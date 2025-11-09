The Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Dr. Mohammed Al-Zahouri, confirmed that Saudi-Yemeni relations are deeply rooted in history and derive their strength from the commonalities between the peoples of the two countries and the brotherly nations. These relations do not stop at shared aspects of religion and language but also include bonds of brotherhood and kinship. In an interview with "Okaz," he stated that Saudi Arabia represents a support for Yemen in times of crisis and when challenges intensify, serving as a living example of solidarity and brotherhood to face the current challenges that Yemen is experiencing, especially after the devastating war declared by the Houthis on Yemen in both the north and south. Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in building bridges of cooperation to support the government and its institutions to rise and overcome the effects of war, confront the harsh economic, social, political, and military conditions, and work towards building a future characterized by stability and development. The Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labor discussed several important topics through the following dialogue:



Brotherly Relations



Can you tell us about the relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in various fields?



Saudi-Yemeni relations are deeply rooted in history and derive their strength from the commonalities between the peoples of the two countries and the brotherly nations, which go beyond shared aspects of religion and language to include bonds of brotherhood and kinship woven over the decades. They represent a unique model of relations that is rarely matched in terms of social specificity, similar customs and traditions, lifestyles, and feelings of brotherhood that can only be felt by the people of both nations, whose hearts have united in affection, and whose hands have intertwined in the paths of work and construction. The two countries share a long land border, and this geographical proximity has helped strengthen economic, social, cultural, and political relations between the two peoples since ancient times. Saudi Arabia has absorbed hundreds of thousands of skilled Yemeni workers, who have significantly contributed to the efforts of construction and development since the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by working in vital sectors such as construction, trade, and urban development, and establishing diverse commercial houses. The relationship has always been, and continues to be, derived from the spirit of brotherhood and good neighborliness, inspired by the shared historical, humanitarian, and religious heritage. Saudi Arabia stands as a support in times of crisis and when challenges intensify, serving as a living example of solidarity and brotherhood to confront the current challenges facing our country, especially after the declaration of the devastating war ignited by the Houthis against our people in both the north and south. Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in building bridges of cooperation to support the government and its institutions to rise and overcome the effects of war, confront the harsh economic, social, political, and military conditions, and work towards building a future characterized by stability and development.



Saudi Support in Various Fields



What about the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work?



Saudi Arabia has provided, and continues to provide, all forms of support in various fields, whether through direct support to the state budget or through its humanitarian arms represented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work. The aim is to enable the legitimate Yemeni government to overcome the economic and humanitarian challenges resulting from ten years of war on the state, empower government institutions to perform their duties in serving citizens, support infrastructure to facilitate social services such as electricity, health, and education, and enhance the institutional capacities of government and civil society organizations through training and rehabilitation programs for Yemeni cadres, thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of these institutions in providing services to citizens.



In the social sphere, many programs have been implemented to empower youth and women in rural areas, in addition to orphan care programs and projects for the protection and empowerment of women affected by gender-based violence, as well as providing emergency humanitarian assistance in the form of food, housing, protection for orphan families, support for displaced persons, and assistance for vulnerable groups such as disability institutions, and providing job opportunities for youth through the implementation of development projects in certain sectors. This contributes to improving living standards and reducing unemployment, in addition to a large number of projects that included infrastructure in the education, transport, health, and water sectors in various governorates. The Saudi support for Yemen aims to enhance social and economic stability in the country, improve the lives of citizens, and provide the necessary humanitarian and developmental assistance to them.



The Worst Humanitarian Crisis

What are the social legacies of the war, and how have you managed to overcome them?



* The social effects left by the war are very significant; in fact, the United Nations described the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in history. The war has led to the collapse of services in all fields such as health, education, and social care. Electricity has stopped, the currency has collapsed, public finances have deteriorated, salaries have been halted, unemployment has expanded, and the war has resulted in a multidimensional humanitarian crisis and unprecedented deterioration in the labor market, posing fundamental challenges in various fields for decades. Consequently, challenges have increased, particularly in the area of social protection amid rising poverty rates and a lack of services, deteriorating development indicators, and a decline in institutional and humanitarian performance. Unemployment rates have risen to record levels exceeding 60% among youth, transforming from an economic problem into a serious social crisis. Economic sectors are witnessing a near-total collapse, with more than 70% of establishments ceasing operations, depriving millions of families of their primary source of income. Meanwhile, the public sector is unable to pay employee salaries due to a shortage of resources following the halt of oil and gas exports, with over 70% of the population living below the poverty line, exacerbated by the phenomenon of displacement affecting more than 4.5 million displaced persons living in extremely complicated conditions. Despite these enormous challenges, we are working with exceptional efforts supported by the Arab coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, international and UN organizations, and a large number of international donors, including the World Bank.



Saudi Coordination and Relief Efforts



Can you tell us about the coordination with Saudi Arabia, how you managed to secure salaries, and who helped you overcome this concern?



The level of Saudi-Yemeni coordination is the most important factor in the success of relief, development, and reconstruction efforts. In fact, this coordination has gone through several phases and evolved with the launch of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the reactivation of cooperation frameworks between Yemeni and Saudi ministries within the framework of the Supreme Coordinating Council, which worked to outline the frameworks of political, economic, and social cooperation between the two countries. The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work leads direct humanitarian coordination efforts with the Yemeni government through the Supreme Relief Committee, in partnership with more than 100 local Yemeni organizations to ensure that assistance reaches those in need under the supervision of field offices of the King Salman Center and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in Aden and some governorates to organize relief work and ensure transparency in direct coordination with official authorities. An annual joint response plan is developed to identify humanitarian needs by governorate, in addition to specialized subcommittees in economic, financial, developmental, social, and other areas. Saudi Arabia has also provided direct financial support to assist government efforts in recent years. For example, in August 2023, economic support worth $1.2 billion was provided to Yemen to cover the budget deficit, support salaries, operational expenses, and ensure food security, in addition to support worth $500 million in December 2024, including $300 million deposited in the Central Bank of Yemen and $200 million to cover the budget deficit. In February 2024, $250 million was deposited as part of the due payment from the aid package, and finally, in September 2025, Saudi Arabia announced a new aid package worth $368 million, including support for the general budget, fuel, and operational expenses. This support has helped improve the Yemeni state's ability to pay salaries, contributing to partial social stability and helping to alleviate some economic pressures such as rising prices. Reports indicate that fuel support and deposits in the central bank have contributed to reducing the costs of some goods and supporting essential services and vital sectors such as electricity and food security, which has reflected positively on improving the living environment for groups of citizens. Despite all of this, the challenge remains ongoing due to weak government revenues, currency deterioration, and the halt of oil production and exports, as the limited resources of the state do not even cover half of the essential needs, services, and expenses of the state, including the salary bill. This necessitates an urgent resumption of oil and gas exports to bridge the catastrophic budget deficit, as this is the effective solution to all the major financial problems of the state amid the war and its disastrous consequences.



Preparing Youth for the Labor Market

What are your programs for preparing workers in all fields for the labor market?



* We are working in coordination with the Ministry of Technical Education and the Skills Development Fund to prepare and qualify youth for the labor market, in addition to continuous training programs during service. The ministry, through the labor and labor relations sectors, is drawing up plans and visions for training and qualifying labor in coordination with the Arab and International Labor Organizations. The ministry organizes, in coordination with supporting entities, vocational and technical training programs and outlines their directions and plans according to the needs of development and the labor market. It also approves and develops educational and training plans and curricula in the field of vocational training, and is responsible for organizing employment and linking vocational training to the labor market, establishing partnerships with civil society organizations and international organizations to train young men and women with the aim of preparing them for the labor market, economically empowering them, and providing them with the necessary equipment and tools to establish small projects and secure decent livelihoods.



Support from the Leadership Council and Government



How is the support from the Leadership Council and the government for your ministry's programs?



* The Yemeni government and the Presidential Leadership Council are doing everything they can to provide support and care for all ministries and state agencies operating in Aden. Unfortunately, due to limited and scarce resources, the government has been unable to provide sufficient operational budgets to carry out daily tasks and duties. Working under these circumstances has become a real challenge and an unimaginable complication amid the collapse of the currency, scarcity of resources, and delayed salaries for employees for more than four months at times. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is the most affected by this situation as it is not revenue-generating, and its mission is to provide social and humanitarian services to vulnerable groups, protect children, orphans, women, and people with disabilities. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that the Leadership Council and the government are making every effort to find solutions and remedies for all financial, structural, and institutional problems to improve the conditions of institutions and enable them to provide services to citizens and create job opportunities for graduates and the unemployed, as well as provide institutional and technical support to face the economic and humanitarian challenges facing the country.



Implementation Plans for the Strategic Framework

What are your most important future projects and programs, and who supports you in that?



* Future plans focus on implementing the strategic framework for social protection 2025–2030, the national plan for child protection 2026–2029, developing a national information system for social protection, rehabilitating social care centers, and enhancing youth entrepreneurship in partnership with UNICEF, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work, and international donors. We have also prepared a needs assessment study in coordination with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work to equip a hospital for people with disabilities and physical therapy and psychological rehabilitation with medical equipment and devices in the capital, Aden, which will provide services to people with disabilities in several neighboring governorates. We also aspire to implement a project to enhance integrative cooperation between employers, workers, and labor organizations in the fields of social protection by preparing a strategic framework for the protection of workers in all sectors, establishing health and safety laboratories, activating a labor inspection program, developing a database, and creating electronic labor sites to document labor information and data, implementing organized training sessions to build labor capacities, and enhancing labor culture by establishing research and studies centers related to labor to achieve the desired goals.