واصل نجوم السعودية منافساتهم في بطولة "EA FC 26" ضمن كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026، بعدما أنهوا اليوم الثاني بحصيلة 3 انتصارات مقابل 3 خسائر، ليبقى السباق مفتوحاً نحو التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.
واستهل مساعد الدوسري مشواره بخسارة أمام البرتغالي جافونسو بنتيجة (6-4)، قبل أن يحقق عودة مثيرة ويتغلب على الهولندي كريس دي بور بنتيجة (4-3)، ليصبح بحاجة إلى فوز واحد فقط في مباريات الغد لضمان العبور إلى المرحلة القادمة.
بدوره، افتتح أبو مكة يومه بخسارة أمام دي فيرنانديز بنتيجة (5-3)، قبل أن يستعيد توازنه بفوز مهم على متصدر المجموعة ساموقيمر بنتيجة (3-1)، معززاً آماله في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقات التأهل.
أما أندريس فخسر مواجهة مثيرة أمام إليهان بنتيجة (10-9)، قبل أن يرد بقوة بانتصار كبير على ميلكالوف بنتيجة (7-2)، محافظاً على حظوظه قبل الجولتين الأخيرتين من مرحلة الدوري.
وتتجه الأنظار إلى مواجهات الغد، حيث يخوض كل لاعب مباراتين حاسمتين لتحديد المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، فيما يقف مساعد الدوسري على بعد انتصار واحد فقط من حسم بطاقة العبور.
The stars of Saudi Arabia continued their competitions in the "EA FC 26" tournament as part of the 2026 World Esports Championship, after finishing the second day with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, keeping the race open for qualification to the knockout stages.
Assistant Al-Dosari began his journey with a loss to the Portuguese player Jafonso with a score of (6-4), before making an exciting comeback and defeating the Dutch player Chris de Boer with a score of (4-3), needing just one more win in tomorrow's matches to secure his place in the next stage.
For his part, Abu Makkah started his day with a loss to De Fernandez with a score of (5-3), before regaining his balance with an important victory over the group leader Samuqimer with a score of (3-1), boosting his hopes of competing for one of the qualification spots.
As for Andres, he lost an exciting match against Ilhan with a score of (10-9), before responding strongly with a big victory over Milkhalov with a score of (7-2), maintaining his chances before the last two rounds of the league stage.
All eyes are on tomorrow's matches, where each player will play two decisive games to determine the qualifiers for the knockout stages, while Assistant Al-Dosari stands just one victory away from securing his qualification.