في تطور علمي يبعث بالأمل لملايين المصابين بارتفاع ضغط الدم، أعلن باحثون عن تطوير دواء مبتكر يتميز بقدرته على توفير حماية تمتد على مدار 24 ساعة من ارتفاع ضغط الدم، بما في ذلك في الساعات الحرجة من الصباح التي ترتفع فيها مخاطر النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.

ويعتمد ضغط الدم بدرجة كبيرة على هرمون «ألدوستيرون» الذي تفرزه الغدد الكظرية، والمسؤول عن تنظيم مستويات الصوديوم والبوتاسيوم في الجسم، إلا أن الإفراز الزائد لهذا الهرمون يؤدي إلى احتباس الملح والماء وبالتالي رفع ضغط الدم، وفقاً لـ«ديلي ميل».

وعلى عكس الأدوية التقليدية التي تعمل على تعطيل تأثير الهرمون، يتميز الدواء الجديد من شركة «أسترازينيكا» بآلية مبتكرة، إذ يوقف إنتاج الهرمون نفسه، ما يجعله أكثر فاعلية واستمرارية في خفض الضغط.

وحملت الدراسة اسم BAX24 وشملت 218 مريضاً من 79 موقعاً حول العالم يعانون ارتفاع ضغط الدم المقاوم للعلاج، أي أن ضغط الدم لديهم بقي مرتفعاً رغم تناولهم ثلاثة أنواع مختلفة من الأدوية.

وتحت إشراف البروفيسور برايان ويليامز من جامعة كوليدج لندن (UCL)، أظهرت النتائج أن «باكسدروستات» حافظ على فاعليته طوال اليوم وخفض ضغط الدم بشكل ملحوظ ومستمر، بما في ذلك أثناء الليل وساعات الصباح الأولى.

وشارك المرضى في التجربة بتناول قرص واحد يومياً من الدواء أو من دواء وهمي، إلى جانب علاجهم المعتاد، وتم قياس ضغط الدم باستخدام جهاز مراقبة ضغط الدم على مدار 24 ساعة (ABPM) لضمان دقة النتائج.

وبعد 12 أسبوعاً، سجل المشاركون الذين تناولوا الدواء انخفاضاً كبيراً في ضغط الدم مقارنة بالمجموعة الأخرى، ووصل 40% منهم إلى مستويات ضغط دم صحية، مقابل 20% فقط في المجموعة التي تلقت العلاج الوهمي، دون تسجيل أي آثار جانبية غير متوقعة.

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن هذا المستوى من الانخفاض يمكن أن يقلل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب التاجية بنسبة 17%، والسكتة الدماغية بنسبة 27%، وقصور القلب بنسبة 28%، والوفاة بنسبة 13%.