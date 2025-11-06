في واقعة أثارت غضباً واسعاً في الهند، ألقت الشرطة القبض على فني تحاليل طبية يدعى كاريتيك تشاكرابورتي في ولاية البنغال الغربية، بعدما حاول بيع كلية زوجته دون علمها مقابل نحو 13 ألف دولار أمريكي.
ووفقاً لما نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية، أوهم تشاكرابورتي زوجته ديفياني بأنها تعاني من مشكلة صحية خطيرة تستدعي تدخلاً طبياً عاجلاً، قبل أن يستغل ثقتهـا ويُدرج اسمها ضمن قائمة المتبرعين في صفقة غير قانونية مع أحد الوسطاء.
وأشارت التحقيقات إلى أن الزوج الذي يمتلك معملاً للتحاليل الطبية في منطقة نانداكومار بمقاطعة بوربا ميدنيبور، أبرم اتفاقاً مع وسيط لبيع كلية زوجته مقابل المبلغ المذكور، وتلقى دفعة مقدّمة قبل بدء الترتيبات الجراحية داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة في كولكاتا.
لكن الزوجة التي بدأت تشك في دوافع زوجها، أبلغت عائلتها بما يجري ما دفعهم إلى التواصل مع الشرطة التي داهمت المكان وأوقفت الزوج وثلاثة متورطين آخرين في الصفقة.
وقال مصدر أمني إن التحقيقات جارية لكشف هوية باقي الوسطاء، مرجحاً وجود شبكة منظمة للاتجار بالأعضاء تقف وراء الحادثة. كما تسعى السلطات للتحقق من مدى تورط المستشفى في تسهيل العملية، وما إذا كانت قد غيّرت بيانات التبرع لتغطية الجريمة.
In an incident that sparked widespread outrage in India, police arrested a medical laboratory technician named Karitik Chakraborty in West Bengal after he attempted to sell his wife's kidney without her knowledge for about $13,000.
According to local media reports, Chakraborty deceived his wife, Devyani, into believing that she was suffering from a serious health issue that required urgent medical intervention, before exploiting her trust and including her name on a list of donors in an illegal deal with a broker.
Investigations indicated that the husband, who owns a medical laboratory in the Nandakumar area of Purba Medinipur district, made an agreement with a broker to sell his wife's kidney for the aforementioned amount and received an advance payment before the surgical arrangements began at a private hospital in Kolkata.
However, the wife, who began to suspect her husband's motives, informed her family about what was happening, prompting them to contact the police, who raided the location and arrested the husband along with three other individuals involved in the deal.
A security source stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the identities of the remaining brokers, suggesting the existence of an organized network for organ trafficking behind the incident. Authorities are also seeking to verify the extent of the hospital's involvement in facilitating the operation and whether it altered donation records to cover up the crime.