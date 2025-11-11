أشعل‭ ‬التقرير‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬نشرته‭ ‬‮«‬عكاظ‮»‬‭ ‬بعنوان‭ ‬‮«‬وسيلة‭ ‬جديدة‭ ‬للتكسّب‭ ‬في‭ ‬الطرقات‭ ‬والصفحات‭.. ‬تجاهلوهم‭.. ‬مستفزون‭ ‬للتربّح‭!‬‮»‬‭ ‬في‭ ‬عددها‭ ‬الأسبوعي‭ ‬21322‭ ‬الصادر‭ ‬في‭ ‬16‭-‬17جمادى‭ ‬الأولى‭ ‬1447هـ‭ ‬الموافق‭ ‬6‭-‬7نوفمبر‭ ‬2025م،‭ ‬موجةً‭ ‬واسعة‭ ‬من‭ ‬التفاعل‭ ‬على‭ ‬مواقع‭ ‬التواصل‭ ‬والبرامج‭ ‬الحوارية،‭ ‬بعدما‭ ‬لامس‭ ‬قضية‭ ‬متنامية‭ ‬في‭ ‬المجتمع‭ ‬تتمثّل‭ ‬في‭ ‬استغلال‭ ‬بعض‭ ‬الأفراد‭ ‬لحالات‭ ‬الاستفزاز‭ ‬لكسب‭ ‬الشهرة‭ ‬أو‭ ‬المال‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬المقاطع‭ ‬والبلاغات‭ ‬القضائية‭. ‬

وتداول‭ ‬روّاد‭ ‬المنصات‭ ‬مواقف‭ ‬ومقاطع‭ ‬مشابهة‭ ‬لما‭ ‬طرحته‭ ‬‮«‬عكاظ‮»‬،‭ ‬مشيدين‭ ‬بجرأتها‭ ‬في‭ ‬تناول‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬الظاهرة‭ ‬والدعوة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬الوعي‭ ‬وضبط‭ ‬النفس،‭ ‬فيما‭ ‬خصص‭ ‬برنامج‭ ‬‮«‬الشارع‭ ‬السعودي‮»‬‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬يقدّمه‭ ‬الإعلامي‭ ‬صلاح‭ ‬الغيدان‭ ‬مساحةً‭ ‬للنقاش‭ ‬حول‭ ‬القضية،‭ ‬في‭ ‬حلقة‭ ‬شهدت‭ ‬مداخلات‭ ‬من‭ ‬الزميل‭ ‬إبراهيم‭ ‬علوي،‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬تناول‭ ‬الظاهرة‭ ‬من‭ ‬منظور‭ ‬قانوني‭ ‬وسلوكي‭.‬

وقال‭ ‬علوي‭: ‬‮«‬تزايدت‭ ‬في‭ ‬الآونة‭ ‬الأخيرة‭ ‬حالات‭ ‬التقاضي‭ ‬والتكسّب‭ ‬المالي،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬إن‭ ‬بعض‭ ‬المشاهير‭ ‬أصبحوا‭ ‬يعلنون‭ ‬تعاقدهم‭ ‬مع‭ ‬محامين‭ ‬متخصصين‭ ‬للرد‭ ‬على‭ ‬المسيئين‭ ‬لهم،‭ ‬ويتعمّدون‭ ‬بعد‭ ‬ذلك‭ ‬نشر‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يثير‭ ‬الجدل‭ ‬أو‭ ‬يستفز‭ ‬الجمهور،‭ ‬ليقع‭ ‬المحظور،‭ ‬وتبدأ‭ ‬دوامة‭ ‬الردود‭ ‬والبلاغات‭. ‬وفي‭ ‬الطرقات‭ ‬نشاهد‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬منصات‭ ‬التواصل‭ ‬تسجيلات‭ ‬توضح‭ ‬الاستفزازات‭ ‬وردود‭ ‬الفعل‭ ‬تجاهها،‭ ‬وصولاً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬القضاء،‭ ‬وكثير‭ ‬منها‭ ‬يبرمج‭ ‬بدقة‭ ‬لإيقاع‭ ‬الطرف‭ ‬الآخر‭ ‬في‭ ‬الخطأ‮»‬‭.‬

وأكد‭ ‬علوي،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬‮«‬الردّ‭ ‬بالمثل‭ ‬ليس‭ ‬انتصاراً‭ ‬بل‭ ‬بداية‭ ‬لمأزق‭ ‬قد‭ ‬ينتهي‭ ‬بابتزاز‭ ‬أو‭ ‬مساءلة‭ ‬قانونية‮»‬،‭ ‬داعياً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬التمسك‭ ‬بضبط‭ ‬النفس‭ ‬والتغافل،‭ ‬باعتبارهما‭ ‬سلوكاً‭ ‬حضارياً‭ ‬يحمي‭ ‬الأفراد‭ ‬من‭ ‬الوقوع‭ ‬في‭ ‬فخاخ‭ ‬المستفزين،‭ ‬ومذكّراً‭ ‬بقول‭ ‬النبي‭ ‬ﷺ‭: ‬‮«‬ليس‭ ‬الشديد‭ ‬بالصرعة،‭ ‬إنما‭ ‬الشديد‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬يملك‭ ‬نفسه‭ ‬عند‭ ‬الغضب‮»‬‭.‬