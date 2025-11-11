The Family Court in Nasr City sentenced Egyptian media figure Tawfik Okasha to 30 days in prison after it was proven that he refused to pay 225,000 Egyptian pounds in overdue alimony owed to his son, in the case filed by his ex-wife Radwa Nasr.

The ruling came in case number 2687 for the year 2025, after the plaintiff submitted official documents proving Okasha's financial capability and his repeated refusal to pay despite owning real estate, horse farms, and luxury cars, as confirmed by the court in its reasoning.

The court noted that Okasha's claim of poverty was not supported by any legal or legitimate evidence, affirming that the refusal to pay alimony constitutes a crime punishable by law.

The Egyptian media figure had previously submitted a request to reduce the alimony, but the court rejected the request after reviewing his financial situation, ordering his imprisonment for one month based on Article 11 of the Egyptian Family Law, which allows for the imprisonment of those evading alimony despite their ability to pay.

The court emphasized that the final decision came after his repeated refusals, considering it a blatant challenge to judicial rulings, which necessitated the enforcement of the legal penalty against him.