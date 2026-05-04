أكد المقاتل السعودي أحمد البراهيم جاهزيته الكاملة لخوض نزال «فخر العرب»، مشدداً خلال مؤتمر صحفي عُقد عن بُعد على أن تغيير الخصم لن يؤثر على تحضيراته، ومؤكداً سعيه لإنهاء المواجهة بالإخضاع، قبل مشاركته في النسخة التاسعة من بطولة دوري المقاتلين المحترفين PFL MENA، المقررة في 24 مايو على صالة كوكاكولا أرينا في دبي.


ودخل البراهيم معسكراً تدريبياً مكثفاً امتد لأكثر من أربعة أشهر بين السعودية والبحرين، ضمن برنامج إعداد متكامل يهدف للوصول إلى أعلى درجات الجاهزية قبل مواجهة المقاتل المصري إبراهيم محمود، الذي حل بديلاً لشقيقه خالد محمود بعد اعتذاره بسبب الإصابة وظروف دراسية.


وأكد البراهيم أن تغيير الخصم لا يشكل أي فارق بالنسبة له، مشيراً إلى أن تركيزه ينصب على تحقيق الفوز بغض النظر عن هوية المنافس، معبراً عن ثقته بقدراته واستعداده لحسم النزال.


وأوضح أن بدايته كانت في كرة القدم حارس مرمى مع نادي النهضة، قبل أن يتجه إلى الفنون القتالية ويبدأ مسيرته الاحترافية التي شهدت حضوراً متنامياً.


وأعرب عن فخره بتمثيل المملكة في هذا الحدث، مؤكداً أن مشاركته في بطولة تقام لأول مرة في دبي تمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرته، خصوصاً مع تزايد شعبيته في الخليج، كاشفاً عن سعيه لإنهاء النزال بالإخضاع.


كما شدد على أهمية العامل الذهني في المواجهات، معتبراً إياه جزءاً أساسياً من قوته داخل القفص، إلى جانب دعوته لإبقاء المنافسات في إطارها الرياضي بعيداً عن إثارة التعصب.


ويواصل البراهيم تدريباته في أحد الأندية إلى جانب المقاتل البحريني حمزة الكوهجي، الذي كان له دور بارز في دعمه وتطوير مستواه.