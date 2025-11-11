The newly discovered web inside a cave located on the border between Albania and Greece is a massive structure that extends over an area of 100 square meters, and it includes a colony of about 69,000 house spiders known as funnel weavers or “Tegenaria domestica,” along with 42,000 spiders of the species “Perenirigon vagans,” which is one of the wandering weaving spiders.

It is known that social spiders create communal webs that may host thousands of them, but finding a giant web inhabited by a species of spider that usually lives alone is a very rare occurrence. Even more unique is that researchers have never documented a cooperative web that brings together individuals from different and multiple species.

The features of this discovery emerged in 2022 when explorers spotted the giant web during a survey of underground wildlife. They reported the “giant spider city” to researchers, leading to several visits organized to the cave, whose entrance is in Greece while its deeper parts extend into Albania, for study.

Researchers tested DNA samples to confirm the identity of the species that wove the web. What astonished them the most was that both species present in it are considered solitary species that do not usually share webs.

They wrote in a study published by the journal “Subterranean Biology,” which was reported by “The Independent”: “What stands out in this cave is the large colonial spider web that covers an estimated 100 square meters of the cave wall, containing 69,000 samples of (Tegenaria domestica) and 42,000 samples of (Perenirigon vagans).”

They pointed out that “both species are surface species that have not previously been reported to form colonies, and molecular evidence suggests that the cave's residents do not exchange individuals with the surface.”

The researchers evaluated how the spiders survive in the harsh conditions inside the cave, without sunlight and with high levels of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas. They concluded that the microbes thriving in the cave system are consumed by small midges, which in turn get caught in the giant web, providing an abundant food source for the spiders.

The scientists wrote: “It is likely that the colonization of the sulfur cave by (Tegenaria domestica) spiders was driven by the abundance of food resources represented by the dense swarms of midges thriving in the cave.”

DNA analysis showed that the spiders differ from their relatives outside the cave, indicating that they have adapted to its unique environment.

Scientists suspect that the lack of light inside the cave may have enabled the smaller species of “Perenirigon vagans” to live among the funnel weavers without attracting their attention.