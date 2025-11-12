خلصت أبحاث علمية حديثة إلى أن الفوارق الجينية بين أدمغة الرجال والنساء ليست محدودة، بل تشمل آلاف الجينات التي تعمل بنشاط مختلف بين الجنسين، منها نحو 610 جينات أكثر نشاطًا لدى الرجال مقابل نحو 316 جيناً لدى النساء.

وأظهرت الدراسات الجينية، بأن جزءًا كبيرًا من هذه الجينات، التي تختلف في التعبير بين الجنسين، تقع على كروموسومات مشتركة، حيث لا يعود الأمر محصورًا في كروموسوم Y أو X فقط، مما يدل على أن الاختلاف يرجع أيضًا إلى التنظيم الجيني الهرموني وآليات التعبير الخلوي.

وبتحليل عينات من أدمغة الأجنة، تبيّن أن أكثر من 1800 جين كان أكثر نشاطًا لدى الأجنة الذكور مقابل نحو 1300 جين لدى الإناث، ما يشير إلى أن هذه الفروقات تنشأ في مراحل النمو الجنيني حتى قبل تكوين الأعضاء التناسلية.

ويرى العلماء أن هذه الاختلافات الجينية قد تفسر جزئيًا الفوارق في بعض القدرات المعرفية أو الاستعداد لبعض الأمراض العصبية بين الجنسين، وهو ما يعزز أهمية تصميم الأبحاث الطبية بناء على الجنس لضمان دقة التشخيص والعلاج.