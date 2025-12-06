في مشهد كاد يتحول إلى مأساة، عاشت البصرة ساعات مشدودة الأعصاب بعد أن ابتلع طفل لا يتجاوز عامه الثاني 6 حبات من دواء منع الحمل عن طريق الخطأ، ما جعله معرضاً لخطر الموت، قبل أن ينقذه الأطباء في اللحظات الأخيرة.

وأفادت دائرة «صحة البصرة» بأن «الفرق الطبية والتمريضية باشرت فور وصول الطفل بإجراءات عاجلة، شملت: غسل المعدة، وتقديم الإسعافات اللازمة، مع بقائه تحت المراقبة الدقيقة لحين استقرار علاماته الحيوية».

وأضافت الدائرة، في بيان رسمي، أن «حالة الطفل تحسنت بعد أكثر من ساعتين من الرعاية المتواصلة»، مشيرة إلى «مغادرته المستشفى وهو بصحة جيدة».