أشعلت الإعلامية اللبنانية ريما مكتبي جدلاً واسعاً بعد سؤالٍ مباشر وجريء وجهته إلى رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام خلال مشاركته في قمة الابتكار 2025 في بيروت، حين تساءلت عمّا إذا كانت «سورية الجديدة سبقت لبنان على الساحة الدولية رغم 13 سنة من الحرب المدمّرة».

مكتبي قالت مخاطبة سلام: «هناك شعور أن سورية أسرع، رغم حربٍ طاحنة استمرت 12 أو 13 سنة.. متى نراك أنت ورئيس الجمهورية في عواصم القرار، مثل ما عم نشوف الغير؟»، لتفتح الباب أمام نقاشٍ محتدم حول مكانة لبنان الإقليمية في ظل الصعود المتسارع لـ«سورية الجديدة» بقيادة الرئيس أحمد الشرع.

وردّ رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام بنبرة هادئة قائلاً إن العلاقة بين بيروت ودمشق لا تُقاس بمنطق التنافس، بل بالمصير المشترك بين البلدين، مضيفاً: «نحن لا نتنافس، بل نسعد بأن سورية استعادت استقرارها، فاستقرارنا من استقرارها. لقد طوينا صفحة الماضي ونطمح إلى علاقات جديدة تقوم على الاحترام المتبادل وعدم التدخل».

وأضاف سلام أن البلدين دفعا ثمناً باهظاً للتدخل المتبادل عبر العقود الماضية، موضحاً: «عانينا من التدخل السوري في شؤون لبنان، وأعلم أن الإخوة السوريين أيضاً عانوا من التدخل اللبناني».

انتشر الفيديو على نطاق واسع، حيث اعتبره ناشطون لحظة نادرة من الصراحة السياسية وقراءة واقعية لموازين القوى الإقليمية، في حين رأى آخرون أن سؤال مكتبي عبّر عن قلق لبناني حقيقي من تراجع الحضور الدولي لبيروت مقابل صعود دمشق إلى المشهد العالمي.

وبين مؤيدٍ وناقد، ظلّ المشهد حديث المنصات ووسائل الإعلام، بوصفه علامة فارقة في الخطاب اللبناني الذي بدأ يعيد النظر في موقعه من سورية والمنطقة.