Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a cleaning worker, was standing in front of a house in Whitestown, Indiana, reviewing the map application with her husband to start a new workday. But one knock on the wrong doorstep cost her life, as a gunshot fired directly from the homeowner's gun ended the life of the 32-year-old woman, leaving behind four children waiting for justice.

Her husband, Mauricio Velasquez, recounts that they confirmed the address multiple times and did not realize the mistake until the gunfire rang out. Local police reported that they found no signs of forced entry or aggressive behavior, confirming that the shooter surrendered and that investigations are ongoing.

The case has been referred to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office to examine the applicability of the "castle doctrine" to the facts, amid a heated debate over the limits of "perceived danger" and the rising gun culture that turns simple navigation errors into fatal incidents. The incident has sparked widespread controversy in the United States, with activists calling it "evidence of escalating fear and the proliferation of guns," while others described it as "a fatal mistake that cost a mother her life without any wrongdoing."