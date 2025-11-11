أشعل التقرير الذي نشرته «عكاظ» بعنوان «وسيلة جديدة للتكسّب في الطرقات والصفحات.. تجاهلوهم.. مستفزون للتربّح!» في عددها الأسبوعي 21322 الصادر في 16-17جمادى الأولى 1447هـ الموافق 6-7نوفمبر 2025م، موجةً واسعة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل والبرامج الحوارية، بعدما لامس قضية متنامية في المجتمع تتمثّل في استغلال بعض الأفراد لحالات الاستفزاز لكسب الشهرة أو المال عبر المقاطع والبلاغات القضائية.
وتداول روّاد المنصات مواقف ومقاطع مشابهة لما طرحته «عكاظ»، مشيدين بجرأتها في تناول هذه الظاهرة والدعوة إلى الوعي وضبط النفس، فيما خصص برنامج «الشارع السعودي» الذي يقدّمه الإعلامي صلاح الغيدان مساحةً للنقاش حول القضية، في حلقة شهدت مداخلات من الزميل إبراهيم علوي، الذي تناول الظاهرة من منظور قانوني وسلوكي.
وقال علوي: «تزايدت في الآونة الأخيرة حالات التقاضي والتكسّب المالي، بل إن بعض المشاهير أصبحوا يعلنون تعاقدهم مع محامين متخصصين للرد على المسيئين لهم، ويتعمّدون بعد ذلك نشر ما يثير الجدل أو يستفز الجمهور، ليقع المحظور، وتبدأ دوامة الردود والبلاغات. وفي الطرقات نشاهد عبر منصات التواصل تسجيلات توضح الاستفزازات وردود الفعل تجاهها، وصولاً إلى القضاء، وكثير منها يبرمج بدقة لإيقاع الطرف الآخر في الخطأ».
وأكد علوي، أن «الردّ بالمثل ليس انتصاراً بل بداية لمأزق قد ينتهي بابتزاز أو مساءلة قانونية»، داعياً إلى التمسك بضبط النفس والتغافل، باعتبارهما سلوكاً حضارياً يحمي الأفراد من الوقوع في فخاخ المستفزين، ومذكّراً بقول النبي ﷺ: «ليس الشديد بالصرعة، إنما الشديد الذي يملك نفسه عند الغضب».
The report published by "Okaz" titled "A New Means of Earning on the Roads and Pages... Ignore Them... Provocateurs for Profit!" in its weekly issue 21322, released on 16-17 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 6-7, 2025, sparked a wide wave of interaction on social media and talk shows, as it touched on a growing issue in society represented by some individuals exploiting provocative situations to gain fame or money through clips and legal complaints.
Social media users circulated similar positions and clips to what "Okaz" presented, praising its boldness in addressing this phenomenon and calling for awareness and self-control. Meanwhile, the program "The Saudi Street," hosted by media personality Salah Al-Ghaidan, dedicated a space for discussion on the issue, in an episode that featured interventions from colleague Ibrahim Alawi, who addressed the phenomenon from a legal and behavioral perspective.
Alawi said: "Recently, there has been an increase in cases of litigation and financial gain, and some celebrities have even begun to announce their contracts with specialized lawyers to respond to those who offend them, deliberately publishing what stirs controversy or provokes the public, leading to the inevitable, and the cycle of responses and complaints begins. On the roads, we see through social media recordings that clarify the provocations and the reactions to them, reaching the courts, and many of them are precisely programmed to trap the other party into making a mistake."
Alawi emphasized that "responding in kind is not a victory but the beginning of a predicament that may end in blackmail or legal accountability," calling for adherence to self-control and overlooking, as they are civil behaviors that protect individuals from falling into the traps of provocateurs. He reminded of the saying of the Prophet ﷺ: "The strong man is not the one who overcomes others, but the one who controls himself when angry."