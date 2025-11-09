أكد وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل اليمني الدكتور محمد الزعوري، أن العلاقات السعودية اليمنية ضاربة جذورها في أعماق التاريخ وتستمد قوتها من القواسم المشتركة بين أبناء البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين ولا تقف عند مشتركات الدين واللغة بل ووشائج الأخوة وصلات القربى. وقال في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إن السعودية تمثل السند لليمن عند الملمات وعند اشتداد الخطوب كمثال حي على التضامن والأخوة لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة والتي تمر بها اليمن وخاصة بعد إعلان الحرب المدمرة التي أشعلها الحوثيون على اليمن في الشمال والجنوب على حد سواء، حيث كان للسعودية الدور الرائد في مد جسور التعاون لدعم الحكومة ومؤسساتها للنهوض وتجاوز آثار الحرب، ومواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية والعسكرية القاهرة، والعمل على بناء مستقبل يسوده الاستقرار والتنمية. وتحدث وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل اليمني عن عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:
العلاقات الأخوية
حدثنا عن العلاقات بين السعودية واليمن في مختلف المجالات؟
العلاقات السعودية اليمنية ضاربة جذورها في أعماق التاريخ وتستمد قوتها من القواسم المشتركة بين أبناء البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين التي لا تقف عند مشتركات الدين واللغة بل ووشائج الأخوة وصلات القربى التي نسجت خلال العقود المتواترة، وتمثل أنموذجاً فريداً من العلاقات التي قّل ما يكون لها نظير من الخصوصية الاجتماعية وتماثل العادات والتقاليد وأنماط المعيشة ومشاعر الأخوة التي لا يلمسها إلا أبناء الشعبين الذين تآلفت قلوبهم على المودة، وتشابكت سواعدهم وأكفهم على دروب العمل والبناء. ويشترك البلدان بحدود جغرافية برية طويلة، هذا القرب الجغرافي ساعد على تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والثقافية والسياسية بين الشعبين منذ القدم، وساهمت السعودية في استيعاب مئات الآلاف من العمالة اليمنية الماهرة، والتي أسهمت إلى حد كبير في جهود البناء والعمران منذ تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال العمل في قطاعات حيوية مثل البناء، والتجارة، والعمران، وإنشاء بيوتات تجارية متنوعة، كانت العلاقة ومازالت مستمدة من روح الأخوة وحسن الجوار، ومستلهمة من الإرث التاريخي والإنساني والديني المشترك، وتمثل السعودية السند عند الملمات وعند اشتداد الخطوب كمثال حي على التضامن والأخوة لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة والتي تمر بها بلادنا خصوصا بعد إعلان الحرب المدمرة التي أشعلها الحوثيون على شعبنا في الشمال والجنوب على حد سواء، وكان للسعودية الدور الرائد في مد جسور التعاون لدعم الحكومة ومؤسساتها للنهوض وتجاوز آثار الحرب، ومواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية والعسكرية القاهرة، والعمل على بناء مستقبل يسوده الاستقرار والتنمية.
دعم سعودي في مختلف المجالات
ماذا عن جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الانسانية؟
قدمت السعودية وما زالت تقدم كل سبل الدعم في مختلف المجالات عبر الدعم المباشر لموازنة الدولة، أو عبر أذرعها الإنسانية المتمثلة بالبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الانسانية، بهدف تمكين الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية من التغلب على التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية الناتجة عن عشر سنوات من الحرب على الدولة، وتمكين المؤسسات الحكومية لتأدية مهماتها في خدمة المواطنين، ودعم البنى التحتية لتيسير الخدمات الاجتماعية مثل الكهرباء والصحة والتعليم، وتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية الحكومية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني من خلال برامج تدريبية وتأهيلية للكوادر اليمنية، مما يعزز من كفاءة وفعالية هذه المؤسسات في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين.
وفي الشأن الاجتماعي نفذت العديد من البرامج لتمكين الشباب والمرأة في المناطق الريفية علاوة على برامج رعاية الأيتام ومشروع حماية وتمكين النساء المتأثرات بالعنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي، وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية الطارئة من غذاء، مساكن، حماية أسر الأيتام، دعم النازحين ودعم الفئات الضعيفة مثل مؤسسات ذوي الإعاقة، وتوفير فرص عمل للشباب من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية في بعض القطاعات، مما يسهم في تحسين مستويات المعيشة وتقليل البطالة، بالإضافة إلى عدد كبير من المشاريع شملت البنى التحتية في قطاع التعليم والنقل والصحة والمياه في مختلف المحافظات، حيث يهدف الدعم السعودي لليمن إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي والاقتصادي في البلاد، وتحسين حياة المواطنين، وتقديم المساعدة الإنسانية والتنموية اللازمة لهم.
أسوأ أزمة إنسانية
ما هي تركات الحرب في الشأن الاجتماعي، وكيف استطعتم تجاوزها؟
* الآثار الاجتماعية التي خلّفتها الحرب كبيرة جداً بل إن الأمم المتحدة وصفت الحالة التي وصلت إليها اليمن أنها أسوأ أزمة إنسانية عرفها التاريخ، وأدت الحرب إلى انهيار الخدمات في كافة المجالات كالصحة والتعليم والرعاية الاجتماعية، وتوقفت الكهرباء وانهارت العملة وانهارت المالية العامة، وتوقفت الرواتب، وتوسعت رقعة البطالة، وأفرزت الحرب أزمة إنسانية متعددة الأبعاد، وتدهوراً غير مسبوق في سوق العمل، وتحديات جوهرية في مختلف المجالات منذ عقود وبالتالي زادت التحديات وتحديداً في مجال الحماية الاجتماعية في ظل ارتفاع نسبة الفقر ونقص الخدمات، وتدهور مؤشرات التنمية وتراجع الأداء المؤسسي والإنساني، وارتفعت معدلات البطالة إلى مستويات قياسية تجاوزت 60% بين الشباب، وتحولت من مشكلة اقتصادية إلى أزمة اجتماعية خطيرة، كما تشهد القطاعات الاقتصادية انهياراً شبه كامل، و توقفت أكثر من 70% من المنشآت عن العمل، ما أفقد ملايين العائلات مصدر دخلها الأساسي، في الوقت الذي يعاني القطاع العام من عدم القدرة على دفع رواتب الموظفين نتيجة لشح الموارد بعد توقف تصدير النفط والغاز، في الوقت الذي يقع ما يزيد عن 70% من السكان تحت خط الفقر، مع تفاقم ظاهرة النزوح لما يزيد عن 4.5 مليون نازح يعيشون في ظروف غاية في التعقيد، ورغم التحديات الجسام إلا إننا نعمل بجهود استثنائية بدعم غير محدود من التحالف العربي وعلى رأسه المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، والمنظمات الأممية والدولية وعدد كبير من المانحين الدوليين وفي مقدمتهم البنك الدولي.
التنسيق السعودي وجهود الإغاثة
حدثنا عن التنسيق مع السعودية، وكيف استطعتم تأمين الرواتب، ومن ساعدكم في تجاوز هذا الهاجس؟
يُعد مستوى التنسيق السعودي اليمني العامل الأهم في نجاح جهود الإغاثة والتنمية وإعادة الإعمار. وفي الواقع مرّ هذا التنسيق بعدة مراحل، وتطوّر مع إطلاق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وإعادة تفعيل أطر التعاون الحكومي بين الوزارات اليمنية والسعودية في إطار المجلس التنسيقي الأعلى الذي كان يعمل على رسم أطر التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي والاجتماعي بين البلدين، ويقود مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية جهود التنسيق الإنساني المباشر مع الحكومة اليمنية عبر اللجنة العليا للإغاثة، بالشراكة مع أكثر من 100 منظمة يمنية محلية لضمان وصول المساعدات إلى المستحقين تحت إشراف مكاتب ميدانية لمركز الملك سلمان والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في عدن وبعض المحافظات لتنظيم العمل الإغاثي وضمان الشفافية بالتنسيق المباشر مع السلطات الرسمية، و يتم وضع خطة استجابة سنوية مشتركة تحدد الاحتياجات الإنسانية حسب المحافظات، علاوة على أن هناك لجاناً فرعية متخصصة في الجانب الاقتصادي والمالي والتنموي والاجتماعي وغيرها. كما قدّمت السعودية دعماً مالياً مباشراً لدعم جهود الحكومة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، على سبيل المثال تم في أغسطس 2023، تقديم دعم اقتصادي بقيمة 1.2 مليار دولار لليمن، بغرض سدّ عجز الميزانية، ودعم الرواتب، والنفقات التشغيلية، وضمان الأمن الغذائي، إضافة لدعم بقيمة 500 مليون دولار، في ديسمبر 2024، منها 300 مليون دولار وديعة في البنك المركزي اليمني، و200 مليون دولار لتغطية عجز الميزانية، وفي فبراير 2024، تم إيداع 250 مليون دولار ضمن الدفعة المستحقة من حزمة المساعدات، وأخيراً في سبتمبر 2025، أعلنت السعودية عن تقديم حزمة مساعدات جديدة بقيمة 368 مليون دولار، تشمل دعم الموازنة العامة، والوقود، والنفقات التشغيلية. ساعد هذا الدعم في تحسين قدرة الدولة اليمنية على صرف الرواتب، ما ساهم في استقرار اجتماعي جزئي وساعد في تقليل بعض الضغوط الاقتصادية كارتفاع الأسعار، إذ تشير التقارير إلى أن دعم الوقود والودائع بالبنك المركزي ساهم في خفض تكاليف بعض السلع ودعم الخدمات الأساسية والقطاعات الحيوية مثل الكهرباء والأمن الغذائي، مما انعكس على تحسين بيئة المعيشة لمجموعات من المواطنين ورغم كل ما أسلفت إلا أن التحدّي مازال مستمرّاً بسبب ضعف الإيرادات الحكومية، وتدهور العملة، وتوقف إنتاج وتصدير النفط، إذ لا تغطي كل موارد الدولة المحدودة حتى نصف الاحتياجات والخدمات والنفقات الحتمية للدولة، وفاتورة الرواتب، الأمر الذي يتطلب وبصورة عاجلة إعادة تصدير النفط والغاز لسد العجز الكارثي في موازنة الدولة باعتبار ذلك هو الحل الناجع لجميع المشكلات المالية الكبيرة للدولة في ظلّ الحرب ونتائجها الكارثية.
تأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل
ما برامجكم لتأهيل العاملين في جميع المجالات لسوق العمل؟
* نعمل بالتنسيق مع وزارة التعليم الفني وصندوق تنمية المهارات لإعداد وتأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل، علاوة على برامج التدريب المستمر أثناء الخدمة، وتعمل الوزارة من خلال قطاعي العمل وعلاقات العمل على رسم الخطط والتصورات لتدريب وتأهيل العمالة بالتنسيق مع منظمتي العمل العربية والدولية، و تنظم الوزارة بالتنسيق مع الجهات الداعمة برامج التدريب المهني والتقني ورسم اتجاهاته وخططه وفقاً لاحتياجات التنمية وسوق العمل، كذلك إقرار وتطوير الخطط والمناهج التعليمية والتدريبية في مجال التدريب المهني، وهي أيضاً مسؤولة عن تنظيم التشغيل وربط التدريب المهني بسوق العمل، وعقد الشراكات مع منظمات المجتمع المدني والمنظمات الدولية لتدريب الشباب والفتيات بهدف إعدادهم لسوق العمل وتمكينهم اقتصادياً وتزويدهم بالمعدات والأدوات اللازمة لإقامة مشاريع صغيرة وتوفير سبل عيش كريم.
دعم مجلس القيادة والحكومة
كيف هو دعم مجلس القيادة والحكومة لبرامج وزارتكم؟
* تعمل الحكومة اليمنية ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي بكل ما بوسعهم لتقديم الدعم والرعاية لجميع الوزارات وأجهزة الدولة العاملة بعدن، لكن للأسف مع محدودية الموارد وضآلتها لم تستطع الحكومة توفير الموازنات التشغيلية الكافية لتنفيذ المهمات والواجبات اليومية، وأصبح العمل في ظل هذه الواقع تحدياً حقيقياً وتعقيداً لا يمكن تصوره في ظل انهيار العملة وشحة الموارد، وقلة الرواتب وتأخر تسليمها للموظفين لأكثر من 4 أشهر أحيانا، وتعتبر وزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل الأكثر تأثراً بهذا الوضع كونها غير إيرادية، ومهمتها تقدم خدمات الرعاية الاجتماعية والإنسانية للفئات الضعيفة، وحماية الأطفال واليتامى والمرأة وذوي الإعاقة، ورغم ذلك نحن متفائلون بأن مجلس القيادة والحكومة لا يدخرون جهداً لإيجاد حلول ومعالجات لجميع المشكلات المالية والهيكلية والبنيوية لتحسين أوضاع المؤسسات وتمكينها من تقديم خدماتها للمواطنين وتوفير فرص عمل للخريجين والعاطلين عن العمل، وتقديم الدعم المؤسسي والفني لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية التي تمر بها البلاد.
خطط تنفيذ الإطار الإستراتيجي
ما هي أهم مشاريعكم وبرامجكم المستقبلية، ومن يدعمكم في ذلك؟
* تتركز الخطط المستقبلية على تنفيذ الإطار الإستراتيجي للحماية الاجتماعية 2025–2030، والخطة الوطنية لحماية الطفل 2026–2029، وتطوير نظام معلومات وطني للحماية الاجتماعية، وتأهيل مراكز الرعاية الاجتماعية، وتعزيز ريادة الأعمال للشباب، بالشراكة مع منظمة اليونيسف، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والمانحين الدوليين، كما إننا بالتنسيق مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أعددنا دراسة الاحتياجات لتجهيز مستشفى ذوي الإعاقة والعلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل النفسي بالمعدات والأجهزة الطبية في العاصمة عدن والتي ستقدم خدماتها لذوي الإعاقة في عدد من المحافظات المجاورة لعدن. كما إننا نطمح إلى تنفيذ مشروع تعزيز التعاون التكاملي بين أصحاب العمل والعمال ومنظمات العمل في مجالات الحماية الاجتماعية من خلال إعداد الإطار الإستراتيجي لحماية العمال في جميع القطاعات، وإنشاء مختبرات الصحة والسلامة المهنية، وتفعيل برنامج وصول لتفتيش العمل، والعمل على تطوير قاعدة البيانات وإنشاء مواقع عمالية إلكترونية لتوثيق المعلومات والبيانات العمالية، وتنفيذ حلقات تدريب منظمة لبناء القدرات العمالية، وتعزيز الثقافة العمالية من خلال إنشاء مراكز الدراسات والبحوث الخاصة بالعمل وبما يحقق الأهداف المنشودة.
The Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Dr. Mohammed Al-Zahouri, confirmed that Saudi-Yemeni relations are deeply rooted in history and derive their strength from the commonalities between the peoples of the two countries and the brotherly nations. These relations do not stop at shared aspects of religion and language but also include bonds of brotherhood and kinship. In an interview with "Okaz," he stated that Saudi Arabia represents a support for Yemen in times of crisis and when challenges intensify, serving as a living example of solidarity and brotherhood to face the current challenges that Yemen is experiencing, especially after the devastating war declared by the Houthis on Yemen in both the north and south. Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in building bridges of cooperation to support the government and its institutions to rise and overcome the effects of war, confront the harsh economic, social, political, and military conditions, and work towards building a future characterized by stability and development. The Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labor discussed several important topics through the following dialogue:
Brotherly Relations
Can you tell us about the relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in various fields?
Saudi-Yemeni relations are deeply rooted in history and derive their strength from the commonalities between the peoples of the two countries and the brotherly nations, which go beyond shared aspects of religion and language to include bonds of brotherhood and kinship woven over the decades. They represent a unique model of relations that is rarely matched in terms of social specificity, similar customs and traditions, lifestyles, and feelings of brotherhood that can only be felt by the people of both nations, whose hearts have united in affection, and whose hands have intertwined in the paths of work and construction. The two countries share a long land border, and this geographical proximity has helped strengthen economic, social, cultural, and political relations between the two peoples since ancient times. Saudi Arabia has absorbed hundreds of thousands of skilled Yemeni workers, who have significantly contributed to the efforts of construction and development since the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by working in vital sectors such as construction, trade, and urban development, and establishing diverse commercial houses. The relationship has always been, and continues to be, derived from the spirit of brotherhood and good neighborliness, inspired by the shared historical, humanitarian, and religious heritage. Saudi Arabia stands as a support in times of crisis and when challenges intensify, serving as a living example of solidarity and brotherhood to confront the current challenges facing our country, especially after the declaration of the devastating war ignited by the Houthis against our people in both the north and south. Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in building bridges of cooperation to support the government and its institutions to rise and overcome the effects of war, confront the harsh economic, social, political, and military conditions, and work towards building a future characterized by stability and development.
Saudi Support in Various Fields
What about the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work?
Saudi Arabia has provided, and continues to provide, all forms of support in various fields, whether through direct support to the state budget or through its humanitarian arms represented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work. The aim is to enable the legitimate Yemeni government to overcome the economic and humanitarian challenges resulting from ten years of war on the state, empower government institutions to perform their duties in serving citizens, support infrastructure to facilitate social services such as electricity, health, and education, and enhance the institutional capacities of government and civil society organizations through training and rehabilitation programs for Yemeni cadres, thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of these institutions in providing services to citizens.
In the social sphere, many programs have been implemented to empower youth and women in rural areas, in addition to orphan care programs and projects for the protection and empowerment of women affected by gender-based violence, as well as providing emergency humanitarian assistance in the form of food, housing, protection for orphan families, support for displaced persons, and assistance for vulnerable groups such as disability institutions, and providing job opportunities for youth through the implementation of development projects in certain sectors. This contributes to improving living standards and reducing unemployment, in addition to a large number of projects that included infrastructure in the education, transport, health, and water sectors in various governorates. The Saudi support for Yemen aims to enhance social and economic stability in the country, improve the lives of citizens, and provide the necessary humanitarian and developmental assistance to them.
The Worst Humanitarian Crisis
What are the social legacies of the war, and how have you managed to overcome them?
* The social effects left by the war are very significant; in fact, the United Nations described the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in history. The war has led to the collapse of services in all fields such as health, education, and social care. Electricity has stopped, the currency has collapsed, public finances have deteriorated, salaries have been halted, unemployment has expanded, and the war has resulted in a multidimensional humanitarian crisis and unprecedented deterioration in the labor market, posing fundamental challenges in various fields for decades. Consequently, challenges have increased, particularly in the area of social protection amid rising poverty rates and a lack of services, deteriorating development indicators, and a decline in institutional and humanitarian performance. Unemployment rates have risen to record levels exceeding 60% among youth, transforming from an economic problem into a serious social crisis. Economic sectors are witnessing a near-total collapse, with more than 70% of establishments ceasing operations, depriving millions of families of their primary source of income. Meanwhile, the public sector is unable to pay employee salaries due to a shortage of resources following the halt of oil and gas exports, with over 70% of the population living below the poverty line, exacerbated by the phenomenon of displacement affecting more than 4.5 million displaced persons living in extremely complicated conditions. Despite these enormous challenges, we are working with exceptional efforts supported by the Arab coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, international and UN organizations, and a large number of international donors, including the World Bank.
Saudi Coordination and Relief Efforts
Can you tell us about the coordination with Saudi Arabia, how you managed to secure salaries, and who helped you overcome this concern?
The level of Saudi-Yemeni coordination is the most important factor in the success of relief, development, and reconstruction efforts. In fact, this coordination has gone through several phases and evolved with the launch of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the reactivation of cooperation frameworks between Yemeni and Saudi ministries within the framework of the Supreme Coordinating Council, which worked to outline the frameworks of political, economic, and social cooperation between the two countries. The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work leads direct humanitarian coordination efforts with the Yemeni government through the Supreme Relief Committee, in partnership with more than 100 local Yemeni organizations to ensure that assistance reaches those in need under the supervision of field offices of the King Salman Center and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in Aden and some governorates to organize relief work and ensure transparency in direct coordination with official authorities. An annual joint response plan is developed to identify humanitarian needs by governorate, in addition to specialized subcommittees in economic, financial, developmental, social, and other areas. Saudi Arabia has also provided direct financial support to assist government efforts in recent years. For example, in August 2023, economic support worth $1.2 billion was provided to Yemen to cover the budget deficit, support salaries, operational expenses, and ensure food security, in addition to support worth $500 million in December 2024, including $300 million deposited in the Central Bank of Yemen and $200 million to cover the budget deficit. In February 2024, $250 million was deposited as part of the due payment from the aid package, and finally, in September 2025, Saudi Arabia announced a new aid package worth $368 million, including support for the general budget, fuel, and operational expenses. This support has helped improve the Yemeni state's ability to pay salaries, contributing to partial social stability and helping to alleviate some economic pressures such as rising prices. Reports indicate that fuel support and deposits in the central bank have contributed to reducing the costs of some goods and supporting essential services and vital sectors such as electricity and food security, which has reflected positively on improving the living environment for groups of citizens. Despite all of this, the challenge remains ongoing due to weak government revenues, currency deterioration, and the halt of oil production and exports, as the limited resources of the state do not even cover half of the essential needs, services, and expenses of the state, including the salary bill. This necessitates an urgent resumption of oil and gas exports to bridge the catastrophic budget deficit, as this is the effective solution to all the major financial problems of the state amid the war and its disastrous consequences.
Preparing Youth for the Labor Market
What are your programs for preparing workers in all fields for the labor market?
* We are working in coordination with the Ministry of Technical Education and the Skills Development Fund to prepare and qualify youth for the labor market, in addition to continuous training programs during service. The ministry, through the labor and labor relations sectors, is drawing up plans and visions for training and qualifying labor in coordination with the Arab and International Labor Organizations. The ministry organizes, in coordination with supporting entities, vocational and technical training programs and outlines their directions and plans according to the needs of development and the labor market. It also approves and develops educational and training plans and curricula in the field of vocational training, and is responsible for organizing employment and linking vocational training to the labor market, establishing partnerships with civil society organizations and international organizations to train young men and women with the aim of preparing them for the labor market, economically empowering them, and providing them with the necessary equipment and tools to establish small projects and secure decent livelihoods.
Support from the Leadership Council and Government
How is the support from the Leadership Council and the government for your ministry's programs?
* The Yemeni government and the Presidential Leadership Council are doing everything they can to provide support and care for all ministries and state agencies operating in Aden. Unfortunately, due to limited and scarce resources, the government has been unable to provide sufficient operational budgets to carry out daily tasks and duties. Working under these circumstances has become a real challenge and an unimaginable complication amid the collapse of the currency, scarcity of resources, and delayed salaries for employees for more than four months at times. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is the most affected by this situation as it is not revenue-generating, and its mission is to provide social and humanitarian services to vulnerable groups, protect children, orphans, women, and people with disabilities. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that the Leadership Council and the government are making every effort to find solutions and remedies for all financial, structural, and institutional problems to improve the conditions of institutions and enable them to provide services to citizens and create job opportunities for graduates and the unemployed, as well as provide institutional and technical support to face the economic and humanitarian challenges facing the country.
Implementation Plans for the Strategic Framework
What are your most important future projects and programs, and who supports you in that?
* Future plans focus on implementing the strategic framework for social protection 2025–2030, the national plan for child protection 2026–2029, developing a national information system for social protection, rehabilitating social care centers, and enhancing youth entrepreneurship in partnership with UNICEF, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work, and international donors. We have also prepared a needs assessment study in coordination with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work to equip a hospital for people with disabilities and physical therapy and psychological rehabilitation with medical equipment and devices in the capital, Aden, which will provide services to people with disabilities in several neighboring governorates. We also aspire to implement a project to enhance integrative cooperation between employers, workers, and labor organizations in the fields of social protection by preparing a strategic framework for the protection of workers in all sectors, establishing health and safety laboratories, activating a labor inspection program, developing a database, and creating electronic labor sites to document labor information and data, implementing organized training sessions to build labor capacities, and enhancing labor culture by establishing research and studies centers related to labor to achieve the desired goals.