في أعماق الأرض، حيث لا تصل أشعة الشمس، نسجت العناكب عالماً يفوق الخيال.. مدينة ضخمة تتشابك فيها الخيوط كأنها شبكة حياة كاملة، يسكنها أكثر من 100 ألف عنكبوت من نوعين مختلفين، يتقاسمون المساحة في وئام مدهش لا يشبه عالمهم المعروف على السطح.

الشبكة المُكتشفة حديثاً داخل كهف يقع على الحدود بين ألبانيا واليونان، عبارة عن هيكل ضخم يمتد على مساحة 100 متر مربع، وتضم مستعمرة من نحو 69 ألف عنكبوت منزلي يُعرف أيضاً باسم نساج قمع الحظائر أو «تيجيناريا دوميستيكا»، إلى جانب 42 ألف عنكبوت من نوع «برينيريجون فاغانس»، وهو أحد أنواع العناكب النساجة الشاردة.

ومن المعروف أن العناكب الاجتماعية تصنع شبكات جماعية قد تستضيف الآلاف منها، وإنما العثور على شبكة عملاقة يسكنها نوع من العناكب التي تعيش عادة بمفردها يُعد أمراً نادراً جداً. والأكثر فرادة أن الباحثين لم يسبق أن وثقوا شبكة تعاونية تجمع أفراداً من أنواع مختلفة ومتعددة.

ظهرت ملامح هذا الاكتشاف عام 2022، حين رصد المستكشفون الشبكة العملاقة خلال مسح للحياة البرية تحت الأرض. وقد أبلغوا الباحثين عن «مدينة العناكب العملاقة»، فنُظِمت زيارات عدة إلى الكهف الذي يقع مدخله في اليونان بينما تمتد أجزاؤه العميقة داخل ألبانيا، لدراسته.

اختبر الباحثون عينات من الحمض النووي لتأكيد هوية الأنواع التي نسجت الشبكة. وأكثر ما أثار دهشتهم أن كلا النوعين الموجودين فيها يُعد من الأنواع المنفردة التي لا تتشارك الشبكات عادة.

وكتبوا في دراسة نشرتها مجلة «علم الأحياء التحت-أرضية»، ونقلتها «الإندبندنت»: «أكثر ما يلفت في هذا الكهف هو شبكة العناكب الاستعمارية الكبيرة التي تغطي ما يُقدر بنحو 100 متر مربع من جدار الكهف، وتضم 69 ألف عينة من (تيجيناريا دوميستيكا)، و42 ألف عينة من (برينيريجون فاغانس)».

وأشاروا إلى أن «كلا النوعين من الأنواع السطحية التي لم يُبلغ سابقاً عن تكوينها مستعمرات، وتشير الأدلة الجزيئية إلى أن سكان كهف الكبريت لا تتبادل الأفراد مع السطح».

وقيم الباحثون كيفية بقاء العناكب على قيد الحياة في الظروف القاسية داخل الكهف، دون ضوء الشمس ومع وجود مستويات مرتفعة من غاز كبريتيد الهيدروجين السام. وخلصوا إلى أن المايكروبات التي تزدهر في نظام الكهوف تُستهلك من البراغيش الصغيرة، التي تعلق بدورها في الشبكة العملاقة، فتوفر مصدراً غذائياً وفيراً للعناكب.

وكتب العلماء: «من المرجح أن استعمار كهف الكبريت من عناكب (تيجيناريا دوميستيكا) كان مدفوعاً بوفرة الموارد الغذائية التي تمثلها أسراب البراغيش الكثيفة التي تزدهر في الكهف».

وأظهر تحليل الحمض النووي أن العناكب تختلف عن أقاربها خارج الكهف، ما يشير إلى أنها تكيفت مع بيئته الفريدة.

ويشتبه العلماء في أن قلة الضوء داخل الكهف قد مكنت الأنواع الأصغر من عناكب «برينيريجون فاغانس» من العيش بين عناكب قمع الحظائر، دون أن تثير انتباهها.