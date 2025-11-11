How a Health Experiment Turned into a Tragedy Ending with the Death of Nutritionist Dr. Basil Brown in South London After Consuming Huge Amounts of Carrot Juice and "Vitamin A" Supplements?

The story begins in 1974 when Brown attempted to conduct a bold experiment to test the secrets of natural health for himself. He was known for his dedication to natural eating and whole foods, believing that consuming large quantities of nutrients could purify the body and increase energy.

Vitamin A Poisoning

Reports from the "New York Times" and medical records revealed that Brown suffered from Hypervitaminosis A, a condition that occurs due to the accumulation of vitamin A in the body, as it is stored in the liver and the excess does not exit. When the liver reached its maximum capacity, the vitamin became toxic, causing severe liver damage and failure in several organs.

Post-mortem analyses showed that Brown's liver had suffered damage similar to that caused by chronic alcohol abuse.

Carrot Juice Addiction

During the official investigation in 1974, the final verdict was: "Death due to carrot juice addiction." Doctors noted that Brown's skin had taken on a yellow-orange hue due to the accumulation of carotene, a visible indicator of elevated vitamin levels in the body.

Brown was a well-known figure in the health field; he gave lectures on nutrition and natural medicine, wrote publications on healthy living, and warned people about the dangers of processed foods. His friends reported that his passion for health sometimes bordered on obsession, as he often used himself to test his dietary theories.

The Danger of Overindulging in Natural Foods

Experts point out that carrots and "Vitamin A" are beneficial for vision and skin health when consumed in moderation, but excess leads to catastrophic results.

Brown's death underscores the importance of moderation and scientific oversight when experimenting with diets and supplements... and reminds us that an obsession with health—even with good intentions—can be deadly.