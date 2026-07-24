The stars of Saudi Arabia continued their competitions in the "EA FC 26" tournament as part of the 2026 World Esports Championship, after finishing the second day with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, keeping the race open for qualification to the knockout stages.

Assistant Al-Dosari began his journey with a loss to the Portuguese player Jafonso with a score of (6-4), before making an exciting comeback and defeating the Dutch player Chris de Boer with a score of (4-3), needing just one more win in tomorrow's matches to secure his place in the next stage.

For his part, Abu Makkah started his day with a loss to De Fernandez with a score of (5-3), before regaining his balance with an important victory over the group leader Samuqimer with a score of (3-1), boosting his hopes of competing for one of the qualification spots.

As for Andres, he lost an exciting match against Ilhan with a score of (10-9), before responding strongly with a big victory over Milkhalov with a score of (7-2), maintaining his chances before the last two rounds of the league stage.

All eyes are on tomorrow's matches, where each player will play two decisive games to determine the qualifiers for the knockout stages, while Assistant Al-Dosari stands just one victory away from securing his qualification.