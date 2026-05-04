The Saudi fighter Ahmed Al-Braheem confirmed his full readiness to compete in the "Pride of Arabs" match, emphasizing during a remote press conference that the change of opponent will not affect his preparations, and affirming his aim to finish the bout by submission, prior to his participation in the ninth edition of the Professional Fighters League PFL MENA, scheduled for May 24 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.



Al-Braheem entered an intensive training camp that lasted for more than four months between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, as part of a comprehensive preparation program aimed at reaching the highest levels of readiness before facing the Egyptian fighter Ibrahim Mahmoud, who replaced his brother Khaled Mahmoud after he withdrew due to injury and academic commitments.



Al-Braheem confirmed that the change of opponent makes no difference to him, noting that his focus is on achieving victory regardless of the identity of the competitor, expressing his confidence in his abilities and his readiness to secure the win.



He explained that his beginnings were in football as a goalkeeper with Al-Nahda Club, before turning to martial arts and starting his professional career, which has seen a growing presence.



He expressed pride in representing the Kingdom in this event, confirming that his participation in a championship held for the first time in Dubai represents an important milestone in his career, especially with his increasing popularity in the Gulf, revealing his intention to finish the match by submission.



He also emphasized the importance of the mental aspect in competitions, considering it an essential part of his strength inside the cage, along with his call to keep competitions within their sporting framework, away from inciting fanaticism.



Al-Braheem continues his training at one of the clubs alongside Bahraini fighter Hamza Al-Kohji, who has played a significant role in supporting him and developing his level.