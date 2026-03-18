The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al-Inma) has hosted 14 matches between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal throughout history, specifically since its opening until now. All the matches have been characterized by spirit, excitement, and competitiveness in the second classic of Saudi football after the first classic between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, as is well known.



Historically, during the encounters between the two teams, the numbers show a clear advantage for the blue team in the history of matches held at this stadium, as the leader's squad has succeeded in winning 6 matches in Jeddah, while Al-Ahli won 4, and they drew in 4 matches over the years.



These numbers confirm that the Al-Inma Stadium has witnessed many thrilling competitive peaks between the two teams, yet the historical balance tilts in favor of Al-Hilal, which has become accustomed to achieving positive results in this grand football arena.



Results of the two teams at Al-Inma Stadium:



1- 2014: Draw 1–1



2- 2015: 3–1 to Al-Ahli



3- 2016: 2–1 to Al-Hilal



4- 2017: 3–2 to Al-Hilal



5- 2018: Draw 0–0



6- 2019: 1–0 to Al-Hilal



7- 2019: 3-2 on penalties to Al-Hilal



8- 2019: 4–2 to Al-Hilal



9- 2020: 2–1 to Al-Ahli



10- 2021: Draw 0–0



11- 2023: 2–1 to Al-Hilal



12- 2024: 2–1 to Al-Hilal



13- 2025: 3-1 to Al-Ahli



14- 2026: Draw 3-3