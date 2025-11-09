وصل أول قطار شحن مجدول من روسيا إلى ميناء أبرين الجاف جنوب طهران أمس (السبت)، في رحلة استمرت 13 يوماً عبر الممر الدولي الشمال-جنوب، مُعلناً بداية حقبة جديدة في التبادل الاقتصادي الأوراسي وتعزيز الروابط اللوجستية بين طهران وموسكو.

حمل القطار 62 حاوية محملة بمنتجات زراعية وصناعية روسية، وانطلق من محطة كيبيك في روسيا أواخر أكتوبر، متجاوزاً حدود كازاخستان وتركمانستان قبل الدخول إلى إيران عبر الحدود البرية.

واستقبل القطار مسؤولو سكك حديد إيران في ميناء أبرين، وأشادوا بالإنجاز كـ«خطوة تاريخية» نحو تفعيل الممر الدولي الجديد، الذي يُعد بديلاً حيوياً للطرق التجارية التقليدية المعرضة للعقوبات الغربية.

ووصف نائب رئيس شركة سكك حديد إيران المهندس سعيد أسدي، الرحلة بأنها «نجاح مشترك يعكس التنسيق الدقيق بين الجهات الجمركية واللوجستية عبر الدول المشاركة»، مشيراً إلى رحلات أخرى أسبوعية تالية.

وصول أول قطار شحن روسي إلى إيران بعد 13 يوماً من السفر

وجاء وصول القطار بعد محادثات مكثفة بين مسؤولي النقل الإيراني والروسي، ركزت على حل التحديات في النقل البحري عبر بحر قزوين وتوازن التجارة بين البلدين.

وفي تصريح لوكالة الأنباء الإيرانية، أكد وزير الطرق والمدن فرزان صديق أن هذا الإنجاز «سيفتح أبواباً لتصدير السلع الإيرانية إلى أسواق أوروبا الشمالية بتكلفة أقل، مع تعزيز دور إيران كمركز لوجستي إقليمي»، كما أشار إلى أن الرحلة غطت مسافة تزيد على 4000 كيلومتر، ما يقلل الوقت والتكاليف مقارنة بالطرق البحرية عبر قناة السويس.

وصول أول قطار شحن روسي إلى إيران بعد 13 يوماً من السفر

يأتي هذا الحدث في سياق الجهود الأوراسية لشق طرق تجارية جديدة، خصوصاً بعد العقوبات الغربية على روسيا، إذ يُتوقع أن يصل حجم التجارة عبر INSTC إلى 20 مليار دولار في 2026.

ومع ذلك، يواجه المشروع تحديات مثل إكمال الخطوط السككية في إيران، مع خطط لإطلاق خط حاويات جديد بين ميناء ماخاتشكالا الروسي والموانئ الإيرانية عبر بحر قزوين.

وفي بيان مشترك، أعربت روسيا وإيران عن التزامهما بتوسيع الشراكة، مشددتين على أن «الأوراسيا اليوم أقوى من أي وقت مضى».

ويُعد الممر الدولي الشمال-جنوب مشروعاً نقلياً متعدد الوسائط يربط روسيا وآسيا الوسطى وإيران بالخليج العربي وجنوب آسيا، وهو يهدف إلى تقليل وقت النقل التجاري من 45 يوماً عبر قناة السويس إلى 13-15 يوماً فقط، ما يوفر تكاليف تصل إلى 30% ويحقق حجم تجارة يصل إلى 100 مليار دولار سنوياً بحلول 2030.

تم توقيع الاتفاقية الأساسية عام 2000 بين روسيا وإيران والهند، وانضمت إليها دول أخرى مثل أذربيجان وقازاخستان وتركمانستان، وسط التوترات الجيوسياسية الناتجة عن الحرب في أوكرانيا والعقوبات الغربية على روسيا، التي جعلت INSTC بديلاً حاسماً للطرق التقليدية.