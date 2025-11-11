Health experts have warned against certain sleeping positions that may seem comfortable at first glance, but over time can cause severe damage to the spine, emphasizing that the feeling of comfort does not necessarily mean that the body is in a safe, healthy position.

According to a recent study published by the "Hindustan Times," sleeping on the stomach and the fetal position are among the most dangerous positions for the safety of the back and neck. Sleeping on the stomach puts significant pressure on the neck and back muscles, forcing a person to twist their neck for long hours, which leads to stiffness in the vertebrae, lower back pain, and numbness in the arms due to nerve irritation.

The fetal position, which involves bending the knees tightly towards the chest, is described as temporarily comfortable but causes excessive curvature of the spine and puts pressure on the hip and back muscles, as well as reducing the depth of breathing and causing accumulated muscle fatigue over time.

Doctors recommend sleeping on the back or on the right side moderately, using a suitable pillow to support the head and neck and maintain spinal alignment. They also advise avoiding high or firm pillows and monitoring body position during sleep to distribute pressure on the joints evenly and reduce chronic back pain.

Specialists confirm that improving sleep posture is just as important as exercising or proper nutrition, as it helps prevent muscle strain and spinal disorders that may develop slowly without clear symptoms at first.