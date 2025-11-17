أعلن رئيس الإكوادور دانييل نوبوا، أمس (الأحد)، القبض على زعيم عصابة «لوس لوبوس»، إحدى أكبر عصابات تهريب المخدرات في البلاد.

ويقود ويلمر جيوفاني تشافاريا، المعروف باسم «بيبو»، مجموعة قوية صنفتها الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، إلى جانب عصابة «لوس تشونيروس».

وأضاف نوبوا أن تشافاريا كان يسيطر على عمليات التعدين غير القانونية وطرق المخدرات مع عصابة «خاليسكو نيو جينريشن» في المكسيك، وخدع الناس والسلطات ليعتقدوا أنّه تُوفي وغيّر هويته واختبأ في أوروبا بينما كان يأمر بالقتل في الإكوادور.

وتابع نوبوا في منشور على أحد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «اعتقد البعض أنه ميت، بينما بحثنا عنه في جحيمه الخاص»، موجهاً الشكر إلى الشرطة الإسبانية على تعاونها في عملية القبض التي قال رئيس شرطة الإكوادور إنها وقعت في ملقا.