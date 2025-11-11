كيف تحولت تجربة صحية إلى مأساة انتهت بوفاة اختصاصي التغذية بجنوب لندن الدكتور باسيلي براون، إثر تناوله كميات هائلة من عصير الجزر ومكملات «فيتامين أ»؟

بداية القصة تعود إلى العام 1974، حين حاول براون إجراء تجربة جريئة لاختبار أسرار الصحة الطبيعية بنفسه، إذ كان معروفاً بتفانيه في الأكل الطبيعي والأطعمة الكاملة، واعتقد أن تناول كميات كبيرة من العناصر الغذائية يمكن أن ينقّي الجسم ويزيد الطاقة.

تسمم بـ«الفيتامين أ»

وكشفت تقارير «نيويورك تايمز» والسجلات الطبية أن براون أصيب بتسمم بـ«الفيتامين أ» (Hypervitaminosis A)، وهو مرض يحدث نتيجة تراكم «الفيتامين أ» في الجسم، إذ يُخزن في الكبد ولا يخرج الفائض منه. وعندما وصل الكبد إلى سعته القصوى، أصبح الفيتامين ساماً، ما تسبب بتلف شديد للكبد وفشل في عدة أعضاء.

وأظهرت التحاليل بعد الوفاة أن كبد براون كان قد تعرض لتلف يشبه التلف الناتج عن الإفراط في شرب الكحول المزمن.

إدمان عصير الجزر

وخلال التحقيق الرسمي عام 1974، جاء الحكم النهائي: «الوفاة بسبب إدمان عصير الجزر». وأشار الأطباء إلى أن جلد براون اكتسب لوناً أصفر مائلاً للبرتقالي نتيجة تراكم الكاروتين، وهو مؤشر مرئي على مستويات الفيتامين المرتفعة في الجسم.

وكان براون شخصية معروفة في مجال الصحة، فقد ألقى محاضرات عن التغذية والطب الطبيعي، وكتب منشورات عن الحياة الصحية، وحذّر الناس من مخاطر الأطعمة المصنعة. وأفاد أصدقاؤه بأن شغفه بالصحة أحياناً كان يصل إلى حد الهوس، إذ كان غالباً يستخدم نفسه لتجربة نظرياته الغذائية.

خطر الإفراط بالأطعمة الطبيعية

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن الجزر و«فيتامين أ» مفيدان للبصر وصحة الجلد عند تناولهما باعتدال، لكن الإفراط يؤدي إلى نتائج كارثية.

وتؤكد وفاة براون أهمية الاعتدال والإشراف العلمي عند تجربة النظام الغذائي والمكمّلات.. وتذكر أن الهوس بالصحة - حتى بنوايا حسنة - يمكن أن يكون قاتلاً.