In a scene that nearly turned into a tragedy, Basra experienced tense hours after a child not yet two years old accidentally swallowed 6 pills of contraceptive medication, putting him at risk of death, before being saved by doctors in the final moments.

The Basra Health Department reported that "medical and nursing teams immediately began urgent procedures upon the child's arrival, which included: stomach washing, providing necessary first aid, and keeping him under close observation until his vital signs stabilized."

The department added in an official statement that "the child's condition improved after more than two hours of continuous care," noting that "he left the hospital in good health."