بعد أعوام من الجدل والمخاوف التي طالت دواءً موجودًا في كل منزل، حسمت دراسة طبية بريطانية النقاش أخيرًا، مؤكدة أنه لا دليل على ارتباط تناول الباراسيتامول أثناء الحمل بزيادة خطر إصابة الأطفال بالتوحد، في نتيجة تُبدّد القلق وتعيد الثقة بأحد أكثر الأدوية استخدامًا حول العالم.

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن «المعطيات المتاحة حاليا غير كافية لإثبات وجود صلة بين تعرض الجنين للباراسيتامول في الرحم واضطراب التوحد أو اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه (ADHD) في مرحلة الطفولة».

كما أكدت الأوساط العلمية أن الباراسيتامول الذي يباع تحت اسم تايلينول في الولايات المتحدة، هو مسكن الألم الموصى به للنساء الحوامل، على عكس الأسبيرين أو الإيبوبروفين اللذين يشكلان مخاطر مثبتة على الجنين.

وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية قد أكدت، عدم وجود دليل قاطع على أن الباراسيتامول يزيد من خطر إصابة الجنين بالتوحد.

وتعزز الدراسة التي نشرتها مجلة «بي ام جاي» هذا الإجماع الطبي، وتجمع أيضا نتائج أبحاث سابقة حاولت تقديم تقييم شامل لما هو معروف حتى الآن في هذا الخصوص.

وسبق أن أشارت دراسات كثيرة إلى وجود علاقة محتملة بين الباراسيتامول أو اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه والتوحد.

ونقل مركز «ساينس ميديا سنتر» البريطاني الذي يجمع آراء الخبراء بعد نشر دراسات علمية، عن ديميتريوس سياساكوس الأستاذ في طب التوليد في كلية لندن الجامعية، قوله إن هذه الدراسة «تستند إلى منهجية عالية المستوى تؤكد ما يقوله الخبراء في مختلف أنحاء العالم».