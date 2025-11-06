في واقعة أثارت غضباً واسعاً في الهند، ألقت الشرطة القبض على فني تحاليل طبية يدعى كاريتيك تشاكرابورتي في ولاية البنغال الغربية، بعدما حاول بيع كلية زوجته دون علمها مقابل نحو 13 ألف دولار أمريكي.

ووفقاً لما نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية، أوهم تشاكرابورتي زوجته ديفياني بأنها تعاني من مشكلة صحية خطيرة تستدعي تدخلاً طبياً عاجلاً، قبل أن يستغل ثقتهـا ويُدرج اسمها ضمن قائمة المتبرعين في صفقة غير قانونية مع أحد الوسطاء.

وأشارت التحقيقات إلى أن الزوج الذي يمتلك معملاً للتحاليل الطبية في منطقة نانداكومار بمقاطعة بوربا ميدنيبور، أبرم اتفاقاً مع وسيط لبيع كلية زوجته مقابل المبلغ المذكور، وتلقى دفعة مقدّمة قبل بدء الترتيبات الجراحية داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة في كولكاتا.

لكن الزوجة التي بدأت تشك في دوافع زوجها، أبلغت عائلتها بما يجري ما دفعهم إلى التواصل مع الشرطة التي داهمت المكان وأوقفت الزوج وثلاثة متورطين آخرين في الصفقة.

وقال مصدر أمني إن التحقيقات جارية لكشف هوية باقي الوسطاء، مرجحاً وجود شبكة منظمة للاتجار بالأعضاء تقف وراء الحادثة. كما تسعى السلطات للتحقق من مدى تورط المستشفى في تسهيل العملية، وما إذا كانت قد غيّرت بيانات التبرع لتغطية الجريمة.