بين جدران التاريخ المدفون تحت الرمال، انكشف سر جديد سيعيد كتابة صفحات الفراعنة، بعد أن توصل علماء الآثار إلى ممر طوله 30 متراً، لم يسبق لأحد أن رآه، بإستخدام أحدث أجهزة الرصد، ليُعد كشفه فصلاً جديداً في تاريخ مصر القديمة، مليئاً بالأسرار التي تنتظر من يكتشفها.

وكشف عالم المصريات زاهي حواس، السبت، أن مصر ستعلن، العام القادم، عن كشف أثري كبير داخل هرم خوفو.

وقال حواس خلال جلسة حوارية ضمن معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب في دورته الـ44، المنعقدة حاليا في دولة الإمارات، إن الكشف الجديد يعد «كشفا أثريا عظيما سيكتب فصلا جديدا في تاريخ الفراعنة»، موضحا أنه عبارة عن ممر جديد بطول 30 مترا تم رصده باستخدام أجهزة متقدمة.

وخلال الجلسة، قدم العالم المصري شرحا علميا مفصلا حول كيفية بناء الأهرامات، والخطوات الهندسية والإنشائية التي استخدمها المصريون القدماء في عمليات البناء، مفندا النظريات غير العلمية التي تزعم تدخل كائنات غريبة أو قوى خارقة في تشييدها. وتحدث حواس عن التقنيات الحديثة التي تستخدم حاليا في فحص وتنظيف فتحات الأهرامات بواسطة الروبوتات المتطورة، ما أتاح للفرق العلمية الوصول إلى مناطق لم يكن ممكنا دخولها من قبل.