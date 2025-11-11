بعد أعوام من الجدل والمخاوف التي طالت دواءً موجودًا في كل منزل، حسمت دراسة طبية بريطانية النقاش أخيرًا، مؤكدة أنه لا دليل على ارتباط تناول الباراسيتامول أثناء الحمل بزيادة خطر إصابة الأطفال بالتوحد، في نتيجة تُبدّد القلق وتعيد الثقة بأحد أكثر الأدوية استخدامًا حول العالم.
وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن «المعطيات المتاحة حاليا غير كافية لإثبات وجود صلة بين تعرض الجنين للباراسيتامول في الرحم واضطراب التوحد أو اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه (ADHD) في مرحلة الطفولة».
كما أكدت الأوساط العلمية أن الباراسيتامول الذي يباع تحت اسم تايلينول في الولايات المتحدة، هو مسكن الألم الموصى به للنساء الحوامل، على عكس الأسبيرين أو الإيبوبروفين اللذين يشكلان مخاطر مثبتة على الجنين.
وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية قد أكدت، عدم وجود دليل قاطع على أن الباراسيتامول يزيد من خطر إصابة الجنين بالتوحد.
وتعزز الدراسة التي نشرتها مجلة «بي ام جاي» هذا الإجماع الطبي، وتجمع أيضا نتائج أبحاث سابقة حاولت تقديم تقييم شامل لما هو معروف حتى الآن في هذا الخصوص.
وسبق أن أشارت دراسات كثيرة إلى وجود علاقة محتملة بين الباراسيتامول أو اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتت الانتباه والتوحد.
ونقل مركز «ساينس ميديا سنتر» البريطاني الذي يجمع آراء الخبراء بعد نشر دراسات علمية، عن ديميتريوس سياساكوس الأستاذ في طب التوليد في كلية لندن الجامعية، قوله إن هذه الدراسة «تستند إلى منهجية عالية المستوى تؤكد ما يقوله الخبراء في مختلف أنحاء العالم».
After years of debate and concerns surrounding a medication found in every home, a British medical study has finally settled the discussion, confirming that there is no evidence linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism in children, in a result that dispels anxiety and restores confidence in one of the most widely used medications worldwide.
The study indicated that "the available data currently is insufficient to prove a connection between fetal exposure to paracetamol in the womb and autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in childhood."
It also confirmed that paracetamol, sold under the name Tylenol in the United States, is the recommended pain reliever for pregnant women, unlike aspirin or ibuprofen, which pose proven risks to the fetus.
The World Health Organization had previously stated that there is no conclusive evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism in the fetus.
The study published in the "BMJ" journal reinforces this medical consensus and also compiles results from previous research that attempted to provide a comprehensive assessment of what is known so far on this matter.
Many studies have previously suggested a potential relationship between paracetamol and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.
The British "Science Media Centre," which gathers expert opinions following the publication of scientific studies, quoted Dimitrios Siassakos, a professor of obstetrics at University College London, saying that this study "is based on high-level methodology that confirms what experts are saying around the world."