احتضن ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية (الإنماء) 14 مواجهة بين الأهلي والهلال على مدار التاريخ، وتحديداً منذ افتتاحه حتى اللحظة، إذ إن جميع المباريات اتسمت بالروح والإثارة والندية في ثاني كلاسيكو للكرة السعودية بعد الكلاسيكو الأول بين الاتحاد والهلال كما هو معروف ومتعارف عليه.
تاريخياً، وخلال المواجهات التي جمعتهما، تظهر الأرقام أفضلية واضحة للأزرق في تاريخ اللقاءات بين الفريقين على هذا الملعب، إذ نجحت كتيبة الزعيم في الفوز بـ6 مواجهات في جدة، فيما كسب الأهلي 4، وتعادلا في 4 مواجهات على مدار التاريخ.
وتؤكد هذه الأرقام أن ملعب الإنماء كان شاهداً على العديد من القمم التنافسية المثيرة بين الفريقين، إلا أن الكفة التاريخية تميل لصالح الهلال، الذي اعتاد الخروج بنتائج إيجابية في هذا المسرح الكروي الكبير.
نتائج الفريقين على ملعب الإنماء:
1- 2014: تعادل 1–1
2- 2015: 3–1 للأهلي
3- 2016: 2–1 للهلال
4- 2017: 3–2 للهلال
5- 2018: تعادل 0–0
6- 2019: 1–0 للهلال
7- 2019: 3-2 بركلات الترجيح للهلال
8- 2019: 4–2 للهلال
9- 2020: 2–1 للأهلي
10- 2021: تعادل 0–0
11- 2023: 2–1 للهلال
12- 2024: 2–1 للهلال
13- 2025: 3-1 للأهلي
14- 2026: تعادل 3-3
The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al-Inma) has hosted 14 matches between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal throughout history, specifically since its opening until now. All the matches have been characterized by spirit, excitement, and competitiveness in the second classic of Saudi football after the first classic between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, as is well known.
Historically, during the encounters between the two teams, the numbers show a clear advantage for the blue team in the history of matches held at this stadium, as the leader's squad has succeeded in winning 6 matches in Jeddah, while Al-Ahli won 4, and they drew in 4 matches over the years.
These numbers confirm that the Al-Inma Stadium has witnessed many thrilling competitive peaks between the two teams, yet the historical balance tilts in favor of Al-Hilal, which has become accustomed to achieving positive results in this grand football arena.
Results of the two teams at Al-Inma Stadium:
1- 2014: Draw 1–1
2- 2015: 3–1 to Al-Ahli
3- 2016: 2–1 to Al-Hilal
4- 2017: 3–2 to Al-Hilal
5- 2018: Draw 0–0
6- 2019: 1–0 to Al-Hilal
7- 2019: 3-2 on penalties to Al-Hilal
8- 2019: 4–2 to Al-Hilal
9- 2020: 2–1 to Al-Ahli
10- 2021: Draw 0–0
11- 2023: 2–1 to Al-Hilal
12- 2024: 2–1 to Al-Hilal
13- 2025: 3-1 to Al-Ahli
14- 2026: Draw 3-3