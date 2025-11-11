In a scientific development that brings hope to millions of patients suffering from high blood pressure, researchers have announced the development of an innovative medication that provides 24-hour protection against high blood pressure, including during the critical morning hours when the risks of heart attacks and strokes increase.

Blood pressure is largely dependent on the hormone "aldosterone," which is secreted by the adrenal glands and is responsible for regulating sodium and potassium levels in the body. However, excessive secretion of this hormone leads to salt and water retention, thereby raising blood pressure, according to the "Daily Mail."

Unlike traditional medications that work by blocking the hormone's effects, the new drug from AstraZeneca features an innovative mechanism that stops the production of the hormone itself, making it more effective and sustainable in lowering blood pressure.

The study, named BAX24, included 218 patients from 79 sites around the world suffering from treatment-resistant high blood pressure, meaning their blood pressure remained high despite taking three different types of medications.

Under the supervision of Professor Brian Williams from University College London (UCL), the results showed that "paxdrostad" maintained its effectiveness throughout the day and significantly and continuously lowered blood pressure, including during the night and early morning hours.

Patients participated in the trial by taking one pill daily of either the medication or a placebo, alongside their usual treatment, and blood pressure was measured using a 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM) to ensure the accuracy of the results.

After 12 weeks, participants who took the medication recorded a significant decrease in blood pressure compared to the other group, with 40% of them reaching healthy blood pressure levels, compared to only 20% in the placebo group, with no unexpected side effects reported.

Studies indicate that this level of reduction could decrease the risk of coronary heart disease by 17%, stroke by 27%, heart failure by 28%, and mortality by 13%.