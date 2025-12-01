Ethiopia has recorded 12 cases of the Marburg virus and 8 deaths since November 13 of last year until today.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated in a statement today that a new case was recorded this week in the city of "Awasa" for a person who was infected after coming into contact with a patient, emphasizing the need to monitor the affected areas and provide medical care to the infected.

The World Health Organization has provided additional testing supplies and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and has sent specialized expert teams to manage cases and monitor the spread of the virus in the cities of "Awasa" and "Jinka."