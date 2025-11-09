ضرب زلزال بقوة 5 درجات على مقياس ريختر، اليوم (الأحد)، جزر «تونغا» الواقعة في جنوب المحيط الهادئ.

وأفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية، أن الزلزال وقع على بعد 221 كيلومترًا شرق منطقة «نيافو»، وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات.

ولم ترد أنباء حتى الآن عن وقوع أضرار بشرية أو مادية جراء الزلزال.