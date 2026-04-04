انتقد المدرب الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان التصرف الذي بدر من النجم كيليان مبابي تجاه زميله نغولو كانتي، واصفًا إياه بأنه “غير محترم تمامًا”، في إشارة إلى طلب شارة القيادة بشكل مباشر.
وأوضح زيدان أن ما حدث لا ينسجم مع مفهوم القيادة داخل الفريق، مشددًا على أن التوجه إلى لاعب بحجم كانتي وطلب شارة القائد بهذه الطريقة لا يعكس الأسس الحقيقية للقيادة، مؤكدًا أن الأمر لا يتعلق بمجرد شارة، بل بالاحترام وثقافة الفريق.
وأشاد زيدان بما يقدمه كانتي داخل الملعب، مبينًا أنه نموذج للاعب الذي يمنح كل ما لديه بهدوء، سواء من خلال تغطية المساحات أو التدخلات أو تنظيم خط الوسط، دون السعي للأضواء.
وأضاف أن القيادة لا تُطلب، بل تُكتسب مع الوقت من خلال الأداء والتأثير داخل الفريق، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه التصرفات قد تترك انطباعًا سلبيًا لدى اللاعبين والجماهير.
واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن القائد الحقيقي هو من يثبت أحقيته بالأفعال قبل الأقوال، معتبرًا ما حدث “سوء تقدير واضح” لا يعكس روح القيادة داخل الفريق.
The French coach Zinedine Zidane criticized the behavior exhibited by star Kylian Mbappé towards his teammate N'Golo Kanté, describing it as “completely disrespectful,” referring to the direct request for the captain's armband.
Zidane explained that what happened does not align with the concept of leadership within the team, emphasizing that approaching a player of Kanté's caliber and asking for the captain's armband in such a manner does not reflect the true foundations of leadership. He affirmed that it is not just about the armband, but about respect and team culture.
Zidane praised Kanté's contributions on the field, indicating that he is a model player who gives everything he has quietly, whether through covering spaces, making tackles, or organizing the midfield, without seeking the spotlight.
He added that leadership is not requested, but earned over time through performance and influence within the team, noting that such behaviors can leave a negative impression on players and fans.
He concluded his remarks by asserting that a true leader is one who proves their worth through actions before words, considering what happened a “clear misjudgment” that does not reflect the spirit of leadership within the team.