The International Football Federation has announced a new package of amendments to the laws of the game, aimed at enhancing the fight against racism and enforcing discipline on the field, ahead of the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.



The federation clarified, in a statement issued following a meeting of the International Football Association Board in Vancouver, that among the most notable amendments is granting referees the authority to issue a red card to any player who covers their mouth during a confrontation with an opponent, in cases where there is suspicion of racist or offensive remarks. This step reflects an increasing severity in confronting such behaviors on the pitch.



This approach comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the accusation against player Gianluca Prestiani for directing a racist insult at star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match, an incident that highlighted methods that are difficult to monitor in the field, such as covering the mouth while uttering offensive phrases.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has openly expressed his support for this amendment, considering that covering the mouth in the context of direct confrontations raises strong suspicions about the content of what is being said, and thus warrants deterrent measures.



In a related context, the new laws allow for the expulsion of any player who leaves the field in protest against the referee's decisions, with the scope of the penalty expanded to also include members of the coaching staff if they incite players to withdraw. The federation confirmed that any team causing a match stoppage due to this behavior will face an administrative loss.



This measure follows the repercussions of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations final, when players from the Senegal national team and their coaching staff, led by Bab Tiao, withdrew in protest against a controversial refereeing decision, in a match that later resulted in the team being denied the title by a decision from the African Football Confederation.



These amendments reflect a growing trend among international football bodies towards establishing principles of discipline and firmly addressing any forms of discrimination or behaviors that could undermine the integrity of the game, at a time when global football is preparing for one of its largest tournaments ever.