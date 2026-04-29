أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم حزمة تعديلات جديدة على قوانين اللعب، تهدف إلى تعزيز مكافحة العنصرية وفرض الانضباط داخل الملعب، وذلك قبل انطلاق نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في كل من كندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة.


وأوضح الاتحاد، في بيان صدر عقب اجتماع مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم في فانكوفر، أن من بين أبرز التعديلات منح الحكام صلاحية إشهار البطاقة الحمراء بحق أي لاعب يلجأ إلى تغطية فمه خلال مشادة مع منافس، وذلك في حال الاشتباه بصدور عبارات عنصرية أو مسيئة، في خطوة تعكس تشددًا متزايدًا في مواجهة مثل هذه السلوكيات داخل المستطيل الأخضر.


ويأتي هذا التوجه في أعقاب الجدل الذي أثارته واقعة اتهام لاعب جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إساءة عنصرية إلى نجم فينيسيوس جونيور خلال إحدى مباريات دوري أبطال أوروبا، وهي الحادثة التي سلطت الضوء على أساليب يصعب رصدها ميدانيًا، مثل إخفاء الفم أثناء التلفظ بعبارات مسيئة.


وكان رئيس الاتحاد الدولي جياني إنفانتينو قد أبدى دعمه الصريح لهذا التعديل، معتبرًا أن إخفاء الفم في سياق المواجهات المباشرة يثير شبهات قوية حول مضمون ما يُقال، ويستدعي بالتالي إجراءات رادعة.


وفي سياق متصل، أقرّت القوانين الجديدة إمكانية طرد أي لاعب يغادر أرضية الملعب احتجاجًا على قرارات الحكم، مع توسيع نطاق العقوبة لتشمل أيضًا أفراد الأجهزة الفنية في حال تحريضهم اللاعبين على الانسحاب. وأكد الاتحاد أن أي فريق يتسبب في إيقاف المباراة نتيجة هذا السلوك سيتعرض للخسارة الإدارية.


ويأتي هذا الإجراء بعد تداعيات نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2026، حين انسحب لاعبو منتخب السنغال وجهازهم الفني بقيادة باب تيـاو احتجاجًا على قرار تحكيمي مثير للجدل، في مباراة انتهت لاحقًا بحرمان الفريق من اللقب بقرار من الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم.


وتعكس هذه التعديلات توجّهًا متصاعدًا لدى الهيئات الكروية الدولية نحو ترسيخ مبادئ الانضباط والتصدي الحازم لأي مظاهر تمييز أو سلوكيات من شأنها تقويض نزاهة اللعبة، في وقت تستعد فيه كرة القدم العالمية لواحدة من أكبر بطولاتها على الإطلاق.