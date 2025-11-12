Recent scientific research has concluded that the genetic differences between the brains of men and women are not limited; rather, they encompass thousands of genes that function differently between the sexes, including about 610 genes that are more active in men compared to around 316 genes in women.

Genetic studies have shown that a large portion of these genes, which differ in expression between the sexes, are located on shared chromosomes, indicating that the matter is not confined to the Y or X chromosome alone. This suggests that the differences are also due to hormonal genetic regulation and cellular expression mechanisms.

By analyzing samples from fetal brains, it was found that more than 1800 genes were more active in male fetuses compared to about 1300 genes in females, indicating that these differences arise during the stages of fetal development even before the formation of the reproductive organs.

Scientists believe that these genetic differences may partially explain the disparities in certain cognitive abilities or predispositions to some neurological diseases between the sexes, which underscores the importance of designing medical research based on sex to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.