احتضن ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية (الإنماء) 14 مواجهة بين الأهلي والهلال على مدار التاريخ، وتحديداً منذ افتتاحه حتى اللحظة، إذ إن جميع المباريات اتسمت بالروح والإثارة والندية في ثاني كلاسيكو للكرة السعودية بعد الكلاسيكو الأول بين الاتحاد والهلال كما هو معروف ومتعارف عليه.


تاريخياً، وخلال المواجهات التي جمعتهما، تظهر الأرقام أفضلية واضحة للأزرق في تاريخ اللقاءات بين الفريقين على هذا الملعب، إذ نجحت كتيبة الزعيم في الفوز بـ6 مواجهات في جدة، فيما كسب الأهلي 4، وتعادلا في 4 مواجهات على مدار التاريخ.


وتؤكد هذه الأرقام أن ملعب الإنماء كان شاهداً على العديد من القمم التنافسية المثيرة بين الفريقين، إلا أن الكفة التاريخية تميل لصالح الهلال، الذي اعتاد الخروج بنتائج إيجابية في هذا المسرح الكروي الكبير.


نتائج الفريقين على ملعب الإنماء:


1- 2014: تعادل 1–1


2- 2015: 3–1 للأهلي


3- 2016: 2–1 للهلال


4- 2017: 3–2 للهلال


5- 2018: تعادل 0–0


6- 2019: 1–0 للهلال


7- 2019: 3-2 بركلات الترجيح للهلال


8- 2019: 4–2 للهلال


9- 2020: 2–1 للأهلي


10- 2021: تعادل 0–0


11- 2023: 2–1 للهلال


12- 2024: 2–1 للهلال


13- 2025: 3-1 للأهلي


14- 2026: تعادل 3-3