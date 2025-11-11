Suspended flights.. paralyzed airports.. and stranded travelers due to the government shutdown in the United States, which disrupted air traffic and led to the cancellation and delay of thousands of flights.

The American flight tracking website FlightAware confirmed the cancellation and delay of nearly 10,000 flights (on Monday) within the United States or departing from or heading to it, amid a state of turmoil caused by the government shutdown.

The site clarified that more than 2,200 flights were canceled, while the number of delayed flights reached 7,600 on the 41st day of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The government shutdown has led to the suspension of salaries for tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security personnel, and others.

It is worth noting that U.S. authorities began a plan last (Friday) to reduce air traffic at dozens of major airports across the country due to the problems caused by the government shutdown.