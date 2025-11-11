After years of debate and concerns surrounding a medication found in every home, a British medical study has finally settled the discussion, confirming that there is no evidence linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism in children, in a result that dispels anxiety and restores confidence in one of the most widely used medications worldwide.

The study indicated that "the available data currently is insufficient to prove a connection between fetal exposure to paracetamol in the womb and autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in childhood."

It also confirmed that paracetamol, sold under the name Tylenol in the United States, is the recommended pain reliever for pregnant women, unlike aspirin or ibuprofen, which pose proven risks to the fetus.

The World Health Organization had previously stated that there is no conclusive evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism in the fetus.

The study published in the "BMJ" journal reinforces this medical consensus and also compiles results from previous research that attempted to provide a comprehensive assessment of what is known so far on this matter.

Many studies have previously suggested a potential relationship between paracetamol and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

The British "Science Media Centre," which gathers expert opinions following the publication of scientific studies, quoted Dimitrios Siassakos, a professor of obstetrics at University College London, saying that this study "is based on high-level methodology that confirms what experts are saying around the world."