سجّلت إثيوبيا 12 إصابة بفايروس حمى «ماربورغ» و8 حالات وفاة منذ الـ13 من شهر نوفمبر الماضي وحتى اليوم.

وأفاد المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس في بيان اليوم، بأن حالة جديدة سُجّلت هذا الأسبوع في مدينة «أواسا» لشخص أصيب بعد مخالطته مريضًا، مشيرًا إلى ضرورة مراقبة المناطق المتأثرة وتقديم الرعاية الطبية للمصابين.

وقدمت منظمة الصحة العالمية لوازم اختبار إضافية ومعدات حماية شخصية للعاملين في القطاع الصحي، وأرسلت فرق خبراء متخصصة لإدارة الحالات ومراقبة انتشار الفايروس في مدينتي «أواسا» و«جينكا».