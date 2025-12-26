The Yemeni National Defense Council approved today (Friday) a number of measures and actions necessary to protect civilians, the legal status of the state, and to assert its authority at all political, security, economic, and administrative levels.

The council discussed in its emergency meeting, chaired by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, the situation in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra in light of the unilateral actions and military escalation by the Southern Transitional Council, and their serious implications for security and stability in Yemen and the region.

The council reviewed reports on the developments in the eastern governorates, and the grave violations against civilians that accompanied the military movements of the Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, culminating in the recent attacks in Wadi Nakhb in Hadramout, in clear violation of the mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE aimed at reducing escalation and restoring the situation to its previous state.

The council considered this ongoing escalation since the beginning of this month a blatant violation of the references of the transitional phase, including the power transfer declaration, the Riyadh Agreement, and a rebellion against the legitimate state institutions, undermining the mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The council affirmed its full support for the mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia for de-escalation and reducing tensions, and for the Transitional Council to begin implementing the necessary arrangements to return its forces to their previous positions outside the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and to hand over the camps there to the National Shield Forces and the local authority, according to organized procedures under the supervision of the coalition forces.

The council praised the efforts of the leadership of the local authorities in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and their honorable positions in prioritizing the interests of the two governorates, and their security and stability.

Participating in the meeting were members of the Leadership Council: Sultan Al-Aradah, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, and Othman Majli. The meeting included the Speaker of the House of Representatives Sultan Al-Barakani, the Prime Minister Salem Saleh Bin Brek, the Chairman of the Shura Council Dr. Ahmed Bin Daghr, deputies of the heads of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, the Consultation and Reconciliation Authority, and members of the National Defense Council from ministers and heads of military and security bodies, with the presence of the Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi.