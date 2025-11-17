President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa announced yesterday (Sunday) the capture of the leader of the "Los Lobos" gang, one of the largest drug trafficking gangs in the country.

Wilmer Giovanni Chavarria, known as "Pipo," leads a powerful group that the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization in September, alongside the "Los Choneros" gang.

Noboa added that Chavarria was controlling illegal mining operations and drug routes with the "Jalisco New Generation" gang in Mexico, deceiving people and authorities into believing that he had died, changed his identity, and was hiding in Europe while ordering killings in Ecuador.

Noboa continued in a post on social media: "Some believed he was dead, while we searched for him in his own hell," thanking the Spanish police for their cooperation in the operation that the Ecuadorian police chief said took place in Malaga.