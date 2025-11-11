تؤكد «Sleep Foundation»، أن نمط النوم الرديء يؤثر مباشرة في الجهاز المناعي، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بالأمراض الموسمية.
عدم ثبات مواعيد النوم
تناول وجبات ثقيلة قبل النوم
استخدام الهاتف على السرير
السهر المستمر بعد منتصف الليل
تجاهل ساعات القيلولة القصيرة
The "Sleep Foundation" confirms that poor sleep patterns directly affect the immune system and increase the likelihood of seasonal illnesses.
Irregular sleep schedules
Eating heavy meals before bedtime
Using the phone in bed
Staying up late after midnight
Ignoring short naps