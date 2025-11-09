Between the walls of history buried under the sands, a new secret has been revealed that will rewrite the pages of the pharaohs, after archaeologists discovered a 30-meter-long corridor that no one has ever seen before, using the latest monitoring devices, making its discovery a new chapter in the history of ancient Egypt, filled with secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Egyptologist Zahi Hawass revealed on Saturday that Egypt will announce a major archaeological discovery inside the Great Pyramid of Khufu next year.

Hawass stated during a discussion session at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates, that the new discovery is considered "a great archaeological find that will write a new chapter in the history of the pharaohs," explaining that it is a new corridor measuring 30 meters that was detected using advanced devices.

During the session, the Egyptian scholar provided a detailed scientific explanation of how the pyramids were built, the engineering and construction steps used by the ancient Egyptians in the building processes, debunking unscientific theories that claim the involvement of extraterrestrial beings or supernatural forces in their construction. Hawass spoke about the modern technologies currently used to examine and clean the openings of the pyramids using advanced robots, which has allowed scientific teams to access areas that were previously impossible to enter.