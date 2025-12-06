In light of the widespread advice on hair care on social media platforms, tea rinses of various types have captured users' attention as a natural remedy that supports scalp health. While both red tea and green tea share nutritional benefits, the most frequently asked question remains: which one is the optimal choice for improving hair growth and protection?

Green tea, extracted from the leaves of the Chinese camellia plant, is distinguished by its rich composition of amino acids, polyphenols, and low caffeine content. These elements give it a clear ability to soothe scalp inflammation and stimulate hair follicles, making it suitable for various hair types. Additionally, its antioxidants help protect the scalp from early signs of damage and harm caused by sun exposure.

On the other hand, red tea, which undergoes a higher degree of oxidation, is known for its strong flavor and rich caffeine content that stimulates hair growth and enhances shine. Red tea contains compounds that help reduce the effects of the hormone DHT, which is linked to hair loss, making it an effective choice for those suffering from dryness or weak follicles, in addition to its role in delaying the appearance of gray hair.

When preparing a tea rinse, hair care specialists recommend adding 4 tea bags to a liter of boiling water and letting it steep for 3 minutes before cooling completely. The rinse is used after shampoo and conditioner by massaging the scalp for several minutes and leaving it on for thirty minutes before rinsing thoroughly, to be used only once a week to avoid drying out the hair.