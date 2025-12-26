أقر مجلس الدفاع الوطني اليمني اليوم (الجمعة) عدداً من الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة لحماية المدنيين، والمركز القانوني للدولة، وفرض هيبتها على كافة المستويات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية والإدارية.

وناقش المجلس في اجتماعه الطارئ برئاسة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الدكتور رشاد العليمي الأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة على ضوء الإجراءات الأحادية والتصعيد العسكري من جانب المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وتداعياتها الخطيرة على الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن والمنطقة.

واطلع المجلس على تقارير بشأن المستجدات في المحافظات الشرقية، والانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق المدنيين التي رافقت التحركات العسكرية للمجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وصولاً إلى هجمات الساعات الأخيرة في وادي نحب بمحافظة حضرموت في مخالفة صريحة لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات بهدف خفض التصعيد، وإعادة الأوضاع إلى سابق عهدها.

واعتبر المجلس هذا التصعيد المستمر منذ مطلع الشهر الجاري خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية بما في ذلك إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض، وتمرداً على مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، وتقويضاً لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات.

وأكد المجلس الدعم الكامل لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية من أجل التهدئة وخفض التصعيد، وشروع المجلس الانتقالي في تنفيذ الترتيبات اللازمة لإعادة قواته إلى مواقعها السابقة خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليم المعسكرات فيها لقوات درع الوطن والسلطة المحلية، وفق إجراءات منظمة تحت إشراف قوات التحالف.

وأشاد المجلس بجهود قيادة السلطتين المحلية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، ومواقفهم المشرفة في إعلاء مصلحة المحافظتين، وأمنهما واستقرارهما.

شارك في الاجتماع أعضاء مجلس القيادة: سلطان العرادة، الدكتور عبدالله العليمي، وعثمان مجلي. وضم الاجتماع رئيس مجلس النواب سلطان البركاني، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء سالم صالح بن بريك، ورئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور أحمد بن دغر، ونواب رؤساء مجالس النواب والشورى، وهيئة التشاور والمصالحة، وأعضاء مجلس الدفاع الوطني من الوزراء ورؤساء الهيئات العسكرية والأمنية، وبحضور محافظ محافظة حضرموت سالم الخنبشي.