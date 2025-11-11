قضت محكمة الأسرة بمدينة نصر بحبس الإعلامي المصري توفيق عكاشة 30 يوماً، بعد ثبوت امتناعه عن سداد 225 ألف جنيه قيمة نفقة متجمدة مستحقة لابنه، في الدعوى التي رفعتها طليقته رضوى نصر.
وجاء الحكم في القضية رقم 2687 لسنة 2025، بعدما قدّمت المدعية مستندات رسمية تثبت قدرة عكاشة المالية، وامتناعه المتكرر عن السداد رغم امتلاكه عقارات ومزارع خيول وسيارات فاخرة، وفق ما أكدته المحكمة في حيثياتها.
وأشارت المحكمة إلى أن ادعاء الفقر الذي قدّمه عكاشة لا يستند إلى أي دليل قانوني أو شرعي، مؤكدة أن الامتناع عن دفع النفقة يُعدّ جريمة يعاقب عليها القانون.
وكان الإعلامي المصري قد تقدّم سابقاً بطلب لتخفيض النفقة، إلا أن المحكمة رفضت الطلب بعد مراجعة أوضاعه المالية، وأمرت بحبسه شهراً واحداً استناداً إلى المادة 11 من قانون الأسرة المصري التي تُجيز حبس المتهرب من النفقة رغم قدرته على الدفع.
وأكدت المحكمة أن القرار الأخير جاء بعد تكرار امتناعه، معتبرة ذلك تحدياً صريحاً لأحكام القضاء، ما استوجب تنفيذ العقوبة القانونية بحقه.
The Family Court in Nasr City sentenced Egyptian media figure Tawfik Okasha to 30 days in prison after it was proven that he refused to pay 225,000 Egyptian pounds in overdue alimony owed to his son, in the case filed by his ex-wife Radwa Nasr.
The ruling came in case number 2687 for the year 2025, after the plaintiff submitted official documents proving Okasha's financial capability and his repeated refusal to pay despite owning real estate, horse farms, and luxury cars, as confirmed by the court in its reasoning.
The court noted that Okasha's claim of poverty was not supported by any legal or legitimate evidence, affirming that the refusal to pay alimony constitutes a crime punishable by law.
The Egyptian media figure had previously submitted a request to reduce the alimony, but the court rejected the request after reviewing his financial situation, ordering his imprisonment for one month based on Article 11 of the Egyptian Family Law, which allows for the imprisonment of those evading alimony despite their ability to pay.
The court emphasized that the final decision came after his repeated refusals, considering it a blatant challenge to judicial rulings, which necessitated the enforcement of the legal penalty against him.