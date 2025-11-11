قضت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بحبس الإعلامي المصري توفيق عكاشة 30 يوماً، بعد ثبوت امتناعه عن سداد 225 ألف جنيه قيمة نفقة متجمدة مستحقة لابنه، في الدعوى التي رفعتها طليقته رضوى نصر.

وجاء الحكم في القضية رقم 2687 لسنة 2025، بعدما قدّمت المدعية مستندات رسمية تثبت قدرة عكاشة المالية، وامتناعه المتكرر عن السداد رغم امتلاكه عقارات ومزارع خيول وسيارات فاخرة، وفق ما أكدته المحكمة في حيثياتها.

وأشارت المحكمة إلى أن ادعاء الفقر الذي قدّمه عكاشة لا يستند إلى أي دليل قانوني أو شرعي، مؤكدة أن الامتناع عن دفع النفقة يُعدّ جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون.

وكان الإعلامي المصري قد تقدّم سابقاً بطلب لتخفيض النفقة، إلا أن المحكمة رفضت الطلب بعد مراجعة أوضاعه المالية، وأمرت بحبسه شهراً واحداً استناداً إلى المادة 11 من قانون الأسرة المصري التي تُجيز حبس المتهرب من النفقة رغم قدرته على الدفع.

وأكدت المحكمة أن القرار الأخير جاء بعد تكرار امتناعه، معتبرة ذلك تحدياً صريحاً لأحكام القضاء، ما استوجب تنفيذ العقوبة القانونية بحقه.