أثار مقطع فيديو صادم حالة من الذهول في الولايات المتحدة، بعد إظهاره سائقة قطار في سان فرانسيسكو تغفو أثناء القيادة، ما تسبب في اهتزاز القطار وسقوط بعض الركاب، وسط صرخات وهلع جماعي.

ووقعت الحادثة نحو الساعة 8:37 صباحاً، بينما كان القطار المكون من عربتين والمكتظ بالركاب يخرج من نفق سانسِت (Sunset Tunnel) قرب حديقة دوبوس (Duboce Park)، وفق ما يُظهر الفيديو.

وبحسب بيان صحفي صادر عن الهيئة في 10 نوفمبر، فإن القطار «تعرض لسلسلة من الاهتزازات المفاجئة أثناء عبوره أحد المنعطفات بسرعة زائدة بلغت 50 ميلاً في الساعة».

وقالت SFMTA إن الحادثة نجمت عن إجهاد السائقة، وتم وضعها على وضعية عدم القيادة.

وأضافت أن فحوصات القطار والبنية التحتية لم تكشف عن أي خلل، وأن الهيئة تعزز برامج التدريب لمراقبة علامات الإرهاق، وتعمل على تحديث برامج التحكم في سرعة القطارات.

من جانبها، أوضحت مديرة النقل جولي كيرشباوم، أن الهيئة ملتزمة بـ«السلامة والمحاسبة» لضمان موثوقية شبكة النقل للجمهور، فيما لا يزال رد نقابة عمال النقل في انتظار التعليق.