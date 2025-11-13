حذر طبيب الأعصاب البريطاني ماركوس بوش من عادة يصفها بالخطيرة، تتمثل في النوم أثناء ارتداء سماعات الأذن لفترات طويلة، مؤكدًا أن هذا السلوك الذي بات شائعًا بين فئات الشباب قد يرتبط على المدى البعيد بتدهور وظائف الدماغ وازدياد مخاطر الإصابة بالخرف. وأوضح، أن الأصوات المستمرة حتى وإن كانت منخفضة تُحفّز الدماغ في أثناء النوم وتمنعه من الوصول إلى المراحل العميقة المسؤولة عن ترميم الخلايا العصبية واستعادة النشاط الذهني.

وأشار بوش، في تصريحات نشرها موقع ديلي ميل البريطاني، إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يعتادون النوم على الموسيقى أو البودكاست عبر السماعات يعانون اضطرابًا متكررًا في دورة النوم، ما يؤدي إلى إجهاد الجهاز العصبي وارتفاع مستويات التوتر الهرموني، وهو ما ينعكس على الذاكرة والتركيز والقدرة على اتخاذ القرار. كما لفت إلى أن الضغط المستمر على الأذن الداخلية نتيجة ارتداء السماعات لفترات طويلة قد يسبب التهابات مزمنة ومشكلات في السمع مع مرور الوقت.

ونصح الطبيب بضرورة تجنّب استخدام السماعات أثناء النوم نهائيًا، واستبدالها بمكبرات صوت منخفضة تبقى بعيدة عن الرأس، أو الاكتفاء بسماع المواد الصوتية قبل الخلود إلى النوم، مشددًا على أن جودة النوم الصامت تُمثل أحد أهم العوامل الوقائية للحفاظ على صحة الدماغ وتقليل احتمالات الخرف في مراحل العمر المتقدمة.