
وتعتبر هذه الحادثة واحدة من أبرز محاولات استغلال القاصرين التي جرى كشفها في الولاية مؤخراً، وتسلط الضوء على ضرورة اليقظة القانونية وتعزيز إجراءات الحماية للأطفال في الأماكن العامة والمزدحمة.