ارتفع عدد ضحايا الإعصار «فونغ وونغ» الذي ضرب أنحاء من الفلبين أخيراً إلى 18 قتيلاً، بعد بدء عمليات إزالة الدمار وانحسار المياه في المدن.
وأعلنت السلطات المحلية بدء عمليات التنظيف بعد تراجع قوة الإعصار الذي دفع إلى إجلاء 1.4 مليون شخص قبل تحوله إلى عاصفة استوائية شديدة، وبداية هطول الأمطار في جزيرة تايوان التي يتوقع أن يصل إليها «فونغ وونغ» اليوم (الأربعاء).
وكان الإعصار قد ضرب الساحل الشرقي للفلبين، الأحد، وأثر على البلاد بأكملها بعد أيام قليلة من مرور الإعصار «كالماغي» على جزر في الوسط موقعاً 232 قتيلاً على الأقل.
