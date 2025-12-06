في ظل انتشار نصائح العناية بالشعر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تصدّر غسول الشاي بأنواعه اهتمام المستخدمين باعتباره وصفة طبيعية تدعم صحة فروة الرأس. وبينما يتشارك الشاي الأحمر والشاي الأخضر في فوائدهما الغذائية، يبقى السؤال الأكثر تداولاً: أيهما يُعد الخيار الأمثل لتحسين نمو الشعر وحمايته؟

يتميّز الشاي الأخضر، المستخلص من أوراق نبتة الكاميليا الصينية، بتركيبته الغنية بالأحماض الأمينية والبوليفينولات ونسبته المنخفضة من الكافيين. هذه العناصر تمنحه قدرة واضحة على تهدئة التهابات فروة الرأس وتحفيز البصيلات، مما يجعله مناسباً لمختلف أنواع الشعر. كما تساعد مضادات الأكسدة فيه على حماية الفروة من العلامات المبكرة للتلف والضرر الناتج عن التعرض للشمس.

أما الشاي الأحمر، الذي يخضع لدرجة أعلى من التأكسد، فيشتهر بطعمه القوي وتركيبته الغنية بالكافيين التي تنشّط نمو الشعر وتعزز لمعانه. ويمتلك الشاي الأحمر مركّبات تساعد على الحد من تأثير هرمون DHT المرتبط بتساقط الشعر، مما يجعله خياراً فعّالاً لمن يعانون من الجفاف أو ضعف البصيلات، إضافة إلى دوره في تأخير ظهور الشيب.

وعند إعداد غسول الشاي، توصي مختصات العناية بالشعر بإضافة 4 أكياس من الشاي إلى ليتر ماء مغلي وتركها منقوعة لمدة 3 دقائق قبل التبريد الكامل. ويُستخدم الغسول بعد الشامبو والبلسم عبر تدليك فروة الرأس لعدة دقائق وتركه لثلاثين دقيقة قبل شطفه جيداً، على أن يُعتمد مرة أسبوعياً فقط لتفادي جفاف الشعر.