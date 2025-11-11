حذّر خبراء الصحة من بعض وضعيات النوم التي تبدو مريحة في ظاهرها، لكنها تُسبب مع مرور الوقت أضراراً بالغة للعمود الفقري، مؤكدين أن الشعور بالراحة لا يعني بالضرورة أن الجسم في وضع صحي آمن.
وبحسب دراسة حديثة، نشرتها صحيفة «هندوستان تايمز»، تُعد وضعية النوم على البطن ووضعية الجنين من أخطر الأوضاع على سلامة الظهر والرقبة. فالنوم على البطن يضغط بشدة على عضلات الرقبة والظهر، ويجبر الشخص على لفّ رقبته لساعات طويلة، ما يؤدي إلى تصلب الفقرات وآلام أسفل الظهر وتنميل في الذراعين نتيجة تهيّج الأعصاب.
أما وضعية الجنين، التي تعتمد على ثني الركبتين بقوة نحو الصدر، فتوصف بأنها مريحة مؤقتاً لكنها تسبب انحناءً مفرطاً في العمود الفقري وتضغط على عضلات الورك والظهر، كما تقلل من عمق التنفس وتسبب إرهاقاً متراكماً للعضلات بمرور الوقت.
ويُوصي الأطباء، بالنوم على الظهر أو على الجانب الأيمن بشكل معتدل، مع استخدام وسادة مناسبة لدعم الرأس والعنق والحفاظ على استقامة العمود الفقري. كما ينصحون بتجنب الوسائد المرتفعة أو الصلبة ومراقبة وضعية الجسم أثناء النوم لتوزيع الضغط على المفاصل بشكل متوازن والحد من آلام الظهر المزمنة.
ويؤكد المختصون، أن تحسين وضعية النوم لا يقل أهمية عن ممارسة الرياضة أو التغذية السليمة، إذ يسهم في الوقاية من الإجهاد العضلي واضطرابات العمود الفقري، التي قد تتطور ببطء من دون أعراض واضحة في البداية.
Health experts have warned against certain sleeping positions that may seem comfortable at first glance, but over time can cause severe damage to the spine, emphasizing that the feeling of comfort does not necessarily mean that the body is in a safe, healthy position.
According to a recent study published by the "Hindustan Times," sleeping on the stomach and the fetal position are among the most dangerous positions for the safety of the back and neck. Sleeping on the stomach puts significant pressure on the neck and back muscles, forcing a person to twist their neck for long hours, which leads to stiffness in the vertebrae, lower back pain, and numbness in the arms due to nerve irritation.
The fetal position, which involves bending the knees tightly towards the chest, is described as temporarily comfortable but causes excessive curvature of the spine and puts pressure on the hip and back muscles, as well as reducing the depth of breathing and causing accumulated muscle fatigue over time.
Doctors recommend sleeping on the back or on the right side moderately, using a suitable pillow to support the head and neck and maintain spinal alignment. They also advise avoiding high or firm pillows and monitoring body position during sleep to distribute pressure on the joints evenly and reduce chronic back pain.
Specialists confirm that improving sleep posture is just as important as exercising or proper nutrition, as it helps prevent muscle strain and spinal disorders that may develop slowly without clear symptoms at first.