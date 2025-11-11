تؤكد «Sleep Foundation»، أن نمط النوم الرديء يؤثر مباشرة في الجهاز المناعي، ويزيد احتمالات الإصابة بالأمراض الموسمية.

عدم ثبات مواعيد النوم

تناول وجبات ثقيلة قبل النوم

استخدام الهاتف على السرير

السهر المستمر بعد منتصف الليل

تجاهل ساعات القيلولة القصيرة