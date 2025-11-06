In an incident that sparked widespread outrage in India, police arrested a medical laboratory technician named Karitik Chakraborty in West Bengal after he attempted to sell his wife's kidney without her knowledge for about $13,000.

According to local media reports, Chakraborty deceived his wife, Devyani, into believing that she was suffering from a serious health issue that required urgent medical intervention, before exploiting her trust and including her name on a list of donors in an illegal deal with a broker.

Investigations indicated that the husband, who owns a medical laboratory in the Nandakumar area of Purba Medinipur district, made an agreement with a broker to sell his wife's kidney for the aforementioned amount and received an advance payment before the surgical arrangements began at a private hospital in Kolkata.

However, the wife, who began to suspect her husband's motives, informed her family about what was happening, prompting them to contact the police, who raided the location and arrested the husband along with three other individuals involved in the deal.

A security source stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the identities of the remaining brokers, suggesting the existence of an organized network for organ trafficking behind the incident. Authorities are also seeking to verify the extent of the hospital's involvement in facilitating the operation and whether it altered donation records to cover up the crime.