انتقد المدرب الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان التصرف الذي بدر من النجم كيليان مبابي تجاه زميله نغولو كانتي، واصفًا إياه بأنه “غير محترم تمامًا”، في إشارة إلى طلب شارة القيادة بشكل مباشر.


وأوضح زيدان أن ما حدث لا ينسجم مع مفهوم القيادة داخل الفريق، مشددًا على أن التوجه إلى لاعب بحجم كانتي وطلب شارة القائد بهذه الطريقة لا يعكس الأسس الحقيقية للقيادة، مؤكدًا أن الأمر لا يتعلق بمجرد شارة، بل بالاحترام وثقافة الفريق.


وأشاد زيدان بما يقدمه كانتي داخل الملعب، مبينًا أنه نموذج للاعب الذي يمنح كل ما لديه بهدوء، سواء من خلال تغطية المساحات أو التدخلات أو تنظيم خط الوسط، دون السعي للأضواء.


وأضاف أن القيادة لا تُطلب، بل تُكتسب مع الوقت من خلال الأداء والتأثير داخل الفريق، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه التصرفات قد تترك انطباعًا سلبيًا لدى اللاعبين والجماهير.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن القائد الحقيقي هو من يثبت أحقيته بالأفعال قبل الأقوال، معتبرًا ما حدث “سوء تقدير واضح” لا يعكس روح القيادة داخل الفريق.