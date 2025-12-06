في مشهد كاد يتحول إلى مأساة، عاشت البصرة ساعات مشدودة الأعصاب بعد أن ابتلع طفل لا يتجاوز عامه الثاني 6 حبات من دواء منع الحمل عن طريق الخطأ، ما جعله معرضاً لخطر الموت، قبل أن ينقذه الأطباء في اللحظات الأخيرة.
وأفادت دائرة «صحة البصرة» بأن «الفرق الطبية والتمريضية باشرت فور وصول الطفل بإجراءات عاجلة، شملت: غسل المعدة، وتقديم الإسعافات اللازمة، مع بقائه تحت المراقبة الدقيقة لحين استقرار علاماته الحيوية».
وأضافت الدائرة، في بيان رسمي، أن «حالة الطفل تحسنت بعد أكثر من ساعتين من الرعاية المتواصلة»، مشيرة إلى «مغادرته المستشفى وهو بصحة جيدة».
In a scene that nearly turned into a tragedy, Basra experienced tense hours after a child not yet two years old accidentally swallowed 6 pills of contraceptive medication, putting him at risk of death, before being saved by doctors in the final moments.
The Basra Health Department reported that "medical and nursing teams immediately began urgent procedures upon the child's arrival, which included: stomach washing, providing necessary first aid, and keeping him under close observation until his vital signs stabilized."
The department added in an official statement that "the child's condition improved after more than two hours of continuous care," noting that "he left the hospital in good health."