British neurologist Marcus Bush warned against a habit he describes as dangerous, which involves sleeping while wearing earphones for long periods. He emphasized that this behavior, which has become common among young people, may be linked to long-term deterioration of brain functions and an increased risk of developing dementia. He explained that continuous sounds, even if they are low, stimulate the brain during sleep and prevent it from reaching the deep stages responsible for repairing nerve cells and restoring mental activity.

Bush noted in statements published by the British Daily Mail website that people who are accustomed to sleeping to music or podcasts through earphones experience repeated disruptions in their sleep cycle, leading to strain on the nervous system and elevated levels of hormonal stress, which in turn affects memory, concentration, and decision-making ability. He also pointed out that the constant pressure on the inner ear due to wearing earphones for extended periods may cause chronic inflammation and hearing problems over time.

The doctor advised avoiding the use of earphones while sleeping altogether, suggesting replacing them with low-volume speakers kept away from the head, or simply listening to audio materials before going to sleep. He stressed that the quality of silent sleep represents one of the most important protective factors for maintaining brain health and reducing the likelihood of dementia in later stages of life.