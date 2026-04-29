أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم حزمة تعديلات جديدة على قوانين اللعب، تهدف إلى تعزيز مكافحة العنصرية وفرض الانضباط داخل الملعب، وذلك قبل انطلاق نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في كل من كندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة.
وأوضح الاتحاد، في بيان صدر عقب اجتماع مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم في فانكوفر، أن من بين أبرز التعديلات منح الحكام صلاحية إشهار البطاقة الحمراء بحق أي لاعب يلجأ إلى تغطية فمه خلال مشادة مع منافس، وذلك في حال الاشتباه بصدور عبارات عنصرية أو مسيئة، في خطوة تعكس تشددًا متزايدًا في مواجهة مثل هذه السلوكيات داخل المستطيل الأخضر.
ويأتي هذا التوجه في أعقاب الجدل الذي أثارته واقعة اتهام لاعب جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إساءة عنصرية إلى نجم فينيسيوس جونيور خلال إحدى مباريات دوري أبطال أوروبا، وهي الحادثة التي سلطت الضوء على أساليب يصعب رصدها ميدانيًا، مثل إخفاء الفم أثناء التلفظ بعبارات مسيئة.
وكان رئيس الاتحاد الدولي جياني إنفانتينو قد أبدى دعمه الصريح لهذا التعديل، معتبرًا أن إخفاء الفم في سياق المواجهات المباشرة يثير شبهات قوية حول مضمون ما يُقال، ويستدعي بالتالي إجراءات رادعة.
وفي سياق متصل، أقرّت القوانين الجديدة إمكانية طرد أي لاعب يغادر أرضية الملعب احتجاجًا على قرارات الحكم، مع توسيع نطاق العقوبة لتشمل أيضًا أفراد الأجهزة الفنية في حال تحريضهم اللاعبين على الانسحاب. وأكد الاتحاد أن أي فريق يتسبب في إيقاف المباراة نتيجة هذا السلوك سيتعرض للخسارة الإدارية.
ويأتي هذا الإجراء بعد تداعيات نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2026، حين انسحب لاعبو منتخب السنغال وجهازهم الفني بقيادة باب تيـاو احتجاجًا على قرار تحكيمي مثير للجدل، في مباراة انتهت لاحقًا بحرمان الفريق من اللقب بقرار من الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم.
وتعكس هذه التعديلات توجّهًا متصاعدًا لدى الهيئات الكروية الدولية نحو ترسيخ مبادئ الانضباط والتصدي الحازم لأي مظاهر تمييز أو سلوكيات من شأنها تقويض نزاهة اللعبة، في وقت تستعد فيه كرة القدم العالمية لواحدة من أكبر بطولاتها على الإطلاق.
The International Football Federation has announced a new package of amendments to the laws of the game, aimed at enhancing the fight against racism and enforcing discipline on the field, ahead of the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The federation clarified, in a statement issued following a meeting of the International Football Association Board in Vancouver, that among the most notable amendments is granting referees the authority to issue a red card to any player who covers their mouth during a confrontation with an opponent, in cases where there is suspicion of racist or offensive remarks. This step reflects an increasing severity in confronting such behaviors on the pitch.
This approach comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the accusation against player Gianluca Prestiani for directing a racist insult at star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match, an incident that highlighted methods that are difficult to monitor in the field, such as covering the mouth while uttering offensive phrases.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has openly expressed his support for this amendment, considering that covering the mouth in the context of direct confrontations raises strong suspicions about the content of what is being said, and thus warrants deterrent measures.
In a related context, the new laws allow for the expulsion of any player who leaves the field in protest against the referee's decisions, with the scope of the penalty expanded to also include members of the coaching staff if they incite players to withdraw. The federation confirmed that any team causing a match stoppage due to this behavior will face an administrative loss.
This measure follows the repercussions of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations final, when players from the Senegal national team and their coaching staff, led by Bab Tiao, withdrew in protest against a controversial refereeing decision, in a match that later resulted in the team being denied the title by a decision from the African Football Confederation.
These amendments reflect a growing trend among international football bodies towards establishing principles of discipline and firmly addressing any forms of discrimination or behaviors that could undermine the integrity of the game, at a time when global football is preparing for one of its largest tournaments ever.