رحلات معلقة.. مطارات مشلولة.. ومسافرون عالقون بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي في الولايات المتحدة، ما أربك حركة الطيران وأدى إلى إلغاء وتأخير آلاف الرحلات.

وأكد موقع فلايت أوير الأمريكي المتخصص في تتبع حركة الطائرات، إلغاء وتأخير نحو 10 آلاف رحلة جوية (الإثنين) داخل الولايات المتحدة أو منطلقة منها أو متوجهة إليها، في ظل حالة من الاضطرابات الناتجة عن الإغلاق الحكومي.

وأوضح الموقع أنه تم إلغاء أكثر من 2200 رحلة، فيما بلغ عدد الرحلات المتأخرة 7600 رحلة في اليوم الـ41 من أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.

وأدى الإغلاق الحكومي إلى وقف رواتب عشرات الآلاف من المراقبين الجويين وموظفي أمن المطارات وغيرهم.

يشار إلى أن السلطات الأمريكية بدأت يوم (الجمعة) الماضي، خطة لخفض الحركة الجوية في عشرات المطارات الرئيسية بالبلاد بسبب المشاكل التي سببها الإغلاق الحكومي.