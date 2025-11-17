أعلن رئيس الإكوادور دانييل نوبوا، أمس (الأحد)، القبض على زعيم عصابة «لوس لوبوس»، إحدى أكبر عصابات تهريب المخدرات في البلاد.
ويقود ويلمر جيوفاني تشافاريا، المعروف باسم «بيبو»، مجموعة قوية صنفتها الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، إلى جانب عصابة «لوس تشونيروس».
وأضاف نوبوا أن تشافاريا كان يسيطر على عمليات التعدين غير القانونية وطرق المخدرات مع عصابة «خاليسكو نيو جينريشن» في المكسيك، وخدع الناس والسلطات ليعتقدوا أنّه تُوفي وغيّر هويته واختبأ في أوروبا بينما كان يأمر بالقتل في الإكوادور.
وتابع نوبوا في منشور على أحد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «اعتقد البعض أنه ميت، بينما بحثنا عنه في جحيمه الخاص»، موجهاً الشكر إلى الشرطة الإسبانية على تعاونها في عملية القبض التي قال رئيس شرطة الإكوادور إنها وقعت في ملقا.
President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa announced yesterday (Sunday) the capture of the leader of the "Los Lobos" gang, one of the largest drug trafficking gangs in the country.
Wilmer Giovanni Chavarria, known as "Pipo," leads a powerful group that the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization in September, alongside the "Los Choneros" gang.
Noboa added that Chavarria was controlling illegal mining operations and drug routes with the "Jalisco New Generation" gang in Mexico, deceiving people and authorities into believing that he had died, changed his identity, and was hiding in Europe while ordering killings in Ecuador.
Noboa continued in a post on social media: "Some believed he was dead, while we searched for him in his own hell," thanking the Spanish police for their cooperation in the operation that the Ecuadorian police chief said took place in Malaga.