أثار مقطع فيديو صادم حالة من الذهول في الولايات المتحدة، بعد إظهاره سائقة قطار في سان فرانسيسكو تغفو أثناء القيادة، ما تسبب في اهتزاز القطار وسقوط بعض الركاب، وسط صرخات وهلع جماعي.
ووقعت الحادثة نحو الساعة 8:37 صباحاً، بينما كان القطار المكون من عربتين والمكتظ بالركاب يخرج من نفق سانسِت (Sunset Tunnel) قرب حديقة دوبوس (Duboce Park)، وفق ما يُظهر الفيديو.
وبحسب بيان صحفي صادر عن الهيئة في 10 نوفمبر، فإن القطار «تعرض لسلسلة من الاهتزازات المفاجئة أثناء عبوره أحد المنعطفات بسرعة زائدة بلغت 50 ميلاً في الساعة».
وقالت SFMTA إن الحادثة نجمت عن إجهاد السائقة، وتم وضعها على وضعية عدم القيادة.
وأضافت أن فحوصات القطار والبنية التحتية لم تكشف عن أي خلل، وأن الهيئة تعزز برامج التدريب لمراقبة علامات الإرهاق، وتعمل على تحديث برامج التحكم في سرعة القطارات.
من جانبها، أوضحت مديرة النقل جولي كيرشباوم، أن الهيئة ملتزمة بـ«السلامة والمحاسبة» لضمان موثوقية شبكة النقل للجمهور، فيما لا يزال رد نقابة عمال النقل في انتظار التعليق.
A shocking video has caused a state of disbelief in the United States, showing a train driver in San Francisco dozing off while driving, which resulted in the train shaking and some passengers falling, amidst screams and collective panic.
The incident occurred around 8:37 AM, as the two-car train, packed with passengers, was exiting the Sunset Tunnel near Duboce Park, according to the video.
According to a press release from the agency on November 10, the train "experienced a series of sudden jolts while navigating a turn at an excessive speed of 50 miles per hour."
SFMTA stated that the incident was due to driver fatigue, and she has been placed in a non-driving status.
They added that inspections of the train and infrastructure revealed no faults, and the agency is enhancing training programs to monitor signs of fatigue, while also working on updating train speed control programs.
For her part, Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum explained that the agency is committed to "safety and accountability" to ensure the reliability of the transportation network for the public, while the response from the transport workers' union is still pending comment.