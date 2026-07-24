واصل نجوم السعودية منافساتهم في بطولة "EA FC 26" ضمن كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026، بعدما أنهوا اليوم الثاني بحصيلة 3 انتصارات مقابل 3 خسائر، ليبقى السباق مفتوحاً نحو التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.

واستهل مساعد الدوسري مشواره بخسارة أمام البرتغالي جافونسو بنتيجة (6-4)، قبل أن يحقق عودة مثيرة ويتغلب على الهولندي كريس دي بور بنتيجة (4-3)، ليصبح بحاجة إلى فوز واحد فقط في مباريات الغد لضمان العبور إلى المرحلة القادمة.

بدوره، افتتح أبو مكة يومه بخسارة أمام دي فيرنانديز بنتيجة (5-3)، قبل أن يستعيد توازنه بفوز مهم على متصدر المجموعة ساموقيمر بنتيجة (3-1)، معززاً آماله في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقات التأهل.

أما أندريس فخسر مواجهة مثيرة أمام إليهان بنتيجة (10-9)، قبل أن يرد بقوة بانتصار كبير على ميلكالوف بنتيجة (7-2)، محافظاً على حظوظه قبل الجولتين الأخيرتين من مرحلة الدوري.

وتتجه الأنظار إلى مواجهات الغد، حيث يخوض كل لاعب مباراتين حاسمتين لتحديد المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، فيما يقف مساعد الدوسري على بعد انتصار واحد فقط من حسم بطاقة العبور.