At least eight people were killed in an explosion in a crowded area near the historic Red Fort in the Indian capital, New Delhi, according to city police.

Delhi Police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi stated that the explosion occurred in a vehicle near the Red Fort, but the exact cause was not immediately known and is under investigation.

Local television channels reported that at least 11 people were injured. Local media showed images of flames and smoke rising from multiple vehicles on a street described as busy, located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Delhi said that flames engulfed at least six vehicles and three "tuk-tuk" carts, adding that fire crews extinguished the flames.

One resident told NDTV, "We heard a loud noise, and our windows shook."

The Red Fort, known in India as Lal Qila, dates back to the 17th century during the Mughal era and is located in the old city, attracting tourists year-round.