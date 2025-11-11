قُتل ثمانية أشخاص على الأقل في انفجار في منطقة مكتظة بالسكان قرب القلعة الحمراء التاريخية بالعاصمة الهندية نيودلهي، حسبما أفادت شرطة المدينة.

وقال المتحدث باسم شرطة نيودلهي سانجاي تياجي إن الانفجار وقع في سيارة قرب القلعة الحمراء، لكن السبب الدقيق لم يُعرف على الفور، ويجري التحقيق فيه.

وأفادت قنوات تلفزيونية محلية بإصابة 11 شخصاً على الأقل. وعرضت وسائل الإعلام المحلية صوراً تُظهر ألسنة اللهب والدخان تتصاعد من أكثر من مركبة، في شارع وُصف بأنه مزدحم يقع بالقرب من محطة مترو في الجزء القديم من دلهي.

وقال نائب رئيس الإطفاء في دلهي إن النيران اشتعلت في ستّ مركبات على الأقل وثلاث عربات «توك توك»، مضيفاً أن فرق الإطفاء أخمدت النيران.

وقال أحد السكان لقناة NDTV: «سمعنا صوتاً قوياً، واهتزت نوافذنا».

ويعود تاريخ القلعة الحمراء، المعروفة في الهند باسم لال قلعة، إلى القرن الـ17 في العصر المغولي وتقع في المدينة القديمة ويزورها السياح على مدار العام.