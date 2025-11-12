The number of victims of the typhoon "Fong Wong," which recently struck parts of the Philippines, has risen to 18 dead, following the start of debris removal operations and the receding waters in the cities.

Local authorities announced the beginning of cleanup operations after the typhoon's strength diminished, which had prompted the evacuation of 1.4 million people before it transformed into a severe tropical storm, with the onset of rainfall in Taiwan, where "Fong Wong" is expected to arrive today (Wednesday).

The typhoon had hit the eastern coast of the Philippines on Sunday and affected the entire country just days after typhoon "Kalmagi" passed through the central islands, resulting in at least 232 deaths.