حذّر خبراء الصحة من بعض وضعيات النوم التي تبدو مريحة في ظاهرها، لكنها تُسبب مع مرور الوقت أضراراً بالغة للعمود الفقري، مؤكدين أن الشعور بالراحة لا يعني بالضرورة أن الجسم في وضع صحي آمن.

وبحسب دراسة حديثة، نشرتها صحيفة «هندوستان تايمز»، تُعد وضعية النوم على البطن ووضعية الجنين من أخطر الأوضاع على سلامة الظهر والرقبة. فالنوم على البطن يضغط بشدة على عضلات الرقبة والظهر، ويجبر الشخص على لفّ رقبته لساعات طويلة، ما يؤدي إلى تصلب الفقرات وآلام أسفل الظهر وتنميل في الذراعين نتيجة تهيّج الأعصاب.

أما وضعية الجنين، التي تعتمد على ثني الركبتين بقوة نحو الصدر، فتوصف بأنها مريحة مؤقتاً لكنها تسبب انحناءً مفرطاً في العمود الفقري وتضغط على عضلات الورك والظهر، كما تقلل من عمق التنفس وتسبب إرهاقاً متراكماً للعضلات بمرور الوقت.

ويُوصي الأطباء، بالنوم على الظهر أو على الجانب الأيمن بشكل معتدل، مع استخدام وسادة مناسبة لدعم الرأس والعنق والحفاظ على استقامة العمود الفقري. كما ينصحون بتجنب الوسائد المرتفعة أو الصلبة ومراقبة وضعية الجسم أثناء النوم لتوزيع الضغط على المفاصل بشكل متوازن والحد من آلام الظهر المزمنة.

ويؤكد المختصون، أن تحسين وضعية النوم لا يقل أهمية عن ممارسة الرياضة أو التغذية السليمة، إذ يسهم في الوقاية من الإجهاد العضلي واضطرابات العمود الفقري، التي قد تتطور ببطء من دون أعراض واضحة في البداية.