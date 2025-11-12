A shocking video has caused a state of disbelief in the United States, showing a train driver in San Francisco dozing off while driving, which resulted in the train shaking and some passengers falling, amidst screams and collective panic.

The incident occurred around 8:37 AM, as the two-car train, packed with passengers, was exiting the Sunset Tunnel near Duboce Park, according to the video.

According to a press release from the agency on November 10, the train "experienced a series of sudden jolts while navigating a turn at an excessive speed of 50 miles per hour."

SFMTA stated that the incident was due to driver fatigue, and she has been placed in a non-driving status.

They added that inspections of the train and infrastructure revealed no faults, and the agency is enhancing training programs to monitor signs of fatigue, while also working on updating train speed control programs.

For her part, Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum explained that the agency is committed to "safety and accountability" to ensure the reliability of the transportation network for the public, while the response from the transport workers' union is still pending comment.