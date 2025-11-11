The report published by "Okaz" titled "A New Means of Earning on the Roads and Pages... Ignore Them... Provocateurs for Profit!" in its weekly issue 21322, released on 16-17 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 6-7, 2025, sparked a wide wave of interaction on social media and talk shows, as it touched on a growing issue in society represented by some individuals exploiting provocative situations to gain fame or money through clips and legal complaints.

Social media users circulated similar positions and clips to what "Okaz" presented, praising its boldness in addressing this phenomenon and calling for awareness and self-control. Meanwhile, the program "The Saudi Street," hosted by media personality Salah Al-Ghaidan, dedicated a space for discussion on the issue, in an episode that featured interventions from colleague Ibrahim Alawi, who addressed the phenomenon from a legal and behavioral perspective.

Alawi said: "Recently, there has been an increase in cases of litigation and financial gain, and some celebrities have even begun to announce their contracts with specialized lawyers to respond to those who offend them, deliberately publishing what stirs controversy or provokes the public, leading to the inevitable, and the cycle of responses and complaints begins. On the roads, we see through social media recordings that clarify the provocations and the reactions to them, reaching the courts, and many of them are precisely programmed to trap the other party into making a mistake."

Alawi emphasized that "responding in kind is not a victory but the beginning of a predicament that may end in blackmail or legal accountability," calling for adherence to self-control and overlooking, as they are civil behaviors that protect individuals from falling into the traps of provocateurs. He reminded of the saying of the Prophet ﷺ: "The strong man is not the one who overcomes others, but the one who controls himself when angry."