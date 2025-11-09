أكد وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل اليمني الدكتور محمد الزعوري، أن العلاقات السعودية اليمنية ضاربة جذورها في أعماق التاريخ وتستمد قوتها من القواسم المشتركة بين أبناء البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين ولا تقف عند مشتركات الدين واللغة بل ووشائج الأخوة وصلات القربى. وقال في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إن السعودية تمثل السند لليمن عند الملمات وعند اشتداد الخطوب كمثال حي على التضامن والأخوة لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة والتي تمر بها اليمن وخاصة بعد إعلان الحرب المدمرة التي أشعلها الحوثيون على اليمن في الشمال والجنوب على حد سواء، حيث كان للسعودية الدور الرائد في مد جسور التعاون لدعم الحكومة ومؤسساتها للنهوض وتجاوز آثار الحرب، ومواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية والعسكرية القاهرة، والعمل على بناء مستقبل يسوده الاستقرار والتنمية. وتحدث وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل اليمني عن عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:


العلاقات الأخوية


حدثنا عن العلاقات بين السعودية واليمن في مختلف المجالات؟


العلاقات السعودية اليمنية ضاربة جذورها في أعماق التاريخ وتستمد قوتها من القواسم المشتركة بين أبناء البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين التي لا تقف عند مشتركات الدين واللغة بل ووشائج الأخوة وصلات القربى التي نسجت خلال العقود المتواترة، وتمثل أنموذجاً فريداً من العلاقات التي قّل ما يكون لها نظير من الخصوصية الاجتماعية وتماثل العادات والتقاليد وأنماط المعيشة ومشاعر الأخوة التي لا يلمسها إلا أبناء الشعبين الذين تآلفت قلوبهم على المودة، وتشابكت سواعدهم وأكفهم على دروب العمل والبناء. ويشترك البلدان بحدود جغرافية برية طويلة، هذا القرب الجغرافي ساعد على تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والثقافية والسياسية بين الشعبين منذ القدم، وساهمت السعودية في استيعاب مئات الآلاف من العمالة اليمنية الماهرة، والتي أسهمت إلى حد كبير في جهود البناء والعمران منذ تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال العمل في قطاعات حيوية مثل البناء، والتجارة، والعمران، وإنشاء بيوتات تجارية متنوعة، كانت العلاقة ومازالت مستمدة من روح الأخوة وحسن الجوار، ومستلهمة من الإرث التاريخي والإنساني والديني المشترك، وتمثل السعودية السند عند الملمات وعند اشتداد الخطوب كمثال حي على التضامن والأخوة لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة والتي تمر بها بلادنا خصوصا بعد إعلان الحرب المدمرة التي أشعلها الحوثيون على شعبنا في الشمال والجنوب على حد سواء، وكان للسعودية الدور الرائد في مد جسور التعاون لدعم الحكومة ومؤسساتها للنهوض وتجاوز آثار الحرب، ومواجهة الظروف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية والعسكرية القاهرة، والعمل على بناء مستقبل يسوده الاستقرار والتنمية.


دعم سعودي في مختلف المجالات


ماذا عن جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الانسانية؟


قدمت السعودية وما زالت تقدم كل سبل الدعم في مختلف المجالات عبر الدعم المباشر لموازنة الدولة، أو عبر أذرعها الإنسانية المتمثلة بالبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الانسانية، بهدف تمكين الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية من التغلب على التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية الناتجة عن عشر سنوات من الحرب على الدولة، وتمكين المؤسسات الحكومية لتأدية مهماتها في خدمة المواطنين، ودعم البنى التحتية لتيسير الخدمات الاجتماعية مثل الكهرباء والصحة والتعليم، وتعزيز القدرات المؤسسية الحكومية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني من خلال برامج تدريبية وتأهيلية للكوادر اليمنية، مما يعزز من كفاءة وفعالية هذه المؤسسات في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين.


وفي الشأن الاجتماعي نفذت العديد من البرامج لتمكين الشباب والمرأة في المناطق الريفية علاوة على برامج رعاية الأيتام ومشروع حماية وتمكين النساء المتأثرات بالعنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي، وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية الطارئة من غذاء، مساكن، حماية أسر الأيتام، دعم النازحين ودعم الفئات الضعيفة مثل مؤسسات ذوي الإعاقة، وتوفير فرص عمل للشباب من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية في بعض القطاعات، مما يسهم في تحسين مستويات المعيشة وتقليل البطالة، بالإضافة إلى عدد كبير من المشاريع شملت البنى التحتية في قطاع التعليم والنقل والصحة والمياه في مختلف المحافظات، حيث يهدف الدعم السعودي لليمن إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي والاقتصادي في البلاد، وتحسين حياة المواطنين، وتقديم المساعدة الإنسانية والتنموية اللازمة لهم.


أسوأ أزمة إنسانية

ما هي تركات الحرب في الشأن الاجتماعي، وكيف استطعتم تجاوزها؟


* الآثار الاجتماعية التي خلّفتها الحرب كبيرة جداً بل إن الأمم المتحدة وصفت الحالة التي وصلت إليها اليمن أنها أسوأ أزمة إنسانية عرفها التاريخ، وأدت الحرب إلى انهيار الخدمات في كافة المجالات كالصحة والتعليم والرعاية الاجتماعية، وتوقفت الكهرباء وانهارت العملة وانهارت المالية العامة، وتوقفت الرواتب، وتوسعت رقعة البطالة، وأفرزت الحرب أزمة إنسانية متعددة الأبعاد، وتدهوراً غير مسبوق في سوق العمل، وتحديات جوهرية في مختلف المجالات منذ عقود وبالتالي زادت التحديات وتحديداً في مجال الحماية الاجتماعية في ظل ارتفاع نسبة الفقر ونقص الخدمات، وتدهور مؤشرات التنمية وتراجع الأداء المؤسسي والإنساني، وارتفعت معدلات البطالة إلى مستويات قياسية تجاوزت 60% بين الشباب، وتحولت من مشكلة اقتصادية إلى أزمة اجتماعية خطيرة، كما تشهد القطاعات الاقتصادية انهياراً شبه كامل، و توقفت أكثر من 70% من المنشآت عن العمل، ما أفقد ملايين العائلات مصدر دخلها الأساسي، في الوقت الذي يعاني القطاع العام من عدم القدرة على دفع رواتب الموظفين نتيجة لشح الموارد بعد توقف تصدير النفط والغاز، في الوقت الذي يقع ما يزيد عن 70% من السكان تحت خط الفقر، مع تفاقم ظاهرة النزوح لما يزيد عن 4.5 مليون نازح يعيشون في ظروف غاية في التعقيد، ورغم التحديات الجسام إلا إننا نعمل بجهود استثنائية بدعم غير محدود من التحالف العربي وعلى رأسه المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، والمنظمات الأممية والدولية وعدد كبير من المانحين الدوليين وفي مقدمتهم البنك الدولي.


التنسيق السعودي وجهود الإغاثة


حدثنا عن التنسيق مع السعودية، وكيف استطعتم تأمين الرواتب، ومن ساعدكم في تجاوز هذا الهاجس؟


يُعد مستوى التنسيق السعودي اليمني العامل الأهم في نجاح جهود الإغاثة والتنمية وإعادة الإعمار. وفي الواقع مرّ هذا التنسيق بعدة مراحل، وتطوّر مع إطلاق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وإعادة تفعيل أطر التعاون الحكومي بين الوزارات اليمنية والسعودية في إطار المجلس التنسيقي الأعلى الذي كان يعمل على رسم أطر التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي والاجتماعي بين البلدين، ويقود مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية جهود التنسيق الإنساني المباشر مع الحكومة اليمنية عبر اللجنة العليا للإغاثة، بالشراكة مع أكثر من 100 منظمة يمنية محلية لضمان وصول المساعدات إلى المستحقين تحت إشراف مكاتب ميدانية لمركز الملك سلمان والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في عدن وبعض المحافظات لتنظيم العمل الإغاثي وضمان الشفافية بالتنسيق المباشر مع السلطات الرسمية، و يتم وضع خطة استجابة سنوية مشتركة تحدد الاحتياجات الإنسانية حسب المحافظات، علاوة على أن هناك لجاناً فرعية متخصصة في الجانب الاقتصادي والمالي والتنموي والاجتماعي وغيرها. كما قدّمت السعودية دعماً مالياً مباشراً لدعم جهود الحكومة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، على سبيل المثال تم في أغسطس 2023، تقديم دعم اقتصادي بقيمة 1.2 مليار دولار لليمن، بغرض سدّ عجز الميزانية، ودعم الرواتب، والنفقات التشغيلية، وضمان الأمن الغذائي، إضافة لدعم بقيمة 500 مليون دولار، في ديسمبر 2024، منها 300 مليون دولار وديعة في البنك المركزي اليمني، و200 مليون دولار لتغطية عجز الميزانية، وفي فبراير 2024، تم إيداع 250 مليون دولار ضمن الدفعة المستحقة من حزمة المساعدات، وأخيراً في سبتمبر 2025، أعلنت السعودية عن تقديم حزمة مساعدات جديدة بقيمة 368 مليون دولار، تشمل دعم الموازنة العامة، والوقود، والنفقات التشغيلية. ساعد هذا الدعم في تحسين قدرة الدولة اليمنية على صرف الرواتب، ما ساهم في استقرار اجتماعي جزئي وساعد في تقليل بعض الضغوط الاقتصادية كارتفاع الأسعار، إذ تشير التقارير إلى أن دعم الوقود والودائع بالبنك المركزي ساهم في خفض تكاليف بعض السلع ودعم الخدمات الأساسية والقطاعات الحيوية مثل الكهرباء والأمن الغذائي، مما انعكس على تحسين بيئة المعيشة لمجموعات من المواطنين ورغم كل ما أسلفت إلا أن التحدّي مازال مستمرّاً بسبب ضعف الإيرادات الحكومية، وتدهور العملة، وتوقف إنتاج وتصدير النفط، إذ لا تغطي كل موارد الدولة المحدودة حتى نصف الاحتياجات والخدمات والنفقات الحتمية للدولة، وفاتورة الرواتب، الأمر الذي يتطلب وبصورة عاجلة إعادة تصدير النفط والغاز لسد العجز الكارثي في موازنة الدولة باعتبار ذلك هو الحل الناجع لجميع المشكلات المالية الكبيرة للدولة في ظلّ الحرب ونتائجها الكارثية.


تأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل

ما برامجكم لتأهيل العاملين في جميع المجالات لسوق العمل؟


* نعمل بالتنسيق مع وزارة التعليم الفني وصندوق تنمية المهارات لإعداد وتأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل، علاوة على برامج التدريب المستمر أثناء الخدمة، وتعمل الوزارة من خلال قطاعي العمل وعلاقات العمل على رسم الخطط والتصورات لتدريب وتأهيل العمالة بالتنسيق مع منظمتي العمل العربية والدولية، و تنظم الوزارة بالتنسيق مع الجهات الداعمة برامج التدريب المهني والتقني ورسم اتجاهاته وخططه وفقاً لاحتياجات التنمية وسوق العمل، كذلك إقرار وتطوير الخطط والمناهج التعليمية والتدريبية في مجال التدريب المهني، وهي أيضاً مسؤولة عن تنظيم التشغيل وربط التدريب المهني بسوق العمل، وعقد الشراكات مع منظمات المجتمع المدني والمنظمات الدولية لتدريب الشباب والفتيات بهدف إعدادهم لسوق العمل وتمكينهم اقتصادياً وتزويدهم بالمعدات والأدوات اللازمة لإقامة مشاريع صغيرة وتوفير سبل عيش كريم.


دعم مجلس القيادة والحكومة


كيف هو دعم مجلس القيادة والحكومة لبرامج وزارتكم؟


* تعمل الحكومة اليمنية ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي بكل ما بوسعهم لتقديم الدعم والرعاية لجميع الوزارات وأجهزة الدولة العاملة بعدن، لكن للأسف مع محدودية الموارد وضآلتها لم تستطع الحكومة توفير الموازنات التشغيلية الكافية لتنفيذ المهمات والواجبات اليومية، وأصبح العمل في ظل هذه الواقع تحدياً حقيقياً وتعقيداً لا يمكن تصوره في ظل انهيار العملة وشحة الموارد، وقلة الرواتب وتأخر تسليمها للموظفين لأكثر من 4 أشهر أحيانا، وتعتبر وزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل الأكثر تأثراً بهذا الوضع كونها غير إيرادية، ومهمتها تقدم خدمات الرعاية الاجتماعية والإنسانية للفئات الضعيفة، وحماية الأطفال واليتامى والمرأة وذوي الإعاقة، ورغم ذلك نحن متفائلون بأن مجلس القيادة والحكومة لا يدخرون جهداً لإيجاد حلول ومعالجات لجميع المشكلات المالية والهيكلية والبنيوية لتحسين أوضاع المؤسسات وتمكينها من تقديم خدماتها للمواطنين وتوفير فرص عمل للخريجين والعاطلين عن العمل، وتقديم الدعم المؤسسي والفني لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية التي تمر بها البلاد.


خطط تنفيذ الإطار الإستراتيجي

ما هي أهم مشاريعكم وبرامجكم المستقبلية، ومن يدعمكم في ذلك؟


* تتركز الخطط المستقبلية على تنفيذ الإطار الإستراتيجي للحماية الاجتماعية 2025–2030، والخطة الوطنية لحماية الطفل 2026–2029، وتطوير نظام معلومات وطني للحماية الاجتماعية، وتأهيل مراكز الرعاية الاجتماعية، وتعزيز ريادة الأعمال للشباب، بالشراكة مع منظمة اليونيسف، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والمانحين الدوليين، كما إننا بالتنسيق مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أعددنا دراسة الاحتياجات لتجهيز مستشفى ذوي الإعاقة والعلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل النفسي بالمعدات والأجهزة الطبية في العاصمة عدن والتي ستقدم خدماتها لذوي الإعاقة في عدد من المحافظات المجاورة لعدن. كما إننا نطمح إلى تنفيذ مشروع تعزيز التعاون التكاملي بين أصحاب العمل والعمال ومنظمات العمل في مجالات الحماية الاجتماعية من خلال إعداد الإطار الإستراتيجي لحماية العمال في جميع القطاعات، وإنشاء مختبرات الصحة والسلامة المهنية، وتفعيل برنامج وصول لتفتيش العمل، والعمل على تطوير قاعدة البيانات وإنشاء مواقع عمالية إلكترونية لتوثيق المعلومات والبيانات العمالية، وتنفيذ حلقات تدريب منظمة لبناء القدرات العمالية، وتعزيز الثقافة العمالية من خلال إنشاء مراكز الدراسات والبحوث الخاصة بالعمل وبما يحقق الأهداف المنشودة.