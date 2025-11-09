ضرب زلزال بقوة 5 درجات على مقياس ريختر، اليوم (الأحد)، جزر «تونغا» الواقعة في جنوب المحيط الهادئ.
وأفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية، أن الزلزال وقع على بعد 221 كيلومترًا شرق منطقة «نيافو»، وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات.
ولم ترد أنباء حتى الآن عن وقوع أضرار بشرية أو مادية جراء الزلزال.
A 5-magnitude earthquake struck the islands of "Tonga" in the South Pacific today (Sunday).
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred 221 kilometers east of the "Niafu" area, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No reports of human or material damage have been received so far as a result of the earthquake.