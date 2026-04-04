The French coach Zinedine Zidane criticized the behavior exhibited by star Kylian Mbappé towards his teammate N'Golo Kanté, describing it as “completely disrespectful,” referring to the direct request for the captain's armband.



Zidane explained that what happened does not align with the concept of leadership within the team, emphasizing that approaching a player of Kanté's caliber and asking for the captain's armband in such a manner does not reflect the true foundations of leadership. He affirmed that it is not just about the armband, but about respect and team culture.



Zidane praised Kanté's contributions on the field, indicating that he is a model player who gives everything he has quietly, whether through covering spaces, making tackles, or organizing the midfield, without seeking the spotlight.



He added that leadership is not requested, but earned over time through performance and influence within the team, noting that such behaviors can leave a negative impression on players and fans.



He concluded his remarks by asserting that a true leader is one who proves their worth through actions before words, considering what happened a “clear misjudgment” that does not reflect the spirit of leadership within the team.