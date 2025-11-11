كانت عاملة النظافة ماريا فلوريندا ريوس بيريز تقف أمام باب منزل في ويتستاون بولاية إنديانا، تراجع تطبيق الخرائط مع زوجها لتبدأ يوم عمل جديد. لكن طرقةٌ واحدة على العتبة الخاطئة أودت بحياتها، بعد أن انطلقت طلقةٌ نارية مباشرة من مسدس صاحب المنزل أنهت حياة الشابة البالغة 32 عامًا، تاركةً وراءها أربعة أطفال ينتظرون العدالة.

يروي الزوج ماوريسيو فيلاسكويز أنهما تأكدا من العنوان أكثر من مرة، ولم يدركا الخطأ إلا عندما دوّى الرصاص. وأفادت الشرطة المحلية بأنها لم ترصد أي مؤشرات على دخول قسري أو سلوك عدائي، مؤكدةً أن مطلق النار سلّم نفسه وأن التحقيقات مستمرة.

وأحيلت القضية إلى مكتب المدعي العام في مقاطعة بون لبحث انطباق قانون الدفاع عن المنزل على الوقائع، وسط نقاش محتدم حول حدود «الخطر المتصور» وتصاعد ثقافة السلاح التي تحوّل أخطاء الملاحة البسيطة إلى حوادث قاتلة. وأثارت الحادثة جدلاً واسعاً في الولايات المتحدة، حيث اعتبرها ناشطون «دليلاً على تفاقم الخوف وانتشار السلاح»، فيما وصفها آخرون بأنها «خطأ قاتل كلّف أمّاً حياتها بلا ذنب».